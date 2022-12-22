Latest News
Middle East nations speak out against IEA’s decision to ban women from university
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey are among several Islamic countries to condemn the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) decision to ban women from attending university.
Female university students were turned away on Wednesday after academic institutions were sent a letter by the Afghan higher education ministry on Tuesday evening enforcing the decision.
The move was widely condemned by governments around the world, including in the Middle East and Asia.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the ministry of higher education stated in a tweet on Thursday that Sheikh Mawlawi Nada Muhammad Nadeem, the acting minister, “will hold a press conference today or tomorrow, to clarify the recent decision of the Ministry of Higher Education regarding the suspension of girls’ universities until further notice.”
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday the ban was “neither Islamic nor humanistic. We reject such a ban.”
This came after Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry expressed “surprise and regret” on Wednesday, and called on Kabul to reverse the decision.
The United Arab Emirates’ deputy ambassador to the UN, Amiera al-Hefeiti, also spoke out about it and Qatar released a statement expressing “deep concern and disappointment”.
“These negative practices will have a significant impact on human rights, development, and the economy in Afghanistan,” Doha’s foreign ministry said.
“As a Muslim country in which women enjoy all their rights, especially education, the state of Qatar calls on the Afghan caretaker government to review its decision in line with the teachings of the Islamic religion concerning women’s rights.”
Abdel Aziz Hamad Aluwaisheg, assistant secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, tweeted on Thursday: “Banning the education of girls 16+ is a clear violation of human rights, but it can also doom the economic future of Afghanistan, relegating half of its people to a life of poverty and ignorance.”
Likewise, Indonesia is deeply concerned and disappointed with the decision of the Islamic Emirate to suspend access to university education for women in Afghanistan.
The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, meanwhile expressed “grave concern and denunciation of this disconcerting decision”.
He said in a statement the decision will go a long way in seriously denting the credibility of the government in place, just as it will deny Afghan girls and women their fundamental rights to education, employment, and social justice.
The statement noted that the OIC “calls on Kabul authorities to reverse it for the sake of maintaining consistency between their promises and actual decisions”.
Latest News
Pakistan’s foreign minister tells IEA banned TTP is Pakistan’s ‘red line’
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says it has been communicated to Afghanistan that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is Pakistan’s red line, Pakistan’s media outlets reported.
“The Afghan Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) have been told that our (Pakistan and Afghanistan) ties will not remain fine if the TTP is not stopped,” Bilawal said while speaking to the media at the Pakistani embassy in Washington.
An increase in the number of militant attacks in Pakistan has put Islamabad on high alert with the most recent having been the Bannu hostage crisis, which sparked an outcry in the country.
Since the start of this year, over 120 policemen have been killed and more than 125 wounded in various attacks on the police force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan’s media reported.
Bilawal meanwhile said Pakistan is willing to provide assistance to Afghanistan for operations against militants but it cannot be ignored if it was proved that the IEA are not stopping the TTP.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s leaders also pledged before the US and the entire world to take action against militant groups on Afghan soil, Bilawal added.
Latest News
Senior UN officials says 97% of Afghans live in poverty
Martin Griffiths, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator told a Security Council meeting this week that 97 percent of Afghans live in poverty.
He also said that two thirds of the population need humanitarian assistance and 20 million people face acute hunger.
According to Griffiths, half the population in Afghanistan urgently needs access to clean water and sanitation, while 1.1 million teenage girls are still banned from school and nearly seven million Afghan nationals remain in neighboring countries.
Latest News
World reacts to IEA’s suspension of women from universities
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) decision to suspend university education for women and girls has drawn strong condemnation from international organizations and foreign governments.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that preventing half of the population from contributing meaningfully to society and the economy will have a “devastating impact” on the whole country.
“It will expose Afghanistan to further international isolation, economic hardship and suffering, impacting millions for years to come,” UNAMA said in a statement.
In Washington, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: “Education is an internationally recognized human right and it is essential to Afghanistan’s economic growth and its stability. This unacceptable stance will have significant consequences for the Taliban (IEA) and will further alienate the Taliban (IEA) from the international community and deny them the legitimacy they desire.”
Human Rights Watch said: “While the new ban is a shamelessly misogynistic addition, the education cycle was already broken when the Taliban (IEA) banned teenage girls from secondary school.”
Qatar’s foreign ministry stressed that “these negative practices” will have a significant impact on human rights, development, and the economy in Afghanistan.
Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said the suspension was “another egregious curtailment of women’s rights and a deep and profound disappointment for every single female student.”
“It is also another step by the Taliban (IEA) away from a self-reliant and prosperous Afghanistan,” she said.
Pakistan urged the IEA to revisit the decision.
“We strongly believe that every man and woman has the inherent right to education in accordance with the injunctions of Islam,” said Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan.
Middle East nations speak out against IEA’s decision to ban women from university
Pakistan’s foreign minister tells IEA banned TTP is Pakistan’s ‘red line’
Senior UN officials says 97% of Afghans live in poverty
Italy commits €6 million to improve access to health care in Afghanistan
WHO concerned over increasing reports of severe COVID-19 cases in China
Afghan assets moved to Swiss bank generate $36 million: Ahadi
Air corridor agreement signed between Afghanistan and India: MoIC
Afghanistan gets new microfinance scheme
Tahawol: Afghan trust fund meeting discussed
Tahawol: Spread of terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Reactions to suspension of women from universities discussed
Saar: Suspension of women from universities discussed
Tahawol: UN’s call for inclusive government discussed
Saar: Hamid Karzai’s meetings with politicians abroad discussed
Tahawol: UNSC’s scheduled meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Croatia beat Morocco 2-1, clinch 3rd place in FIFA World Cup 2022
-
Latest News4 days ago
One dead and dozens injured in ‘gruesome’ Salang Tunnel fire
-
Sport3 days ago
Argentina football pockets $42 million in prize money
-
Featured4 days ago
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Argentina win in dramatic final
-
World4 days ago
N. Korea fired two ballistic missiles, South Korea says
-
Sport4 days ago
France battle to stop spread of virus on eve of World Cup Final
-
Latest News4 days ago
Death toll rises to 19 in Salang Tunnel fire, 32 injured
-
World4 days ago
4 policemen killed in northwest Pakistan attack