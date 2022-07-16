Latest News
Kabul shaken by 4.8-magnitude earthquake
The US Geological Survey recorded Saturday’s earthquake in eastern Afghanistan as a 4.8-magnitude with its epicenter just east of Kabul in Surobi.
The quake struck at 4pm local time and was felt throughout the Afghan capital.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties.
This quake follows the deadly 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Paktika and Khost provinces last month, leaving over 1,000 people dead.
Thousands of families were also left homeless after about 10,000 houses were destroyed or damaged
It is not in US interest for Afghanistan to be a failed state: Khalilzad
It is not in the interest of the United States for Afghanistan to be a failed state, Washington’s former special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, has said.
In a discussion released on Saturday by US-based investment bank and financial services company Goldman Sachs, Khalilzad said that parts of the US deal with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have not been implemented.
“Parts of it were implemented, parts are not,” Khalilzad said. “We need to go back and tell the Talibs (IEA) let’s finish the unfinished business.”
Khalilzad said that he was not optimistic IEA would move toward inclusivity or ensuring women’s rights.
“But there is a rigorous debate inside the Taliban (IEA) on this issue,” he said.
According to the former envoy, not all IEA officials agree with girls not going to high school. “Some of them have spoken quite forcefully.”
Khalilzad suggested that the US is still facing the challenge of what to do with IEA.
“Do we embrace them or do we isolate them? pressure them? Do the right things on human rights, women’s rights and on inclusivity. I think that challenge remains,” Khalilzad said, adding moving towards recognition is not currently on the table.
IEA however said it remains committed to the Doha Agreement.
Bilal Karimi, IEA’s deputy spokesman, said that they have implemented their parts of the agreement and have met the conditions for recognition.
Pakistani delegation to visit Afghanistan for talks on coal imports
A Pakistani delegation led by commerce secretary will arrive in Afghanistan on Sunday for two days of talks on the import of coal, Pakistan media reported Saturday.
The delegation’s visit is scheduled amid threats by Chinese company generating electricity on imported coal that they will revert to South African coal if the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority fails to resolve its issues related to payments, Business Recorder reported.
The delegation will include military and intelligence representatives as well as foreign and interior ministry officials.
Key issues to be discussed include declaration of 24/7 operations at Torkham, Kharlachi and Ghulam Khan border terminals, deployment of additional human resources to ensure smooth operations, improvement in infrastructure on the Afghan side and cross border movement of vehicles, according to the report.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced plans late last month to import coal from Afghanistan using local currency to save foreign reserves.
After the announcement, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) more than doubled prices for coal.
UNDP, World Bank sign $20 million deal to support Afghan projects
The United Nations Development Progamme (UNDP) has signed a $20 million partnership agreement with the World Bank to support humanitarian, economic, and social development initiatives across Afghanistan.
The new partnership will provide tailored capacity building to non-governmental and civil society organizations within their work environment and support what is called as Quick Impact Projects (QIPs), according to a UNDP statement.
Given UNDP’s decades of experience and expertise in supporting economic revival and fragile communities, the agency will select 400 NGOs and CSOs based on their capacity for swift outreach, engagement, and project design.
The QIPs will aim to enhance access to health, education, agriculture and food security and livelihood activities for vulnerable and marginalized communities, including persons with disabilities.
Due to the prolonged conflict in the country, NGOs and CSOs have played a critical role in the service delivery of humanitarian and development activities in hard-to-reach areas of Afghanistan, UNDP noted.
However, since the sudden political changes in August 2021 and the subsequent departure of major donors, the financial and operational management capacities of the NGO/CSOs have worsened.
“We thank the World Bank for showing solidarity and support to the NGOs and CSOs in Afghanistan and helping them grow when they need it most,” said UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Surayo Buzurukova.
“This project also emphasizes UNDP’s priority in strengthening partnerships on the ground that is indispensable in supporting us to respond swiftly and flexibly to the community.”
