Kabul shaken by 4.8-magnitude earthquake

(Last Updated On: July 16, 2022)

It is not in the interest of the United States for Afghanistan to be a failed state, Washington’s former special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, has said.

In a discussion released on Saturday by US-based investment bank and financial services company Goldman Sachs, Khalilzad said that parts of the US deal with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have not been implemented.

“Parts of it were implemented, parts are not,” Khalilzad said. “We need to go back and tell the Talibs (IEA) let’s finish the unfinished business.”

Khalilzad said that he was not optimistic IEA would move toward inclusivity or ensuring women’s rights.

“But there is a rigorous debate inside the Taliban (IEA) on this issue,” he said.

According to the former envoy, not all IEA officials agree with girls not going to high school. “Some of them have spoken quite forcefully.”

Khalilzad suggested that the US is still facing the challenge of what to do with IEA.

“Do we embrace them or do we isolate them? pressure them? Do the right things on human rights, women’s rights and on inclusivity. I think that challenge remains,” Khalilzad said, adding moving towards recognition is not currently on the table.

IEA however said it remains committed to the Doha Agreement.

Bilal Karimi, IEA’s deputy spokesman, said that they have implemented their parts of the agreement and have met the conditions for recognition.