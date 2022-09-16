Older adults who contracted COVID-19 at risk of Alzheimer’s

(Last Updated On: September 16, 2022)

A study published this week in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease reports older people who contracted COVID-19 are at greater risk of developing the disease.

Experts said Alzheimer’s is a severe and challenging disease that must be closely monitored, especially since many became infected with COVID-19.

According to the study age is also considered an essential factor in Alzheimer’s disease. At an alarming rate, older adults, 65 years old and older, are at risk. Women at least 85 years old are prone.

According to the US National Institute on Aging, the term Alzheimer’s disease came from Dr. Alois Alzheimer, who in 1906 studied the unusual changes in a woman’s brain tissue.

In the examination, Dr. Alzheimer discovered that the woman’s brain had abnormal clumps and tangles. Symptoms were language problems and memory loss.

The National Institute for Aging said what is alarming about the disease is that it slowly damages memory and the brain system.

This latest study reviewed and analyzed anonymous electronic health records. In total, they had 6.2 million adults, from 65 years old and older, living in the United States. They looked into the patients who received medical treatment from February 2020 to May 2021 and with no prior diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

Following infection with COVID-19, the study found that the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in older people increased from 0.35% to 0.68% over a year.

Moreover, the researchers explained that it is still unclear how or whether the COVID-19 virus triggers the development of Alzheimer’s disease among old adults.

The study’s author, Pamela Davis, said that the factors in the development of Alzheimer’s disease are poorly understood. She added that the two important pieces are prior infections (especially viral infections) and inflammation.

Davis explained that the infection of SARS-CoV-2 is associated with the central nervous system, and her team wanted to find out if COVID-19 could lead to increased diagnoses.