Latest News
Pakistan and IEA must ‘persevere’ to achieve shared goals, says Kakar
Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has asked the Islamic Emirate to work together with Islamabad to strengthen bilateral relations.
In a letter to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) prime minister Mullah Hasan Akhund, Kakar said Pakistan enjoys close fraternal relations with Afghanistan which are rooted in commonalities of religion, culture and history.
“We are neighbours and brothers. I remain fully committed to further strengthen these relations across the entire gamut of our bilateral ties, particularly in political, security, economic and cultural domains,” he wrote.
Kakar also stated that enhanced regional trade and connectivity remains vital for the prosperity of both countries.
“We must work assiduously to achieve these shared goals,” he said.
This comes after Kakar on Saturday ruled out a perception that the IEA is not listening to Islamabad’s concerns.
“I don’t think that there is a perception that the Taliban (IEA) is not listening to Pakistan, neither there is any such thing Pakistan has some special demand related to the Taliban (IEA),” he said in an interview with the Voice of America Urdu (VOA Urdu).
When asked whether there were any options for strikes and drone attacks in Afghanistan were on the cards given the growing threat from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said: “Pakistan has the right to defence. Wherever we will feel the need for action to protect our land and people, we will take it.”
“I will not go into specifics of the operational decisions that Pakistan can take. But when the need arises due to this threat, we will take decisions accordingly,” he added.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that the Afghan soil is used in attacks against Pakistan. IEA, however, has denied this and asked Pakistan to look for solutions inside their own territory.
Latest News
British imams dismiss concerns over girls’ education in Afghanistan
A group of British Muslim scholars who recently visited Afghanistan has accused the mainstream media of completely distorting the reality of what is happening in the country.
Addressing about 250 people at Queen Mary University in London, the scholars spoke about the security and peace that now exists in Afghanistan after so many years of war, as well as the Islamic society that is now being created.
The scholars, who were appearing at the launch of the Prosper Afghanistan organization, also addressed the controversial issue of girls’ education following its suspension at secondary level and above last year.
The scholars who addressed the event were Shaykh Haitham Al Haddad, Shaykh Suliman Gani, Shaykh Hamid Mahmood, Shaykh Ammar al-Madani, Mufti Ismail Satia and Shaykh Abdulkerim Karahanli.
Sheikh Haitham Al Haddad said the level of professionalism of the government leaders he met was “really amazing… They really want to do something for their country and for the Ummah and may Allah help them to do that.”
Mufti Ismail Satia said: “We went to Afghanistan with a very open mind, we did not go siding with anybody. I found Afghan people to be very kind, generous, big-hearted and resilient. But the greater impact it had on me was that it brought back to me the stories of the Sahaba that we read. They reminded me of those who sacrificed for Islam and those who were willing to do anything for Islam. We don’t think people like this exist nowadays but speaking to people over there and the ulema, it made me realize that these people have the same zeal as the Sahaba.”
Sheikh Hamid Mahmood said: “Before leaving for Afghanistan I had never seen anything positive in the mainstream media, but after speaking to members of the Afghan government I realized that they were not just trying to free themselves from physical subjugation and colonialism, but also from financial, economic and intellectual enslavement.”
And Sheikh Ammar al-Madani said: “The image we have of Afghanistan is totally different to the realities on the ground. The happiness and contentment that the people are feeling is totally different to what is being portrayed through media channels. My request is that any information you seek is through proper channels.”
The delegation of prominent British imams and Muslim scholars visited Afghanistan in July and August and was led by the Human Aid and Advocacy charity in coordination with Prosper Afghanistan.
Human Aid & Advocacy said the Muslim leaders traveled to Afghanistan in order to better understand the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and witness some of the current aid projects established by the charity in the country.
These included an orphanage, a widow’s skills training center, a vocational skills center, and an aid delivery program to Kapisa province.
Regarding the issue of girls’ education, Sheikh Haitham Al-Haddad told the audience that the issue was being used by the West to demonize Afghanistan. He said that in any society emerging from war there is a hierarchy of needs and security and the economy comes first.
“If we are genuinely concerned about Afghanistan the first question should be what is the security situation like? And 2022 was the first year in over 40 years when there was no war whatsoever in the entire area of Afghanistan which is something to be praised.. Secondly, in terms of economy Afghanistan is one of the top ten countries in terms of reducing inflation. And if people are concerned about women they should first ask if women are being harassed?”
Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamd Mahmood said that girls’ education had not been banned per se, but rather “liberal, secular education had been suspended.”
He said the IEA’s Acting Foreign Minister told him that the Islamic Emirate does not consider girls’ education to be haraam, and that all girls are still being educated at primary level. Moreover, he said that girls could continue schooling until university level if they chose to become medical professionals and teachers or if they studied in a Dar Ul Uloom.
