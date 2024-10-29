World
North Korea’s foreign minister leaves for Russia amid troop dispatch
U.S. President Joe Biden called the situation “very dangerous”.
North Korea's foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, is on her way to Moscow, state media KCNA and Russian officials said on Tuesday, for her second trip to Russia in six weeks amid rising concerns about Pyongyang's involvement in Moscow's war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
KCNA said a delegation led by Choe left on Monday for an official visit to Russia, without elaborating.
Russia's ambassador to Pyongyang, Alexander Matsegora, saw off Choe at the airport, the Russian embassy said in a statement posted on the embassy's Vkontakte social media page.
"The visit of the head of the DPRK Foreign Ministry to the Russian Federation is taking place within the framework of a strategic dialogue - following an agreement to enhance ties reached by the leaders of our countries during the June 2024 summit," the statement said.
DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
During a televised cabinet meeting, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said "illegal" military cooperation between Russia and North Korea posed a serious threat to the international community, read the report.
"I want everyone to be on alert about risk management," Yoon told the meeting.
Choe's visit comes as NATO joined Seoul, Washington and Kyiv in confirming Pyongyang's dispatch of troops to Russia, saying that North Korean military units had been deployed to Russia's Kursk region on the border with Ukraine.
The Pentagon said on Monday that Washington would not impose new limits on Kyiv's use of American weapons if North Korea entered Moscow's war against Kyiv. It also said that North Korea had sent 10,000 troops to eastern Russia for training, up from its estimate of 3,000 on Wednesday.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, after a meeting on Monday with a South Korean delegation, said the deepening military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang posed a threat to both Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic security, Reuters reported.
South Korea's president, in a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said the deployment of North Korean troops to the front lines of the war in Ukraine may come sooner than expected.
Since the meeting of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Far East last year, North Korea and Russia have upgraded their military ties. They met again in June this year to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership that includes a mutual defence pact.
World
Egypt proposes short Gaza truce with small hostage-prisoner exchange
Israel has said the war cannot end until Hamas has been wiped out as a military force and governing entity in Gaza
Egypt has proposed an initial two-day ceasefire in Gaza to exchange four Israeli hostages of Hamas for some Palestinian prisoners, Egypt's president said on Sunday as Israeli military strikes killed 45 Palestinians across the enclave.
Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi made the announcement as efforts to defuse the devastating, more than year-long war resumed in Qatar with the directors of the CIA and Israel's Mossad intelligence agency taking part, Reuters reported.
Speaking alongside Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a press conference in Cairo, Sisi also said that talks should resume within 10 days of implementing the temporary ceasefire in efforts to reach a permanent one.
There was no immediate comment from Israel or Hamas but a Palestinian official close to the mediation effort told Reuters: "I expect Hamas would listen to the new offers, but it remains determined that any agreement must end the war and get Israeli forces out of Gaza."
Israel has said the war cannot end until Hamas has been wiped out as a military force and governing entity in Gaza.
The U.S., Qatar and Egypt have been spearheading negotiations to end the war that erupted after Hamas fighters stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7 last year, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, by Israeli tallies.
The death toll from Israel's retaliatory air and ground onslaught in Gaza is approaching 43,000, Gaza health officials say, with the densely populated enclave in ruins.
An official briefed on the talks told Reuters earlier on Sunday that negotiations in Doha will seek a short-term ceasefire and the release of some hostages being held by Hamas in exchange for Israel's release of Palestinian prisoners.
The objective, still elusive after multiple mediation attempts, is to get Israel and Hamas to agree to a halt in fighting for less than a month in the hope this would lead to a more permanent ceasefire.
At least 43 of those killed in Gaza on Sunday were in the north of the enclave, where Israeli troops have returned to root out Hamas fighters who it says have regrouped there.
World
Iranian officials to determine how to respond to Israel, Supreme Leader says
Iranian officials should determine how best to demonstrate Iran's power to Israel after the Israeli attack on Iran two nights ago, Iran's official IRNA news agency cited the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying on Sunday.
