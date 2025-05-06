Kabul to host UAE investors and traders’ conference

The United Arab Emirates’ Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Saif Mohammad Al Ketbi, announced during a meeting with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, that a conference of Emirati investors and traders will be held in Kabul.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Deputy Prime Minister’s office, Al Ketbi stated that the conference will discuss projects that could contribute to Afghanistan’s economic growth.

The statement added that Al Ketbi expressed his country’s interest in investing in the construction of railways and roads in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed the expansion of bilateral relations, particularly in the area of economic cooperation between Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Baradar said that Afghanistan is rich in natural resources, and the Islamic Emirate is striving to achieve self-sufficiency by attracting investment in the mining sector.

He added that investors from the UAE can invest in various sectors within Afghanistan.