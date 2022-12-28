Mining minister says an announcement will be made ‘soon’ on girls’ education

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2022)

Afghanistan’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum said on Tuesday that an announcement will be made soon about schools and universities for girls, adding that suitable conditions will be provided for them in order for the education process to resume.

Shahabuddin Delawar, Minister of Mines and Petroleum said: “In the decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, the ‘until further notice’ is mentioned and a decision will be made about the schools and universities by the end of March, which will be in accordance with Sharia and Afghan traditions.”

This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) suspended higher education for girls and women last week.

At the time, the order said female students were barred from university “until further notice”.

This was followed just days later by the ruling that all female NGO staff must be suspended.

Secondary schools for girls were also closed a few months ago.

Collectively these three decisions sparked a worldwide outcry and countless countries and organizations calling on the IEA to reverse their decisions.