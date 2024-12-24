Latest News
Japan, UNDP launch new community resilience programme in Afghanistan
Since 2021, UNDP's efforts to develop alternative livelihoods in Afghanistan, in collaboration with multiple development partners and UN agencies, have benefitted over 100,000 farmers including around 22,000 women farmers nationwide.
The Government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have initiated a new one-year programme to support alternative livelihood pathways for rural communities facing critical challenges in Balkh and Uruzgan provinces.
Promoting Alternative Livelihood Pathways in Afghanistan (PALPA) focuses on strengthening opportunities, particularly for women and youth, with an aim to improve food security and build resilience to climate-induced shocks.
Building on this progress, the PALPA, supported by a generous $6 million contribution from the Government of Japan, aims to generate sustainable employment and income opportunities for 50,000 vulnerable individuals, particularly those affected by the poppy ban and climate-induced disasters.
The programme is based on a women-centred approach, enhancing agricultural productivity, promoting diversified livelihoods, strengthening market linkages, and improving water management systems for ecosystem restoration. This highlights the vital role of women in driving national economic growth while also actively engaging men, which is essential in the context of significant unemployment.
An inclusive and participatory approach will guide the implementation, ensuring that interventions reach the most vulnerable, including internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees. Beneficiaries will be selected based on comprehensive vulnerability criteria developed in consultation with local communities and relevant stakeholders. This method ensures that the interventions effectively address the pressing needs of those most affected by the ongoing challenges in Afghanistan, including economic instability, climate change, and the impacts of the poppy cultivation ban.
“Japan is a longstanding partner in UNDP’s global mission to end extreme poverty, reduce inequality, and catalyse structural transformations that build resilience against crises and shocks. This specific contribution will enable us to reinforce our collaborative efforts to meet the basic human needs of 50,000 vulnerable Afghan people, especially women and girls. It allows UNDP to leverage its local expertise to develop alternative livelihoods and achieve systemic progress. In addition, this programme will also develop vital community resilience in the face of escalating climate change impacts, which present a significant obstacle to sustained progress. We are profoundly grateful to the Government and People of Japan for their ongoing commitment.” said Stephen Rodriques, UNDP Resident Representative in Afghanistan.
“We are pleased to supplement Japan’s existing support to Afghanistan with an additional $27.5 million in assistance for the Afghan people, of which $6 million is provided to our trusted partner, UNDP. This allocation includes targeted support for programmes that empower women, reflecting our commitment to promoting gender equality as a fundamental aspect of equitable and resilient growth. Since August 2021, Japan’s cumulative contribution to Afghanistan has now surpassed $505 million, underscoring our commitment to addressing basic human needs and supporting Afghanistan's path towards sustainable economic and social development. I wish UNDP and our PALPA initiative every success in bringing about the systemic changes that are much required,” said KUROMIYA Takayoshi, ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan.
To maximize its impact, the PALPA is designed to complement and create synergies with other ongoing interventions in Afghanistan. By identifying gaps and aligning with existing efforts, the programme aims to provide a better-coordinated response to the immediate needs of rural communities. UNDP will collaborate closely with national and international networks, including the Counter Narcotics Working Group for Afghanistan, and leverage collective expertise.
Pakistani special envoy holds talks with IEA acting interior minister
During the meeting, Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to improving relations with Afghanistan through collaborative efforts.
Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s newly appointed special envoy for Afghanistan, met with Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in Kabul on Tuesday to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and resolving key issues between Islamabad and the IEA, according to a statement from the Afghan Ministry of Interior.
The statement highlighted that the Pakistani delegation extended condolences on behalf of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over the recent passing of Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, the IEA's acting Minister for Refugees. The delegation expressed deep sympathy to his family and the Afghan people.
During the meeting, Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to improving relations with Afghanistan through collaborative efforts.
"We are committed to resolving challenges between our two countries through joint initiatives aimed at strengthening both economic and social ties," the statement quoted Sadiq as saying.
Meanwhile, Minister Haqqani emphasized the long-standing religious, cultural, and historical bonds shared between Afghanistan and Pakistan. He stressed the importance of accelerating cooperative efforts to address shared security and political challenges.
"The current circumstances require us to expedite our joint actions to safeguard the relationship between our peoples and ensure regional stability and development," Haqqani stated.
Over 50 Afghan inmates freed from Pakistani prisons
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has announced the release of 53 Afghan citizens from Pakistani prisons, who have now returned to Afghanistan.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry confirmed that of the 53 individuals, 45 were released individually, while 8 were members of the same family. These persons returned to Afghanistan after their release.
The ministry further noted that they entered the country through the Spin Boldak border in Kandahar province.
Putin and Tajik president to discuss Afghanistan’s situation
This meeting comes as Tajikistan prepares to assume the presidency of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in January 2025. Russia held the presidency for 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon are set to meet in Leningrad on Tuesday, December 24. According to Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s aide, the discussion will focus on military-technical cooperation and the situation in Afghanistan.
The state-run Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on Monday, December 23, that other topics of discussion will include migration, and the development of political, trade, economic, and cultural relations between Russia and Tajikistan.
This meeting comes as Tajikistan prepares to assume the presidency of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in January 2025. Russia held the presidency for 2024.
The leaders from across the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Eurasian Economic Union are set to gather for informal meetings in the same region on Wednesday and Thursday, further underscoring the importance of the discussions.
