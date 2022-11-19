Latest News
Pakistan says it won’t recognize IEA without global consensus
Pakistan said Friday it would not formally recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) without global consensus.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told reporters in Islamabad his government continues to advocate sustained international engagement with IEA to help prevent a humanitarian disaster in the war-torn neighboring country.
“As far as their official recognition is concerned, Pakistan would not want to take a solo flight and would rather pursue this process with international consensus,” Zardari said.
The minister urged IEA officials to fulfill their pledges to Afghans and the world at large that they would fight international terrorism and respect the human rights of all Afghans, including giving women access to education. That would place Pakistan in a “better position” to garner support and help for the people of Afghanistan, he added.
“The world is running out of patience [with the IEA]. But despite these challenges, we appeal and insist on sustaining engagement [with Afghanistan], and we should not repeat mistakes of the past,” Zardari warned.
It has been more than a year since the IEA took over Afghanistan, but no country has recognized it as an official government.
IEA says recognition is in the interest of the countries, including the neighbors.
“The issues will be resolved only when IEA is recognized as a responsible government,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA.
Latest News
Norway announces $22 million in aid for Afghanistan
The government of Norway has announced that it will provide $22 million via the United Nations and the World Bank to enhance food security and basic services, including health education and health in Afghanistan.
The Afghan people are contending with economic collapse, increasing humanitarian needs and restrictions on their rights. Women and children are particularly at risk in the current critical humanitarian situation, Norwegian government said in a statement this week.
“I am deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan. Norway is now providing NOK 220 million to the UN and the World Bank to support their efforts to enhance food security and ensure the provision of basic services such as health and education. It is essential that all children, girls and boys, are given full access to these services,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt.
Many Afghans are facing food insecurity, unemployment and poverty, and do not have access to basic services, the statement said.
“Over the past year, Norway has worked to mobilise assistance over and above humanitarian aid. Not for the Taliban, but for the Afghan people. This has been challenging in a country where we cannot cooperate with the authorities in the normal way. It has been a priority for Norway to ensure that the aid we provide benefits the whole population, women and men, girls and boys,’ said Huitfeldt.
Norway has provided close to NOK 200 million ($20 million) purely in humanitarian assistance this year. In total, over NOK 700 million ($70 million) in support has been allocated to Afghanistan in 2022.
Latest News
ISSI holds webinar on Afghanistan-Pakistan economic ties
The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) this week held a webinar titled “Pak-Afghan Economic Ties”, with the participation of current and former officials of the two countries.
At the virtual meeting, the former ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said that one of the challenges to the economic ties between the two nations is the current political situation in Afghanistan, which the international community has not yet recognized the country.
“While recognition is a long-term legal process, economic sanctions don’t make sense because they are hurting the people of Afghanistan and the region,” said Ahmad Khan.
Sardar Ahmad Khan Shakib, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, said that Afghanistan’s economic relations with Pakistan have increased compared to the past, and the minor problems that exist in this field are nothing to worry about.
“Fortunately, since the foreign policy of the new government of Afghanistan is economy-oriented, it has focused a lot on trade, transit and regional connectivity during the last year,” he said.
According to him, Afghanistan and Pakistan are good business partners in the region and economic relations between the two countries have expanded compared to the past.
Meanwhile, some participants of the meeting emphasized bilateral trade, joint investment, and transit trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan and expressed that if these three things are paid attention to, it will lead to the economic growth of both countries.
Business
Finance ministry collects 197 billion AFN in revenue since IEA takeover
Afghanistan’s finance ministry has collected 197 billion afghanis in revenue since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over the country in August last year, an official said this week.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Mohammad Meraj Meraj, head of the Revenue Department of Finance Ministry, said that the ministry’s revenues are more than the government’s ordinary spending, so they have started development projects.
The official blamed the international community for the economic crisis in Afghanistan, but argued that poverty in the country is not at the level that is reported by the international organizations.
“We are not begging anyone. We will build Afghanistan with our own hands, with the hands of people. Foreign countries want us face hardship. They have tried to paralyze our economic system and business, but we have countered it, and our situation is improving day by day,” Meraj said.
On corruption, the official said that the menace has been reduced to zero in the government institutions.
“In IEA institutions, corruption has been reduced to zero. Transparency has been ensured particularly in the customs directorate and revenue department. Prior to IEA victory, while there was greater business and more projects, but revenues were very less,” Meraj said.
On the status of female employees, the official said that a total of 110 women were working in finance ministry, mostly from home.
He said that women will be working in the office after the environment gets suitable for them to return.
Pakistan says it won’t recognize IEA without global consensus
Afghanistan unveil squad for Sri Lanka series
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Meraj Meraj, head of Afghanistan Revenue Department
Norway announces $22 million in aid for Afghanistan
Elon Musk begins Twitter poll on reinstating Trump’s account
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Central bank confirms new Afghani banknotes to enter circulation
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Meraj Meraj, head of Afghanistan Revenue Department
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
Saar: Security situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Role of virtue propagation in correcting society discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Almost 190,000 Afghans return from Iran in past 6 months: officials
-
Business4 days ago
MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million
-
World4 days ago
Biden and Xi clash over Taiwan in Bali but Cold War fears cool
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan closes border with Afghanistan after clashes
-
World4 days ago
CIA boss talks nuclear weapons and prisoners with Putin’s spy chief
-
Latest News4 days ago
75 million euros in aid from EU for Afghan people
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA’s moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNDP says the world has no choice but to engage with IEA