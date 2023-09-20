Sport
Maiwand Champions win Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament
Maiwand Champions defeated Hindukush Strikers by seven wickets in the final match on Tuesday to win the Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament.
Sent to bat first, Hindukush Strikers’ first innings saw an impressive batting display, with Aftab Alam (83), Darwish Rasooli (80) and Shabir Noori (65) leading the charge.
However, Maiwand bowlers managed to restrict Hindukush for 334, with Mujeeb Zadran claiming three wickets.
In response, Maiwand Champions compiled 366 runs. The highlight of their innings was Imran’s brilliant hundred. He was well supported by Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai and captain Nasir Jamal, who contributed 70 and 67 each respectively.
Maiwand Champions bowled out Hindukush Strikers for only 87 runs in the second innings, with Nasim Mangal claiming a five-wicket haul. They then chased down the 56-run target and won the match.
Nasim Mangal’s outstanding bowling performance earned him ‘Player of the Match’ award.
World Cup 2023: Warm-ups, schedules and venues
Australia and India will have to switch to World Cup mode just three days after they finish their ODI series next month in Rajkot when they take on Netherlands and England respectively in warm up matches on September 30.
Afghanistan will meanwhile face South Africa in their warm up match on September 29, the same day that Pakistan meets New Zealand and Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka.
India will travel to Guwahati for their first warm-up, while Australia will fly to Trivandrum for their match. Both these sides, along with Afghanistan and New Zealand have warm-ups scheduled in different cities.
The other six teams will all be stationed in one city for their warm-ups. Hyderabad plays host to Pakistan, while Guwahati hosts England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The southern coastal town of Trivandrum will host Netherlands and South Africa.
India and Pakistan will round off the tournament’s warm-ups by playing Netherlands and Australia respectively on the final day on October 3, before the teams disperse towards their respective venues for their tournament opener. All warm-up games are day-night fixtures that will commence at 2pm local time, with all 15 members of the playing squad permitted to play.
In a late development, ESPNcricket reported Wednesday afternoon that police in Hyderabad have expressed their inability to provide adequate security for the Pakistan-New Zealand warm up match due to festivals taking place there at the time.
The teams are scheduled to play a warm up match on September 29 but Hyderabad Cricket Association has taken the decision to let the game be played “behind closed doors” – or without spectators.
Observers say this will impact the fans who bought tickets for the match. There has been a question mark over this warm up match after Hyderabad police told the local association that it would struggle to meet the security demands put in place by the ICC for World Cup matches including the warm-ups.
This is because of two major religious festivals, which take place around the same date as the match and involve large crowd gatherings.
Hyderabad is one of three venues, along with Trivandrum and Guwahati, that will host the warm-up segment of the tournament, to be played between September 29 and October 3, before the tournament proper starts on October 5.
Once again Ariana Television Network (ATN) will bring all the fun directly into the homes of cricket fans across Afghanistan. In addition to broadcasting World Cup matches live daily, ATN will also broadcast the warm up matches live.
So with just days to go before this thrilling tournament gets underway, be sure to keep an eye on our website and social media platforms for all updates and broadcast schedules.
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
This year’s Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, will feature men’s and women’s T20 cricket tournaments with top-seeded teams India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh granted direct entry into quarter-finals.
Afghanistan, which will only have a men’s team, just needs to beat Mongolia to make it to the quarter-finals.
Cricket was part of the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014 but was absent in 2018 but will make a comeback this year, adding to the excitement and anticipation.
The men’s T20 cricket tournament will kick off on September 27 and conclude on October 7. The tournament will feature 15 teams.
The men’s T20 cricket tournament at the Asian Games 2023 is structured to include both group stages and direct entries to the quarter-finals. Teams have been categorized into four groups for the initial phase.
Group A consists of Afghanistan and Mongolia; Group B features Cambodia, Japan and Nepal; Group C includes Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand; and Group D comprises Malaysia, Bahrain and Maldives.
Afghanistan will play Mongolia on Sunday, October 1.
Afghanistan to send over 100 athletes to Asian Games 2023
The Asian Games 2023 is finally happening with the opening ceremony scheduled to take place on September 23 in Hangzhou, China.
The games will run through to October 8 and will include a total of 40 sports across 61 disciplines at 56 venues.
The games were originally scheduled to take place last year but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan announced on Tuesday that the country’s athletes in athletics, boxing, Kurash, weightlifting and wrestling left Kabul on Tuesday for China.
It is believed other athletes will depart Kabul on Wednesday for the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Host-nation China will start the games as the most successful nation, having won 3,187 medals in the history of the Asian Games, which includes 1,473 gold medals.
Meanwhile, the Asian Games Village for Hangzhou 2023 was officially opened on Saturday as teams started arriving.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that 17 Afghan female athletes, who are living in exile, including a women’s volleyball team, will participate. However, the Islamic Emirate rejected the reports at the time, and said that all athletes from Afghanistan being sent to Hangzhou are male.
The IEA has imposed strict restrictions on women and girls over the past two years, including a ban on females taking part in sport.
In a recent statement issued by Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, 17 sports teams, including wushu, soccer, volleyball and cricket, will participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games.
Afghanistan has been invited to send a total of 17 teams, comprising 103 athletes and 23 coaches, to Hangzhou.
In an exciting turn of events, cricket will return to the upcoming Asian Games, eight years after its last inclusion in 2014 in Incheon, South Korea. The tournament will include 14 men’s teams, including a team from Afghanistan.
Scheduled to be played in the T20 format, the men’s event will be played between September 27 and October 8. Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field is the host stadium for all the matches.
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have already reached the quarter-finals based on their ICC T20I Rankings as of June 1, 2023, while Afghanistan, an ICC Full Member, will participate only in the men’s event. A win against Mongolia will seal a top-eight spot for the squad.
After cricket’s inception in the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China, the sport was played in the 2014 continental event in Incheon, South Korea. The 2018 games in Jakarta, Indonesia, the previous edition of the Asian Games, did not feature cricket.
At Incheon, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh won medals in the men’s event.
The cricket teams participating at the Asian Games 2023 are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Mongolia, Japan, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Maldives, Hong Kong, Thailand, Bahrain.
Sadly, Afghanistan’s football team has withdrawn from the games due to a funding crisis.
According to the latest figures produced by HAGOC, the number of athletes expected is 12,417 – over 1,000 more than the previous record of 11,300 at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia in 2018.
