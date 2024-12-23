Trump criticizes abandoning of equipment in Afghanistan, vows to rebuild military

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday criticized Biden administration leaving behind military equipment in Afghanistan, and vowed that he will rebuild the military.

“I rebuilt our entire military at a level that it had never been. Unfortunately, we gave a big chunk of it to Afghanistan. You believe that one. What a terrible thing. We will again rebuild our sections of our military that have been so badly hurt,” Trump said at a conference of the conservative group Turning Point in Phoenix, Arizona.

He also mentioned the Kabul airport attack in 2021 in which 13 American soldiers were killed.

“We want to get out of some of these wars that would have never happened like Russia-Ukraine would have never happened, Israel would have never been attacked, we wouldn’t have inflation, we wouldn’t have that Afghanistan horror show, that horrible, the way we left leaving billions of dollars of equipment behind and 13 soldiers.”

“Nobody ever mentions and I mention because I love them and they are all watching right now. 48 soldiers that were horrifically injured," he added.

Last month, Trump pledged to demand mass resignations of top military officials behind the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal should he return to the White House in January.