"The evil committed by the Zionist regime (Israel) two nights ago should neither be downplayed nor exaggerated", IRNA cited Khamenei as saying, Reuters reported.
Iran on Saturday played down Israel's overnight air attack against Iranian military targets, saying it caused only limited damage, as U.S. President Joe Biden called for a halt to escalation that has raised fears of an all-out conflagration in the Middle East.
Scores of Israeli jets completed three waves of strikes before dawn against missile factories and other sites near Tehran and in western Iran, Israel's military said.
Khamenei said Iran's power should be demonstrated to Israel, adding that the way to do so should be "determined by the officials and that which is in the best interest of the people and the country should take place".
World
Israel strikes Iran military targets amid fears of a wider war
Before dawn, Israel’s public broadcaster said three waves of strikes had been completed and that the operation was over.
Israel said it struck military sites in Iran early on Saturday in retaliation for Tehran's attacks on Israel earlier this month, the latest attack in the escalating conflict between the heavily armed rivals.
Iranian media reported multiple explosions over several hours in the capital and at nearby military bases, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, according to Reuters.
The Middle East has been on edge awaiting Israel's retaliation for a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on Oct. 1, in which around 200 missiles were fired at Israel and one person was killed in the West Bank.
Tensions between arch rivals Israel and Iran have escalated since Hamas, the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group based in Gaza, attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Hamas has been supported by Lebanon-based Hezbollah militants, also backed by Iran.
Fears that Iran and the U.S. would be drawn into a regional war have risen with Israel's intensifying assault on Hezbollah since last month, including airstrikes on the Lebanese capital Beirut and a ground operation, as well as its year-old conflict in the Gaza Strip.
"In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran," Israel's military said in a statement.
The military said later that it had completed its "targeted" attacks against military targets in Iran, adding that its planes had safely returned home.
Israel has the right and duty to respond to attacks from Tehran and its proxies, which have included missile strikes launched from Iranian soil, the military said.
Targets did not include energy infrastructure or nuclear facilities, a U.S. official said.
U.S. President Joe Biden had warned that Washington, Israel's main backer and supplier of arms, would not support a strike on Tehran's nuclear sites and has said Israel should consider alternatives to attacking Iran's oil fields.
Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned Israel against any attack.
"Iran reserves the right to respond to any aggression, and there is no doubt that Israel will face a proportional reaction for any action it takes," the semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Saturday, quoting sources.
IRAN PLAYS DOWN STRIKES
Iranian state TV quoted a military spokesman as saying the explosions heard in Tehran were linked "to air defense systems reacting to efforts by the Zionist regime (Israel) to attack three locations outside the city of Tehran."
Videos carried by Iranian media showed air defences continuously firing at apparently incoming projectiles in central Tehran, without saying which sites were coming under attack.
The semi-official Iranian Fars news agency said several military bases in the west and southwest of Tehran had also been targeted.
Tasnim said Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps bases that were attacked were not damaged.
A spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said flights on all routes were cancelled until further notice, state news agency IRNA reported.
Neighbouring Iraq also suspended flights in all of its airports until further notice, its state news agency said.
Israel targeted some military sites in Syria's central and southern parts with airstrikes early on Saturday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported. Israel has not confirmed striking Syria.
U.S. INFORMED AHEAD OF STRIKES
Israel said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and other security officials were closely following the operation at the military's command and control centre in Tel Aviv.
Gallant spoke to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin shortly after Israel's response began, a U.S. defence official said.
The United States was notified by Israel ahead of its strikes on targets in Iran but was not involved in the operation, another U.S. official told Reuters.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in the Middle East for another attempt to broker a peace deal, said on Wednesday Israel's retaliation should not lead to greater escalation.
Even as it sought to convince Israel to calibrate its strikes, the United States moved to reassure its closest ally in the Middle East that it would aid in its defence should Tehran decide to stage a counter-attack.
This included Biden's decision to move the U.S. military's THAAD anti-missile defences to Israel, along with about 100 U.S. soldiers to operate them.
