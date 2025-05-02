Latest News
Pakistan allows 150 stranded Afghan cargo trucks to deliver goods to India
Pakistan on Thursday allowed 150 stranded Afghan cargo trucks to deliver goods to India via Wagah border, local media reported citing Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry statement.
The move came nearly a week after Islamabad suspended trade with New Delhi on April 24, including through third countries via Pakistan.
The ministry statement acknowledged a request from the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad on Monday regarding containers that were stranded in Pakistan, Dawn newspaper reported.
“Pakistan has decided to permit stranded Afghan trucks, carrying goods in transit to India,” the statement said, noting that Islamabad allowed the 150 stranded trucks to cross the Wagah Border, a border crossing between India and Pakistan.
The development came amid rising tensions between the two nuclear neighbors following the April 22 Pahalgam attack by unidentified gunmen in India-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 people.
Right now, China occupies Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan: Trump
US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that China occupies the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, which was vacated by America in 2021.
“…But we were going to keep Bagram, the big Air Force base, which is one hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons. That’s what they do. They make their nuclear missiles and one hour away from Bagram, and I said you can’t give up Bagram,” Trump said while addressing the 2025 National Day of Prayer at the White House on Thursday.
“They gave up Bagram, and right now, China occupies Bagram. So sad, so crazy. One of the biggest air bases in the world, among the strongest and longest runways anywhere in the world, one hour away from where China makes its nuclear missiles,” Trump said.
Blaming the Joe Biden administration, Trump said, “You wouldn’t have had the horror show at Afghanistan, which I think is what gave (Russian President Vladimir) Putin the resolve to go in and do what he did because he looked at how badly we got out.
“We lost 13 soldiers, and 42 were horribly injured. Nobody ever talks about them, the legs, the arm, the arms, the face. Horribly injured, that would have never happened. Not even possible to have happened, and we would have been out before he was out,” Trump said.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that China occupies the Bagram air field in Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, denies the claim.
Israel attacks target near Syrian presidential palace, Netanyahu says
Israel attacked a target near the presidential palace in the Syrian capital Damascus, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early on Friday, reiterating his vow to protect members of the Druze community.
It marks the second time Israel has struck Syria in as many days, following through on a promise to defend the minority group, which was involved in sectarian violence against Sunni gunmen earlier this week, Reuters reported.
The Druze religious group has followers in Syria, Lebanon and Israel.
The strikes reflect Israel’s deep mistrust of the Sunni Islamists who toppled Bashar al-Assad in December, posing a further challenge to interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s efforts to establish control over the fractured nation.
“Israel struck last night near the presidential palace in Damascus,” Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Defense Minister Israel Katz.
“This is a clear message to the Syrian regime: We will not allow (Syrian) forces to deploy south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community.”
The Israeli military said in a statement it struck “adjacent to the area of the Palace of Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa in Damascus”, without specifying the target. There was no immediate comment from Syria’s authorities.
Since Assad was ousted in December, Israel has seized ground in the southwest, vowed to protect the Druze, lobbied Washington to keep the neighbouring state weak, and has blown up much of the Syrian army’s heavy weapons in the days after he was toppled.
Sharaa, who was an al Qaeda commander before renouncing ties to the group in 2016, has repeatedly vowed to govern Syria in an inclusive way. But incidents of sectarian violence, including the killing of hundreds of Alawites in March, have hardened fears among minority groups about the now dominant Islamists.
This week’s sectarian violence began on Tuesday with clashes between Druze and Sunni gunmen in the predominantly Druze area of Jaramana, sparked by a voice recording cursing the Prophet Mohammad and which the Sunni militants suspected was made by a Druze.
More than a dozen people were reported killed on Tuesday, before the violence spread to the mainly Druze town of Sahnaya on Damascus’ outskirts on Wednesday.
Acting FM says Afghanistan backs legitimate Palestinian struggle
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday met with Mohammad Ismail Darwish, the head of Hamas’ leadership council, and other leaders of the movement in Doha and stated “Afghanistan supports the legitimate struggle of the brotherly Palestinian nation and prays for their victory.”
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said in a statement that during the meeting, the struggle and resilience of the Hamas movement were praised, and the genocide of Palestinians by Israel and the “inhumane” practice of collective starvation in Gaza were condemned.
