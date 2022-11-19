Pakistan says it won’t recognize IEA without global consensus

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2022)

Pakistan said Friday it would not formally recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) without global consensus.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told reporters in Islamabad his government continues to advocate sustained international engagement with IEA to help prevent a humanitarian disaster in the war-torn neighboring country.

“As far as their official recognition is concerned, Pakistan would not want to take a solo flight and would rather pursue this process with international consensus,” Zardari said.

The minister urged IEA officials to fulfill their pledges to Afghans and the world at large that they would fight international terrorism and respect the human rights of all Afghans, including giving women access to education. That would place Pakistan in a “better position” to garner support and help for the people of Afghanistan, he added.

“The world is running out of patience [with the IEA]. But despite these challenges, we appeal and insist on sustaining engagement [with Afghanistan], and we should not repeat mistakes of the past,” Zardari warned.

It has been more than a year since the IEA took over Afghanistan, but no country has recognized it as an official government.

IEA says recognition is in the interest of the countries, including the neighbors.

“The issues will be resolved only when IEA is recognized as a responsible government,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA.