New residential township for Afghan returnees to be built in Paktia Province

Construction of a new residential township for Afghan returnees has been officially inaugurated in Paktia province, according to officials.

The township is being constructed on 2,000 acres of land and will feature 890 housing units upon completion.

Acting Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Hamdullah Nomani, stated that the project is being carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

He emphasized that the township will be equipped with all essential infrastructure and public services, including mosques, schools, parks, healthcare clinics, markets, and a potable water supply system.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister’s Office expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided by the Qatar Red Crescent.

He remarked that most Afghan refugees had fled to neighboring countries during the foreign occupation to protect their faith and national dignity. Now, as these citizens are forcibly deported from neighboring and other countries, it is the responsibility of the Islamic Emirate to ensure their care and resettlement.

The township is being built with the support of the Qatar Red Crescent and a number of charitable organizations.