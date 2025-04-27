Latest News
IEA marks April 27 communist coup; which paved way for Soviet invasion of Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday marked the historical days of April 27 and 28, 1978, and said it was the duty of all Afghans to protect the Islamic system and work towards strengthening national unity.
According to a statement, the IEA said it was on this day, April 27, in 1978, that the former Soviet Union staged a military coup against the government of the time. This then paved the way for the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
The statement noted that the IEA government condemns this coup but recognizes the 28th of April 1978 as a day of freedom and national pride for Afghanistan.
The IEA stated that the people of Afghanistan, “after a 14-year jihad, achieved freedom on the 28th April; however, internal conflicts among various groups afterward destroyed the people’s aspirations for the establishment of an Islamic system.”
The statement stressed that now it “is the duty of all Afghans to protect the Islamic system and to work towards strengthening national unity and achieving stability in the country.”
Afghanistan ‘fully ready’ for Trans-Afghan railway project: Muttaqi
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said in a phone call with his Uzbek counterpart that Afghanistan is fully prepared for the implementation of the Trans-Afghan railway project.
During the call, the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as expanding political, economic and transit cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul said in a statement on Sunday.
Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov noted that Afghanistan’s exports to Uzbekistan have tripled in the first four months of 2025 compared to last year. He vowed to create more facilities in the field of trade and transit between the two countries, especially in issuing visas to Afghan citizens.
Meanwhile, Amir Khan Muttaqi said that Afghanistan is fully prepared for the implementation of major economic projects such as the Trans-Afghan railway project and for the strengthening of political, trade and transit cooperation with Uzbekistan. He said that the existing opportunities should be utilized for the mutual benefit of the two countries.
The two sides also discussed the holding of a trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan at the level of foreign ministers and agreed to coordinate through diplomatic channels to determine the exact date and place of the meeting.
The three neighboring countries signed an agreement in February 2021 to construct a 573-kilometer railway line through Afghanistan, connecting landlocked Central Asia to Pakistan seaports, with an estimated cost of $4.8 billion to enhance regional economic connectivity.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Uzbek foreign minister last Thursday to discuss the Trans-Afghan railway project.
Dar expressed hope that the three countries would soon sign a framework agreement on this important regional project.
Ministry of education schedules this year’s university entrance exam for May, June and July
The National Examination Authority announced the date and details for the 1404 Kankor exam (university entrance exam) during a press conference on Sunday.
Officials from the authority said this year’s Kankor exam will start on May 28 and continue until July 11.
The Kankor exam this year will be conducted in five phases.
The Examination Authority stated that good preparations have been made for this year’s Kankor, and based on the current curriculum, the Ministry of Education has developed new, standardized questions in Pashto, Dari, Arabic, and English.
Phase two will be on June 18, 19 and 20 and the third phase will take place in the provinces of Takhar, Jawzjan, Badghis, Kunduz, Sar-e-Pul, Herat, Balkh, Faryab, Samangan, and Badakhshan, and the fourth phase will be conducted in Kabul.
The Examination Authority also stated that the fifth phase, which will be held on July 11 in Kabul, is designated for students from Madrassas (religious schools), special candidates (grade 14 graduates), absent candidates from provinces, foreign graduates, and evening program faculties.
IPL 2025: India’s Shastri says uncapped youngsters heading for greater heights
The India legend admitted he has been taken aback by the fearless approach by some of the teenage sensations who have taken the tournament by storm.
Former India coach Ravi Shastri has praised four young Indian batters who have been lighting up this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and says they are clearly set for an international career in future.
Shastri discussed the new breed of youngsters on show at the ongoing IPL with host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review and the India legend admitted he has been taken aback by the fearless approach by some of the teenage sensations who have taken the tournament by storm.
The four young stars are Chennai Super Kings’ Ayush Mhatre and Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi, as well as Punjab Kings’ aggressive opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.
Shastri believes the quartet could well replicate this form at international level in the future.
“The two Punjab openers (Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh) as well, they give it a smack,” Shastri began.
“It’s as if these youngsters who have come in now, they’re 14 years, 17 years of age and it’s see it, hit it in the first six overs.“
Arya has been in sublime form since the start of the tournament, with the 23-year-old smashing 254 runs from eight innings at a monstrous strike rate of 201.58, including a rollicking hundred against CSK.
Mhatre, just 17, was roped in as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, and struck 32 off just 15 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes, leaving the fans and experts stunned with his bold strokeplay against a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up.
“The shots, the three shots this Ayush Mhatre played against the Mumbai Indians the other night in Mumbai…” Shastri marvelled at.
“The way he took off, unbelievable shots for a 17-year-old, against a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up to come out and express himself in that fashion caught everyone’s eye.
“I think Ayush Mhatre has got a future. When I look at him, some of the shots he played, I think this guy, if he’s handled properly and is with the right kind of people, he is someone who can go a long way.”
The emotion and intensity on display from another young prodigy, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, also struck a chord with Shastri.
The batter opened the innings against Lucknow Super Giants and struck a whirlwind 34 off 20, including tonking Shardul Thakur for a six off his very first ball in the IPL.
“I think the first shot he played, that would have taken everyone’s breath away,” Shastri said.
“But, he’s young, so I would say just let him play a bit because it’s at that age, there’s bound to be failure as well. It’s how he handles failure.”
Shastri also pointed out how the IPL has become a launching pad for untapped potential across India, with youngsters fearlessly stepping onto the big stage. But on the other hand, he also issued a word of caution.
“People will come up with new things. There’ll be lots of short stuff thrown at him. When you tonk someone’s first ball for six, then you show no mercy. Then you don’t care whether he’s 14 years old or 12 years old or 20 years old,” he added.
“The menu is the same that you dish out. So, he’ll have to get used to that and once we see him handling that then you can make a proper judgment.”
India’s white-ball talent pool keeps growing deeper every season, with the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma and others proving their mettle season in and out for a spot in the national team.
Shastri acknowledged the selection headache for India selectors, but urged them to back players when they’re in form.
“This just shows in white-ball cricket, the abundance of talent that’s floating around, in India. It’s a big headache for the selectors,” Shastri noted.
“But when you think someone is hot, give him the run because you know it’s very important not just to just watch him and we’ll see him next season after he has one good season but if he’s hot and confident and you think you know he’s ticked most boxes even to raise the bar at a higher level, pick him.”
