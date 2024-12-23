Latest News
IOM appeals for nearly $500 million to support Afghans in 2025
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has appealed for nearly $500 million to assist Afghans in 2025.
It is part of IOM’s $8.2 billion appeal to support 100 million individuals across the globe.
“IOM will empower actors to provide multisectoral assistance to crisis-affected and displaced populations, including people fleeing from Ukraine, Syrians in Türkiye and Afghans in Central Asia, and along migration routes, such as in the Western Balkans,” IOM said in its appeal. “IOM will ensure that vulnerable populations, particularly women and children, older persons and those with specific needs, have access or are referred to tailored protection services, including health, MHPSS (Mental health and psychosocial support), shelter, food and non-food items.”
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Afghan refugees are the third largest displaced population in the world after Syrian and Ukrainian refugees. Nearly 10.9 million Afghans are displaced worldwide due to conflict, violence and poverty.
Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, says that the displacement of Afghans in the world is painful and they want practical and real help for Afghan immigrants.
According to experts, the youth and people of Afghanistan want a situation where they are not forced to migrate. They believe suitable working conditions, improvement of the economic situation and inclusive governance can reduce migrations.
Trump criticizes abandoning of equipment in Afghanistan, vows to rebuild military
US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday criticized Biden administration leaving behind military equipment in Afghanistan, and vowed that he will rebuild the military.
“I rebuilt our entire military at a level that it had never been. Unfortunately, we gave a big chunk of it to Afghanistan. You believe that one. What a terrible thing. We will again rebuild our sections of our military that have been so badly hurt,” Trump said at a conference of the conservative group Turning Point in Phoenix, Arizona.
He also mentioned the Kabul airport attack in 2021 in which 13 American soldiers were killed.
“We want to get out of some of these wars that would have never happened like Russia-Ukraine would have never happened, Israel would have never been attacked, we wouldn’t have inflation, we wouldn’t have that Afghanistan horror show, that horrible, the way we left leaving billions of dollars of equipment behind and 13 soldiers.”
“Nobody ever mentions and I mention because I love them and they are all watching right now. 48 soldiers that were horrifically injured," he added.
Last month, Trump pledged to demand mass resignations of top military officials behind the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal should he return to the White House in January.
Weakened Iran could pursue nuclear weapon, White House’s Sullivan says
Israeli strikes on Iranian facilities, including missile factories and air defenses, have reduced Tehran’s conventional military capabilities, Sullivan told CNN.
The Biden administration is concerned that a weakened Iran could build a nuclear weapon, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, adding that he was briefing President-elect Donald Trump's team on the risk, Reuters reported.
Iran has suffered setbacks to its regional influence after Israel's assaults on its allies, Palestinian Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah, followed by the fall of Iran-aligned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Israeli strikes on Iranian facilities, including missile factories and air defenses, have reduced Tehran's conventional military capabilities, Sullivan told CNN.
"It's no wonder there are voices (in Iran) saying, 'Hey, maybe we need to go for a nuclear weapon right now ... Maybe we have to revisit our nuclear doctrine'," Sullivan said.
Iran says its nuclear program is peaceful, but it has expanded uranium enrichment since Trump, in his 2017-2021 presidential term, pulled out of a deal between Tehran and world powers that put restrictions on Iran's nuclear activity in exchange for sanctions relief, read the report.
Sullivan said that there was a risk that Iran might abandon its promise not to build nuclear weapons.
"It's a risk we are trying to be vigilant about now. It's a risk that I'm personally briefing the incoming team on," Sullivan said, adding that he had also consulted with U.S. ally Israel.
Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, could return to his hardline Iran policy by stepping up sanctions on Iran's oil industry.
Sullivan said Trump would have an opportunity to pursue diplomacy with Tehran, given Iran's "weakened state."
"Maybe he can come around this time, with the situation Iran finds itself in, and actually deliver a nuclear deal that curbs Iran's nuclear ambitions for the long term," he said.
Saudi Arabia reopens embassy in Afghanistan
In November 2021, Saudi Arabia said it was resuming consular services in Afghanistan. It also provides humanitarian aid in the country through its KSRelief organisation.
Saudi Arabia has resumed its diplomatic operations in Kabul, reopening its embassy on Sunday.
"Based on the desire of the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide all services to the brotherly Afghan people, it has been decided to resume the activities of the mission of the Kingdom in Kabul starting on December 22," the embassy posted on social media site X.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi recently met with Saudi representatives, expressing a desire to expand bilateral relations. Saudi officials reaffirmed their commitment to providing humanitarian aid and strengthening collaboration in various fields.
Saudi Arabia was one of only three countries, the others being Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, that recognised the first IEA government which came to power in 1996 and was overthrown by the United States invasion of 2001.
