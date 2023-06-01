Latest News
Muttaqi meets UN’s special envoy in Kabul
The United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, met on Wednesday with the Islamic Emirate’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed various issues, including interaction between Afghanistan and the international community, the current situation of the country and the region.
Quoting Muttaqi, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the foreign ministry, said on Twitter that now is the time to consider practical steps to reduce people’s problems instead of holding theoretical discussions.
Takal quoted Otunbayeva as saying that the priority of the UN in Afghanistan is to deal with the humanitarian situation and to try to deliver development aid to Afghanistan along with humanitarian aid.
At the meeting, Muttaqi expressed his readiness to interact with the world and promised comprehensive cooperation with the aid organizations.
Acting PM Kabir working with officials to ‘improve governance process’
The Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs’ office says the acting prime minister meets with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate on a daily basis to improve the governance process.
Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, who was appointed as acting prime minister sixteen days ago, has called many ministers, governors and military officials to report back on their duties.
In addition to meeting with local officials and foreign diplomats, Kabir has also met with a number of political figures, academic staff, ethnic elders and athletes in the past two weeks.
Kabir has repeatedly called the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy a balanced and economy-oriented policy in his meetings with foreign diplomats, according to the office.
“Sepidar Palace is at your service, our door is always open to you for consultation, and this is not our first and last meeting,” said Kabir in a meeting on Thursday with officials.
Experts meanwhile say that holding such meetings strengthens the governance process.
“Mawlavi Abdul Kabir is knowledgeable and at the same time involved in governance affairs. If he is supported, he can manage the executive and administrative process to some extent,” said a political analyst.
US warns war crime allegations could prevent work with Australia’s SAS
The United States has warned that allegations of war crimes against Australian soldiers in Afghanistan could prevent U.S. forces from working with Australia’s Special Air Service Regiment, Australia’s defense force chief said on Wednesday.
Gen. Angus Campbell told a Senate committee that he received a letter from the U.S. defense attache in Canberra in March 2021 suggesting the elite SAS may have been “tainted” by the allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan raised in an Australian war crime investigation report that was made public in 2000, Associated Press reported.
Campbell said “one individual” had his “posted position adjusted” following the letter.
The letter warned that the Brereton report, which detailed “credible information” that Australian soldiers had unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners and civilians, could trigger a U.S. law that prevents the country’s military working with units linked to gross violations of human rights.
“I received a letter from the defense attache of the United States Armed Forces based in Canberra, to me, indicating that the release of the Brereton report and its findings may initiate Leahy Law considerations,” Campbell said.
Campbell said he did not believe he informed the defense minister at the time and had not informed the current defense minister, Richard Marles.
Campbell was quizzed by senators on why he had not advised successive governments about such a letter from Australia’s most important security treaty partner, AP reported.
Independent Senator Jacqi Lambie asked whether the government should have been advised of such a “pretty big matter.”
Campbell replied: “I think there’s a difference between ‘may’ and ‘does.’ So the defense attache was indicating that it ‘may,’ rather than it ‘does.’”
Campbell later corrected himself, telling the Senate committee that records showed he had informed the previous government’s defense minister in 2021.
The U.S. never applied Leahy Law restrictions to the Australian military and 12 months after the letter marked the “conclusion of the issue,” Campbell said.
Marles’ office confirmed that the current defense minister, whose government came to power in elections in May last year, had not been briefed on the issue.
Marles “is briefed on matters relating to his portfolio as they arise and as is appropriate,” his office said in a statement.
Police in March charged the first Australian veteran for an alleged killing in Afghanistan, three years after the Brereton investigation found that 19 Australian special forces soldiers could face charges for illegal conduct during the conflict.
Former SAS trooper Oliver Schulz, 41, was charged with the war crime of murder in the death of an Afghan who was shot in 2012 in a wheat field in Uruzgan province.
More than 39,000 Australian military personnel served in Afghanistan over 20 years until the 2021 withdrawal.
GOP seeks new IEA sanctions over ‘human rights abuses’
Several Republican senators on Wednesday were reported to be preparing to introduce a bill to impose tough new sanctions on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for human rights abuses in Afghanistan, Fox News reported.
According to Fox News, the bill requires US President Joe Biden to sanction the IEA for “terrorist activity, drug trafficking and human rights abuses, including abuses against women.”
If passed, the bill would block and prohibit all transactions in property held by the IEA, as well as invalidate all visas or other documentation permitting an entry to the U.S.
The bill lists several demands the IEA must meet to avoid further sanctions.
This includes separating ties from all terrorist groups, granting humanitarian groups full access to its territory to provide for vulnerable residents, allowing residents to leave its territory, and a recognition of human rights, women rights, and freedom of the press, Fox News reported.
At the same time, the Islamic Emirate says that the policy of isolation and increasing sanctions will not solve the problems, but will create gaps and darken relations. Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate emphasized that efforts should be made to solve the existing problems through diplomatic means.
