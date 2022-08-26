World
Pakistan floods have affected over 30 million people: officials
Historic monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks, the country’s climate change minister said on Thursday, calling the situation a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.”
Pakistan has urged the international community to help with relief efforts as it struggles to cope with the aftermath of torrential rains that have triggered massive floods since last month, killing more than 900 people, Reuters reported.
“33 million have been affected, in different ways; the final homeless figure is being assessed,” Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman told Reuters in a text message.
She added that the southern province of Sindh, hardest hit in the last few days, had requested 1 million tents for affected people.
“South of Pakistan is inundated almost underwater. … People are going to higher ground,” she said.
“Needs assessment is being done, we have to make U.N.’s international flash appeal; this is not the task of one country or one province, it is a climate-induced disaster,” she added.
Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal separately told Reuters that 30 million people had been affected, a figure that would represent about 15% of the South Asian country’s population.
U.N. agency Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in an update on Thursday that the monsoon rains had affected some 3 million people in Pakistan of which 184,000 have been displaced to relief camps across the country.
Funding and reconstruction efforts will be a challenge for cash-strapped Pakistan, which is having to cut spending to ensure that the International Monetary Fund approves the release of much-needed bailout money, read the report.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a report that in the last 24 hours 150 kilometres of roads had been damaged across the country and over 82,000 homes have been partially or fully damaged.
Since mid-June, when the monsoon began, over 3,000 kilometres of road, 130 bridges and 495,000 homes have been damaged, according to NDMA’s last situation report, figures also echoed in the OHCA report.
Putin discusses upcoming SCO summit with Tajik counterpart: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the upcoming SCO summit in Uzbekistan with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin press service said.
The presidents exchanged views on a number of issues as well as the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand in September, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin and Rakhmon also discussed regional security and the situation in Afghanistan.
US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine
The United States will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion as early as Wednesday, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, in what would be the single largest tranche to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion six months ago.
The package is being prepared to coincide with Ukraine’s independence day on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
The package uses funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) appropriated by Congress to allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than taking weapons from existing U.S. weapons stocks.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the new weapons did not appear to include types of arms that had not been provided previously to the Ukrainian military. But the official said it would focus on ammunition and more medium-term objectives like defense systems.
Under the USAI, the weapons could take months to arrive in Europe given that companies have to procure them, Reuters reported.
The official said the amount and mix of weapons could change before the formal announcement.
Since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24 in what Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a “special military operation” to demilitarize Ukraine, the conflict has settled into a war of attrition fought primarily in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Washington has provided $10.6 billion in military assistance to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government since Feb. 24.
Almost 9,000 Ukrainian military killed in war with Russia
Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in the war with Russia, the head of Ukraine’s armed forces said on Monday, Reuters reported.
The toll given by General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi appeared to be the first provided by Ukraine’s military top brass since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24.
Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, told a conference held to honour military veterans and the families of those killed that children needed protection in several parts of the country including the capital Kyiv.
“They really do not understand anything that is going on and definitely need protection … because their father has gone to the front and possibly is among the almost 9,000 heroes who have been killed,” he said.
Zaluzhnyi provided no details and did not say whether the figure he cited included all service personnel killed in action, such as border guards. President Volodymr Zelenkskiy told the conference that about 1 million people were defending Ukraine as part of Ukraine’s armed forces or other services.
Zaluzhnyi did not say how many civilians had been killed or how many Russian personnel Kyiv estimated had been killed in the fighting, but the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces has put the Russian military death toll at 45,400. Russia has not said how many of its soldiers have been killed.
Reuters has been unable to verify the losses suffered by either side during what Russia says is a “special military operation” to demilitarise its smaller neighbour and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and its Western backers accuse Moscow of waging an imperial-style war of conquest.
