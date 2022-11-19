Latest News
Media Freedom Coalition kicks out Afghanistan
Afghanistan was on Saturday removed as a member of the Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) – a global partnership of countries working together proactively to advocate for media freedom at home and abroad.
Afghanistan became a member country of the MFC in January 2020. All MFC member countries are committed to respecting and upholding the Global Pledge, and are held accountable by members if they fail to do so.
In a statement issued by the coalition on Saturday, MFC stated: “It is clear to the MFC that the situation of media freedom in Afghanistan is, unfortunately, no longer in line with the Global Pledge. Indeed, the current state of affairs is one of grave concern.
“Since seizing power, the Taliban (IEA) have imposed serious restrictions on media freedom that have threatened the safety and well-being of journalists and media workers.
“The continued harassment, attacks, and detention of journalists and exclusion of women from the media have led to a rapid loss of media independence and put journalists’ lives at risk daily,” the statement read.
In conclusion, the coalition stated: “The Media Freedom Coalition will continue to closely monitor the media freedom situation in Afghanistan and reaffirms the commitment of members to the principles outlined in the Global Pledge on Media Freedom.”
Latest News
IEA says Media Freedom Coalition’s move to expel Afghanistan is ‘regrettable’
In response to the expulsion of Afghanistan from the global Media Freedom Coalition, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Information and Culture says the new Afghan government is committed to fully supporting the media in the country.
The adviser and spokesman for the Ministry of Information and Culture, Abdul Matin Qani, said Saturday that the ministry is committed to freedom of expression and fully supports media outlets and access to information in accordance with Islamic and national values.
According to Qani, the Ministry of Information and Culture condemns the unilateral decision of the MFC to remove Afghanistan from the global coalition and says it is not aware of the realities in Afghanistan.
The international community should understand the realities on the ground in Afghanistan and reflect the facts and be aware of the widespread activity of the media and freedom of expression and access to information, the ministry added.
Qani described the decision of the global Media Freedom Coalition as regrettable and added that the ministry will continue to support the freedom of expression and the media in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Information and Culture of the Islamic Emirate has asked the global Media Support Coalition to reconsider its decision on Afghanistan.
This comes after Afghanistan was on Saturday removed as a member of the Media Freedom Coalition – a global partnership of countries working together proactively to advocate for media freedom at home and abroad.

Afghanistan became a member country of the MFC in January 2020.
Afghanistan became a member country of the MFC in January 2020.
In a statement issued by the coalition on Saturday, MFC stated: “It is clear to the MFC that the situation of media freedom in Afghanistan is, unfortunately, no longer in line with the Global Pledge. Indeed, the current state of affairs is one of grave concern.
“Since seizing power, the Taliban (IEA) have imposed serious restrictions on media freedom that have threatened the safety and well-being of journalists and media workers.
“The continued harassment, attacks, and detention of journalists and exclusion of women from the media have led to a rapid loss of media independence and put journalists’ lives at risk daily,” the statement read.
In conclusion, the coalition stated: “The Media Freedom Coalition will continue to closely monitor the media freedom situation in Afghanistan and reaffirms the commitment of members to the principles outlined in the Global Pledge on Media Freedom.”
Latest News
Pakistan says it won’t recognize IEA without global consensus
Pakistan said Friday it would not formally recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) without global consensus.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told reporters in Islamabad his government continues to advocate sustained international engagement with IEA to help prevent a humanitarian disaster in the war-torn neighboring country.
“As far as their official recognition is concerned, Pakistan would not want to take a solo flight and would rather pursue this process with international consensus,” Zardari said.
The minister urged IEA officials to fulfill their pledges to Afghans and the world at large that they would fight international terrorism and respect the human rights of all Afghans, including giving women access to education. That would place Pakistan in a “better position” to garner support and help for the people of Afghanistan, he added.
“The world is running out of patience [with the IEA]. But despite these challenges, we appeal and insist on sustaining engagement [with Afghanistan], and we should not repeat mistakes of the past,” Zardari warned.
It has been more than a year since the IEA took over Afghanistan, but no country has recognized it as an official government.
IEA says recognition is in the interest of the countries, including the neighbors.
“The issues will be resolved only when IEA is recognized as a responsible government,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA.
Latest News
Norway announces $22 million in aid for Afghanistan
The government of Norway has announced that it will provide $22 million via the United Nations and the World Bank to enhance food security and basic services, including health education and health in Afghanistan.
The Afghan people are contending with economic collapse, increasing humanitarian needs and restrictions on their rights. Women and children are particularly at risk in the current critical humanitarian situation, Norwegian government said in a statement this week.
“I am deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan. Norway is now providing NOK 220 million to the UN and the World Bank to support their efforts to enhance food security and ensure the provision of basic services such as health and education. It is essential that all children, girls and boys, are given full access to these services,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt.
Many Afghans are facing food insecurity, unemployment and poverty, and do not have access to basic services, the statement said.
“Over the past year, Norway has worked to mobilise assistance over and above humanitarian aid. Not for the Taliban, but for the Afghan people. This has been challenging in a country where we cannot cooperate with the authorities in the normal way. It has been a priority for Norway to ensure that the aid we provide benefits the whole population, women and men, girls and boys,’ said Huitfeldt.
Norway has provided close to NOK 200 million ($20 million) purely in humanitarian assistance this year. In total, over NOK 700 million ($70 million) in support has been allocated to Afghanistan in 2022.
