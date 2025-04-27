Ministry of education schedules this year’s university entrance exam for May, June and July

(Last Updated On: )

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has praised four young Indian batters who have been lighting up this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and says they are clearly set for an international career in future.

Shastri discussed the new breed of youngsters on show at the ongoing IPL with host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review and the India legend admitted he has been taken aback by the fearless approach by some of the teenage sensations who have taken the tournament by storm.

The four young stars are Chennai Super Kings’ Ayush Mhatre and Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi, as well as Punjab Kings’ aggressive opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.

Shastri believes the quartet could well replicate this form at international level in the future.

“The two Punjab openers (Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh) as well, they give it a smack,” Shastri began.

“It’s as if these youngsters who have come in now, they’re 14 years, 17 years of age and it’s see it, hit it in the first six overs.“

Arya has been in sublime form since the start of the tournament, with the 23-year-old smashing 254 runs from eight innings at a monstrous strike rate of 201.58, including a rollicking hundred against CSK.

Mhatre, just 17, was roped in as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, and struck 32 off just 15 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes, leaving the fans and experts stunned with his bold strokeplay against a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up.

“The shots, the three shots this Ayush Mhatre played against the Mumbai Indians the other night in Mumbai…” Shastri marvelled at.

“The way he took off, unbelievable shots for a 17-year-old, against a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up to come out and express himself in that fashion caught everyone’s eye.

“I think Ayush Mhatre has got a future. When I look at him, some of the shots he played, I think this guy, if he’s handled properly and is with the right kind of people, he is someone who can go a long way.”

The emotion and intensity on display from another young prodigy, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, also struck a chord with Shastri.

The batter opened the innings against Lucknow Super Giants and struck a whirlwind 34 off 20, including tonking Shardul Thakur for a six off his very first ball in the IPL.

“I think the first shot he played, that would have taken everyone’s breath away,” Shastri said.

“But, he’s young, so I would say just let him play a bit because it’s at that age, there’s bound to be failure as well. It’s how he handles failure.”

Shastri also pointed out how the IPL has become a launching pad for untapped potential across India, with youngsters fearlessly stepping onto the big stage. But on the other hand, he also issued a word of caution.

“People will come up with new things. There’ll be lots of short stuff thrown at him. When you tonk someone’s first ball for six, then you show no mercy. Then you don’t care whether he’s 14 years old or 12 years old or 20 years old,” he added.

“The menu is the same that you dish out. So, he’ll have to get used to that and once we see him handling that then you can make a proper judgment.”

India’s white-ball talent pool keeps growing deeper every season, with the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma and others proving their mettle season in and out for a spot in the national team.

Shastri acknowledged the selection headache for India selectors, but urged them to back players when they’re in form.

“This just shows in white-ball cricket, the abundance of talent that’s floating around, in India. It’s a big headache for the selectors,” Shastri noted.

“But when you think someone is hot, give him the run because you know it’s very important not just to just watch him and we’ll see him next season after he has one good season but if he’s hot and confident and you think you know he’s ticked most boxes even to raise the bar at a higher level, pick him.”