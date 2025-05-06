Latest News
Kabul to host UAE investors and traders' conference
The United Arab Emirates’ Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Saif Mohammad Al Ketbi, announced during a meeting with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, that a conference of Emirati investors and traders will be held in Kabul.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Deputy Prime Minister’s office, Al Ketbi stated that the conference will discuss projects that could contribute to Afghanistan’s economic growth.
The statement added that Al Ketbi expressed his country’s interest in investing in the construction of railways and roads in Afghanistan.
During the meeting, both sides also discussed the expansion of bilateral relations, particularly in the area of economic cooperation between Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates.
Baradar said that Afghanistan is rich in natural resources, and the Islamic Emirate is striving to achieve self-sufficiency by attracting investment in the mining sector.
He added that investors from the UAE can invest in various sectors within Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s deputy PM and Afghanistan’s FM catch up in phone call
Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi.
According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Tuesday, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress made by the two sides in bilateral relations since Ishaq Dar’s visit to Afghanistan last month.
The focus has been on trade, connectivity, economic cooperation, people-to-people contacts, and reactivating political consultative mechanisms.
The two sides also agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level contacts for fostering long-term cooperation to promote peace and security in the region and beyond.
Ishaq Dar also briefed Muttaqi on recent provocation and illegal and unilateral measures by India against Pakistan, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to peace and safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.
Muttaqi appreciated Pakistan’s proactive steps to ease trade and facilitate travel, and extended an invitation to Ishaq Dar to visit Afghanistan again.
Senior UN official meets with Afghan Youth Minister over future UNFPA projects
The Assistant Secretary-General of the UN, who also serves as Deputy Executive Director (Management) of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), met with Mohammad Younus Rashid, Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs, on Tuesday in Kabul for discussions on UNFPA’s future and ongoing projects in Afghanistan.
Andrew Paul Seburnton, who is on his first visit to Afghanistan, stated he intends to discuss UNFPA’s plans with relevant authorities in accordance with the organization’s policies, and to provide information on the continuation and potential expansion of UNFPA’s activities in the country. He also assured Rashid of the organization’s continued support for Afghanistan.
Rashid welcomed the UN delegation and expressed his appreciation for the visit by a senior UN official. He noted that such visits allow international actors to witness first-hand the nationwide security, development efforts, and positive changes taking place in Afghanistan, rather than relying on misleading narratives often portrayed in the media.
Rashid also expressed satisfaction with the projects currently being implemented in cooperation with partner organizations and financially supported by UNFPA.
He voiced hope that the international community would further enhance its support for education, vocational training, capacity building, and healthcare services for Afghan youth.
Strengthened support in these areas, he noted, would empower young Afghans to combat challenges such as illegal migration, unemployment, and social instability, and help them contribute meaningfully to the country’s development and the well-being of its people.
In response, Seburnton assured Rashid that the United Nations remains committed to its work in Afghanistan and will continue its efforts to present an accurate and positive image of the country to the international community.
The UN Deputy Secretary-General was accompanied by Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Pio Smith, and Kwabena Asante-Ntiamoah, the UNFPA Representative in Afghanistan.
Cabinet Meeting convened to discuss Afghanistan’s population census plan
However, according to estimates by the former government, Afghanistan’s population was approximately 33 million.
The Presidential Palace (ARG) announced Tuesday that the 20th Cabinet Meeting was held on Monday to deliberate on the proposed national population census and to review key economic, social, and cultural matters.
According to a statement issued by ARG, the meeting was chaired by Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
One of the central topics of discussion was the proposed framework for conducting a nationwide population census.
The Cabinet instructed the National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) to thoroughly review the draft census plan and present a final report at the next Cabinet session.
A committee, headed by Abdul Qaher, the Director of NSIA, was tasked with convening a meeting to evaluate the proposal and prepare a comprehensive report.
Additionally, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing was directed to expedite the implementation of construction mapping processes.
Accurate demographic data for Afghanistan—particularly regarding ethnic and social group distribution—is currently lacking.
In contrast, the Central Statistics Authority estimated in July of 2020 the previous year that the country’s population had reached 39.7 million. Estimates rose however to 41.4 million in 2023.
The last national population census in Afghanistan was conducted in 1979. However, the census only covered 67% of the country’s districts due to security concerns.
Subsequent attempts to conduct a full census were hampered by ongoing insecurity.
Current population estimates are based on projections from the 1979 baseline, with a projected growth rate of 2.03%.
The development of a national census is however seen as a critical step for future planning and development efforts across sectors.
