IOM appeals for nearly $500 million to support Afghans in 2025

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has appealed for nearly $500 million to assist Afghans in 2025.

It is part of IOM’s $8.2 billion appeal to support 100 million individuals across the globe.

“IOM will empower actors to provide multisectoral assistance to crisis-affected and displaced populations, including people fleeing from Ukraine, Syrians in Türkiye and Afghans in Central Asia, and along migration routes, such as in the Western Balkans,” IOM said in its appeal. “IOM will ensure that vulnerable populations, particularly women and children, older persons and those with specific needs, have access or are referred to tailored protection services, including health, MHPSS (Mental health and psychosocial support), shelter, food and non-food items.”

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Afghan refugees are the third largest displaced population in the world after Syrian and Ukrainian refugees. Nearly 10.9 million Afghans are displaced worldwide due to conflict, violence and poverty.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, says that the displacement of Afghans in the world is painful and they want practical and real help for Afghan immigrants.

According to experts, the youth and people of Afghanistan want a situation where they are not forced to migrate. They believe suitable working conditions, improvement of the economic situation and inclusive governance can reduce migrations.