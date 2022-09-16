COVID-19
Older adults who contracted COVID-19 at risk of Alzheimer’s
A study published this week in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease reports older people who contracted COVID-19 are at greater risk of developing the disease.
Experts said Alzheimer’s is a severe and challenging disease that must be closely monitored, especially since many became infected with COVID-19.
According to the study age is also considered an essential factor in Alzheimer’s disease. At an alarming rate, older adults, 65 years old and older, are at risk. Women at least 85 years old are prone.
According to the US National Institute on Aging, the term Alzheimer’s disease came from Dr. Alois Alzheimer, who in 1906 studied the unusual changes in a woman’s brain tissue.
In the examination, Dr. Alzheimer discovered that the woman’s brain had abnormal clumps and tangles. Symptoms were language problems and memory loss.
The National Institute for Aging said what is alarming about the disease is that it slowly damages memory and the brain system.
This latest study reviewed and analyzed anonymous electronic health records. In total, they had 6.2 million adults, from 65 years old and older, living in the United States. They looked into the patients who received medical treatment from February 2020 to May 2021 and with no prior diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.
Following infection with COVID-19, the study found that the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in older people increased from 0.35% to 0.68% over a year.
Moreover, the researchers explained that it is still unclear how or whether the COVID-19 virus triggers the development of Alzheimer’s disease among old adults.
The study’s author, Pamela Davis, said that the factors in the development of Alzheimer’s disease are poorly understood. She added that the two important pieces are prior infections (especially viral infections) and inflammation.
Davis explained that the infection of SARS-CoV-2 is associated with the central nervous system, and her team wanted to find out if COVID-19 could lead to increased diagnoses.
COVID-19
WHO: COVID end ‘in sight,’ deaths at lowest since March 2020
The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020, marking what could be a turning point in the years-long global outbreak.
At a press briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world has never been in a better position to stop COVID-19.
“We are not there yet, but the end is in sight,” he said, comparing the effort to that made by a marathon runner nearing the finish line. “Now is the worst time to stop running,” he said. “Now is the time to run harder and make sure we cross the line and reap all the rewards of our hard work.”
In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said deaths fell by 22% in the past week, at just over 11,000 reported worldwide. There were 3.1 million new cases, a drop of 28%, continuing a weeks-long decline in the disease in every part of the world, AP reported.
Still, the WHO warned that relaxed COVID testing and surveillance in many countries means that many cases are going unnoticed. The agency issued a set of policy briefs for governments to strengthen their efforts against the coronavirus ahead of the expected winter surge of COVID-19, warning that new variants could yet undo the progress made to date.
“If we don’t take this opportunity now, we run the risk of more variants, more deaths, more disruption, and more uncertainty,” Tedros said.
The WHO reported that the omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to dominate globally and comprised nearly 90% of virus samples shared with the world’s biggest public database. In recent weeks, regulatory authorities in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere have cleared tweaked vaccines that target both the original coronavirus and later variants including BA.5.
Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said the organization expected future waves of the disease, but was hopeful those would not cause many deaths.
Meanwhile in China, residents of a city in the country’s far western Xinjiang region have said they are experiencing hunger, forced quarantines and dwindling supplies of medicine and daily necessities after more than 40 days in a lockdown prompted by COVID-19.
Hundreds of posts from Ghulja riveted users of Chinese social media last week, with residents sharing videos of empty refrigerators, feverish children and people shouting from their windows.
On Monday, local police announced the arrests of six people for “spreading rumors” about the lockdown, including posts about a dead child and an alleged suicide, which they said “incited opposition” and “disrupted social order.”
Leaked directives from government offices show that workers are being ordered to avoid negative information and spread “positive energy” instead. One directed state media to film “smiling seniors” and “children having fun” in neighborhoods emerging from the lockdown.
The government has ordered mass testing and district lockdowns in cities across China in recent weeks, from Sanya on tropical Hainan island to southwest Chengdu, to the northern port city of Dalian.
COVID-19
EU regulator clears Pfizer-BioNTech’s tweaked COVID booster
The European Medicines Agency has recommended the authorization of a tweaked booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine that includes protection against two of the latest versions of omicron, as countries look to bolster their immunization programs ahead of winter.
The EU regulator said Monday that laboratory studies suggest the combination vaccine — which targets both the original COVID-19 virus as well as the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 — should trigger an effective immune response. The vaccine is expected to be as safe as the original version, but the agency will continue to track its rollout globally since the data is limited, AP reported.
The US Food and Drug Administration gave the modified vaccine shot the green light last month.
According to the World Health Organization, the BA.5 version of omicron is responsible for most of the COVID-19 spreading globally; it made up about 87% of all virus sequences shared with the biggest public database.
Earlier this month, the European Medicines Agency also cleared two combination vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc. which aimed at protecting against the earlier omicron subvariant BA.1.
It’s unclear how well the updated boosters will work since experts are still gathering data. But there’s evidence that they are safe, so waiting for more study on their effectiveness would risk another mutation appearing before people are immunized.
Scientists warn that the coronavirus will linger far into the future, partly because it is getting better and better at getting around immunity from vaccination and past infection.
Globally, coronavirus cases and deaths have been dropping for weeks, but experts expect a surge of hospitalizations and deaths with the coming winter in the northern hemisphere. So far the virus has killed over 6.5 million people worldwide.
COVID-19
30 die of COVID-19 in past month in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health said at least 30 people have died in the country of COVID-19 in the past month and that 6,000 people have tested positive for the virus in this time.
Health officials said the numbers are increasing but that they plan to vaccinate 12 million people ahead of winter.
“Six thousand people have been infected with this virus, and among them 30 people have lost their lives across the country, and we have plans in place to prevent it,” said Sharaf Zaman, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health.
Afghan-Japan Hospital officials said they had treated about 100 people in the past month, of which 67 were admitted and 12 died.
“Now the type of this virus has changed compared to the past, and in the past month, the number of patients has increased in this hospital, and 12 deaths have been recorded in this hospital,” said Zalmy Rashten, the head of Afghan Japan Hospital.
Minister of Public Health Qalandar Abad said serious measures will be implemented throughout the country to fight the virus this year.
“We are taking measures to fight this virus and about 12 million people are going to receive the corona vaccine,” said Abad which includes the mass vaccination campaign.
