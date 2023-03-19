World
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes Ecuador, at least 14 deaths reported
At least 14 people were killed in a strong earthquake that shook a coastal region of Ecuador and northern Peru on Saturday, causing structural damage to multiple homes, schools and medical centers, Reuters reported.
The quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) measured at magnitude 6.8, struck at a depth of 66.4 km (41.3 miles) about 10 km (6.2 miles) from the city of Balao in the province of Guayas.
The earthquake did not appear likely to generate a tsunami, authorities said.
“We remain in the territory verifying the damage caused by the earthquake this morning. I want to confirm that I am with you and express my solidarity and commitment to the victims,” Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said in a tweet.
The presidency’s communication agency said the quake left 14 people dead, and more than 380 people were injured, largely in the El Oro province, read the report.
The agency said at least 44 homes were destroyed, while 90 more were damaged. Around 50 educational buildings and more than 30 health centers were also affected, while multiple roadways were blocked by landslides caused by the earthquake. The Santa Rosa airport suffered minor damage, but remained in operation.
Ecuador’s Secretariat of Risk Management said in an earlier statement that one death in Azuay province occurred when a wall collapsed on to a vehicle. In other provinces, structural damage included a collapsed wharf and a fallen wall in a supermarket.
State-run oil company Petroecuador had evacuated and suspended activities in multiple facilities out of precaution, but had not reported damage, the agency said.
“We all ran out into the streets… we were very scared,” Ernesto Alvarado, a resident of Isla Puna near the epicenter, told Reuters, adding that some homes had collapsed.
The initial quake was followed by two weaker aftershocks in the following hour, according to the Geophysics Institute of Ecuador.
Peruvian authorities said the quake was felt in the country’s northern region, but there were no immediate reports of harm to people or structures, Reuters reported.
World
India says situation with China fragile, dangerous in the Himalayan front
The situation between India and China in the western Himalayan region of Ladakh is fragile and dangerous, with military forces deployed very close to each other in some parts, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.
At least 24 soldiers were killed when the two sides clashed in the region in mid-2020, but the situation has been calmed through rounds of diplomatic and military talks, Reuters reported.
Violence erupted in the eastern sector of the un-de-marcated border between the nuclear-armed Asia giants in December but did not result in any deaths.
“The situation to my mind still remains very fragile because there are places where our deployments are very close up and in military assessment therefore quite dangerous,” Jaishankar said at an India Today conclave.
India-China relations cannot go back to normal, he said, until the border row is resolved in line with the September 2020 in-principle agreement he reached with his Chinese counterpart.
“The Chinese have to deliver on what was agreed to, and they have struggled with that.”
Although forces from both sides have disengaged from many areas, discussions are proceeding over unresolved points, Jaishankar said.
“We have made it very clear to the Chinese that we cannot have a breach of peace and tranquility, you can’t violate agreement and want the rest of the relationship to continue as though nothing happened. That’s just not tenable.”
Jaishankar said he discussed the situation with China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, on the sidelines of a meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 nations hosted by India this month, Reuters reported.
Regarding India’s presidency of G20 this year, Jaishankar expressed hope that New Delhi can make the forum “more true to its global mandate”.
“The G20 should not be a debating club or an arena only of the global north. The entirety of global concerns need to be captured. We have already made that point very forcefully,” Jaishankar said.
Two G20 ministerial meetings in India in the last three weeks have been overshadowed by Russia’s 13-month invasion of Ukraine.
World
Trump returns to Facebook after two-year ban
Former U.S. President Donald Trump posted to Facebook on Friday, marking his return to the social media platform two years after he was banned.
Meta Platforms (META.O), which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced on Jan. 25 that it would reinstate Trump’s access to his accounts, saying the public should be allowed to hear from politicians, but that Trump would be subject to “heightened penalties” for repeated violations of its rules, Reuters reported.
Despite Trump’s reinstatement, it had been unclear whether he would post on the accounts.
Facebook and Instagram are key vehicles for reaching voters and fundraising and could give a boost to Trump, who will make another run for the presidency in 2024. Trump had 23 million followers on Instagram and 34 million on Facebook as of Feb. 9.
Trump’s campaign spokesman told Fox News Digital in January that being back on Facebook “will be an important tool for the 2024 campaign to reach voters.”
Trump founded his own social media platform called Truth Social in late 2021, which he relied on to communicate with supporters during his ban from Twitter and Meta.
Opponents of Trump’s return point to the messages he has posted on Truth Social as evidence that he continues to pose the same risk that led Meta to suspend him in the first place.
More than 350 of his Truth Social posts would have violated Facebook’s rules, including posts amplifying the conspiracy theory QAnon and pushing false claims of election fraud, liberal advocacy group Accountable Tech said in a December report.
In a blog post, Meta said it updated its protocols on moderating public figures during times of civil unrest. Under the protocol, Meta said it may restrict the distribution of a Trump post that doesn’t violate its rules but “contributes to the sort of risk that materialized on Jan. 6.”
A restriction would mean the posts would remain available on Trump’s profile, but would not be distributed in users’ feeds, even if they follow Trump, Meta said.
The company said it could also prevent the posts from being reshared or run as paid ads.
World
ICC judges seek Putin’s arrest citing war crimes in Ukraine
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine, but Moscow said the move was meaningless, Reuters reported.
Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year-old invasion of its neighbour.
The ICC issued the warrant for Putin’s arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.
The court also issued a warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, on the same charges.
In the first reaction to the news from Moscow, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel: “The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view.”
“Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it.”
There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin.
Senior Ukrainian officials applauded the ICC decision, with the country’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin hailing it as “historic for Ukraine and the entire international law system”.
Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, said that issuing the warrant was “only the beginning”.
ICC prosecutor Karim Khan opened an investigation into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Ukraine a year ago. He highlighted during four trips to Ukraine that he was looking at alleged crimes against children and the targeting of civilian infrastructure.