Sheikh Hamd cited the minister as saying that western secular influences were being driven into the minds of the students who were speaking against the Sharia and many vices were creeping in, so the ulema were taken aback and took this matter directly to the IEA leader. He said for 20 years they were united on the battlefield and now when it is time to rebuild the country they cannot tolerate division and therefore temporary suspension of liberal, secular education took place.
Latest News
Pakistan’s interim PM says IEA listening to Islamabad’s concerns
Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has ruled out a perception that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is not listening to Islamabad’s concerns.
“I don’t think that there is a perception that the Taliban (IEA) is not listening to Pakistan, neither there is any such thing Pakistan has some special demand related to the Taliban (IEA),” he said in an interview with the Voice of America Urdu (VOA Urdu) which was aired on Saturday.
He was responding to a query that the IEA were not listening to Pakistan while the South Asian country was urging the world to engage with IEA.
When asked whether there were any options for surgical strikes and drone attacks in Afghanistan were on the cards given the growing threat from Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said: “Pakistan has the right to defence. Wherever we will feel the need for action to protect our land and people, we will take it.”
“I will not go into specifics of the operational decisions that Pakistan can take. But when the need arises due to this threat, we will take decisions accordingly,” he added.
The caretaker PM further said Pakistan’s interests were the top priority in talks with the IEA.
Kakar referred to the Doha deal — under which the IEA agreed not to let Afghan soil be used against other countries — saying he believed that the IEA too were convinced that abiding by this agreement was needed for strong and amicable relations with neighbours in the region.
“Reason behind the agreement’s conditions not being fulfilled could be various … We are playing our role regarding this and are engaged on the rights forums on the role that we expect the other side to play,” he added.
Kakar also maintained that trade ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as Central Asia, were improving.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that the Afghan soil is used in attacks against Pakistan. IEA, however, has denied this and asked Pakistan to look for solutions inside their own territory.
Latest News
Women’s online university providing education to 14,000 Afghan girls
Fourteen thousand Afghan women are currently studying through the Woman Online University which offers courses across 14 faculties for free.
The university has 450 professors and lecturers based in Afghanistan and around the world who provide the classes.
“In 14 faculties, we have about 14,000 students from all over Afghanistan, even from remote provinces. Despite all the economic problems that exist, including internet issues, girls still join us so as not to stay away from academic environments,” said Adila Zamani, one professor from Woman Online University.
“We believe that there should not be any disruption in the educational process of girls because the education of girls is a prerequisite for the progress of a society,” she said.
Lecturers teach Afghan girls for free and course materials are provided to them on the website.
“I feel happy that as a professor at the Women’s Online University, we are a source of service for the women of our country. Woman Online University has provided education in homes and online for the women of our land,” said another professor.
Meanwhile, the students of this university have urged the Islamic Emirate to remove educational restrictions.
The US National Security Council’s spokesman John Kirby also recently called for the restrictions on education to be lifted.
“If the Taliban want to be recognized, if they want to be seen as a legitimate government, they must fulfill the commitments they have made, including how to deal with women and girls, which includes the education of girls and young women,” said Kirby.
Islamic Emirate officials, however, have repeatedly emphasized that they provide rights to women and girls within the framework of Islamic Sharia.
Over 80,000 square meters of Afghan carpets exported monthly: Union
Pakistan and IEA must ‘persevere’ to achieve shared goals, says Kakar
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
British imams dismiss concerns over girls’ education in Afghanistan
Turkey could part ways with EU if necessary, Erdogan says
Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as 4 key players possibly out with injuries, COVID
Tropical Storm Hilary releases fury on Southern California
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan
Putin meets top generals in charge of Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine
Hurricane Franklin to become major hurricane by late Sunday
Tahawol: Neighbors’ concern over spread of terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Uzbekistan’s concern over Qosh Tepa canal construction discussed
Exclusive interview with Hamdullah Nemani, Acting Minister of Urban Development
Tahawol: IEA’s political & diplomatic relations reviewed
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran’s foreign minister meets with Pakistan special envoy to discuss Afghanistan situation
-
Latest News4 days ago
West says IEA needs to change policies in order to ‘normalize relations’
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case, holds line on prices
-
Sport3 days ago
World Cup cricket fever grows, as teams shore up squads
-
Sport4 days ago
India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka
-
Latest News4 days ago
WFP warns of looming global food crisis amid massive funding shortfalls
-
World3 days ago
Catastrophic Libya flood kills thousands, desperate relatives search for survivors
-
Latest News3 days ago
Herat welcomes increase in foreign tourists to the province