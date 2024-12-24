Over 50 Afghan inmates freed from Pakistani prisons

The Government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have initiated a new one-year programme to support alternative livelihood pathways for rural communities facing critical challenges in Balkh and Uruzgan provinces.

Promoting Alternative Livelihood Pathways in Afghanistan (PALPA) focuses on strengthening opportunities, particularly for women and youth, with an aim to improve food security and build resilience to climate-induced shocks.

Since 2021, UNDP's efforts to develop alternative livelihoods in Afghanistan, in collaboration with multiple development partners and UN agencies, have benefitted over 100,000 farmers including around 22,000 women farmers nationwide. Building on this progress, the PALPA, supported by a generous $6 million contribution from the Government of Japan, aims to generate sustainable employment and income opportunities for 50,000 vulnerable individuals, particularly those affected by the poppy ban and climate-induced disasters.

The programme is based on a women-centred approach, enhancing agricultural productivity, promoting diversified livelihoods, strengthening market linkages, and improving water management systems for ecosystem restoration. This highlights the vital role of women in driving national economic growth while also actively engaging men, which is essential in the context of significant unemployment.

An inclusive and participatory approach will guide the implementation, ensuring that interventions reach the most vulnerable, including internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees. Beneficiaries will be selected based on comprehensive vulnerability criteria developed in consultation with local communities and relevant stakeholders. This method ensures that the interventions effectively address the pressing needs of those most affected by the ongoing challenges in Afghanistan, including economic instability, climate change, and the impacts of the poppy cultivation ban.

“Japan is a longstanding partner in UNDP’s global mission to end extreme poverty, reduce inequality, and catalyse structural transformations that build resilience against crises and shocks. This specific contribution will enable us to reinforce our collaborative efforts to meet the basic human needs of 50,000 vulnerable Afghan people, especially women and girls. It allows UNDP to leverage its local expertise to develop alternative livelihoods and achieve systemic progress. In addition, this programme will also develop vital community resilience in the face of escalating climate change impacts, which present a significant obstacle to sustained progress. We are profoundly grateful to the Government and People of Japan for their ongoing commitment.” said Stephen Rodriques, UNDP Resident Representative in Afghanistan.

“We are pleased to supplement Japan’s existing support to Afghanistan with an additional $27.5 million in assistance for the Afghan people, of which $6 million is provided to our trusted partner, UNDP. This allocation includes targeted support for programmes that empower women, reflecting our commitment to promoting gender equality as a fundamental aspect of equitable and resilient growth. Since August 2021, Japan’s cumulative contribution to Afghanistan has now surpassed $505 million, underscoring our commitment to addressing basic human needs and supporting Afghanistan's path towards sustainable economic and social development. I wish UNDP and our PALPA initiative every success in bringing about the systemic changes that are much required,” said KUROMIYA Takayoshi, ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan.

To maximize its impact, the PALPA is designed to complement and create synergies with other ongoing interventions in Afghanistan. By identifying gaps and aligning with existing efforts, the programme aims to provide a better-coordinated response to the immediate needs of rural communities. UNDP will collaborate closely with national and international networks, including the Counter Narcotics Working Group for Afghanistan, and leverage collective expertise.