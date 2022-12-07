Connect with us

Nearly 900,000 children in Afghanistan suffer from excessive weight loss

Published

5 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 7, 2022)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced that it urgently needs help to treat children and deal with the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, UNICEF announced that about 875,000 children in Afghanistan suffer from excessive weight loss. The children’s charity says it needs help to treat children and prevent further malnutrition in 2023.

On the other hand, UNICEF announced on Tuesday through a humanitarian appeal that children are facing a historic confluence of crises around the world.

The agency has requested $10.3 billion for 2023 to address the plight of 110 million children worldwide.

Recently, the United Nations announced that 97 percent of the Afghan population lives below the poverty line.

IEA defense minister meets Dubai ruler, US envoy

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 7, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 7, 2022)

Acting Defense Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai on Tuesday.

Mujahid also met with Afghan businessmen based in the UAE, the ministry said in a statement.

In his meeting with the Dubai ruler, both sides discussed the strengthening of ties between Afghanistan and the UAE and the facilitation of business services for businessmen and other important issues, said the statement.

In addition, Mujahid met with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tomas West in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

According to a statement, both sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan.

Mujahid assured the US Special Representative that all the borders are secure in Afghanistan, saying that there is no threat from Afghan territory to the countries of the region and the world.

Afghan soil has never been used against any other country and never will be used, said Mujahid

He also told West that the world should respect the territorial integrity of Afghanistan.

West, Abdullah discuss 'urgent need' for political dialogue among Afghans

Published

22 hours ago

on

December 6, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2022)

US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, said on Tuesday he met with Abdullah Abdullah, the former head of Afghanistan’s reconciliation council, in India and discussed the “urgent need” for national political dialogue among Afghans.

West said on Twitter that there is consensus among the international community on the need for political dialogue among Afghans.

“There is consensus in int’l community on this imperative, which Afghans must lead and shape,” West said.

During his visit to India, West also met with Indian officials including Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri and foreign ministry’s joint secretary JP Singh

“As fellow friend of Afghan people, US deeply appreciates India’s generous humanitarian support and commitment to Afghans’ fundamental rights,” West said.

This comes after the head of an IEA commission working for the return of former officials recently suggested that there is no need for a national political dialogue.

“We should join hands and build our country. Everything is fine. Every Afghan has got the right to serve in their country. There is no need to launch a new process and undermine security,” Shahabuddin Delawar said.

OIC condemns bus explosion in Mazar-e-Sharif

Published

23 hours ago

on

December 6, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2022)

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the “deplorable bombing” on Tuesday against a bus carrying employees of a petroleum company in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital city of Balkh province in northern Afghanistan.

In a statement published Tuesday, OIC said the bombing, the latest in a series of deadly blasts, has resulted in the death of a number of petroleum company employees and left many innocent civilians injured.

“The General Secretariat reaffirms the steadfast position of the OIC on the imperative need to hold the perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of such reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” the statement read.

“Stomping out terrorism in Afghanistan, the General Secretariat reasserted, is an essential requisite for the political stabilization of the violence-plagued country, without which hardly any social or economic development could be achievable,” the statement read.

At least eight people were killed early Tuesday when a bus, carrying employees of Hairatan Oil, was bombed in Mazar.

“Today around 7 a.m. a roadside mine blast took place in District 3 of Mazar-e-Sharif city on a bus, which belonged to Hairatan Oil employees,” said Mohammad Asif Wazeri, police spokesman for northern Balkh province, adding that at least nine people were also wounded in the explosion.

