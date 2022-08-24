World
Putin discusses upcoming SCO summit with Tajik counterpart: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the upcoming SCO summit in Uzbekistan with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin press service said.
The presidents exchanged views on a number of issues as well as the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand in September, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin and Rakhmon also discussed regional security and the situation in Afghanistan.
World
US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine
The United States will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion as early as Wednesday, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, in what would be the single largest tranche to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion six months ago.
The package is being prepared to coincide with Ukraine’s independence day on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
The package uses funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) appropriated by Congress to allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than taking weapons from existing U.S. weapons stocks.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the new weapons did not appear to include types of arms that had not been provided previously to the Ukrainian military. But the official said it would focus on ammunition and more medium-term objectives like defense systems.
Under the USAI, the weapons could take months to arrive in Europe given that companies have to procure them, Reuters reported.
The official said the amount and mix of weapons could change before the formal announcement.
Since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24 in what Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a “special military operation” to demilitarize Ukraine, the conflict has settled into a war of attrition fought primarily in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Washington has provided $10.6 billion in military assistance to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government since Feb. 24.
World
Almost 9,000 Ukrainian military killed in war with Russia
Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in the war with Russia, the head of Ukraine’s armed forces said on Monday, Reuters reported.
The toll given by General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi appeared to be the first provided by Ukraine’s military top brass since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24.
Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, told a conference held to honour military veterans and the families of those killed that children needed protection in several parts of the country including the capital Kyiv.
“They really do not understand anything that is going on and definitely need protection … because their father has gone to the front and possibly is among the almost 9,000 heroes who have been killed,” he said.
Zaluzhnyi provided no details and did not say whether the figure he cited included all service personnel killed in action, such as border guards. President Volodymr Zelenkskiy told the conference that about 1 million people were defending Ukraine as part of Ukraine’s armed forces or other services.
Zaluzhnyi did not say how many civilians had been killed or how many Russian personnel Kyiv estimated had been killed in the fighting, but the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces has put the Russian military death toll at 45,400. Russia has not said how many of its soldiers have been killed.
Reuters has been unable to verify the losses suffered by either side during what Russia says is a “special military operation” to demilitarise its smaller neighbour and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and its Western backers accuse Moscow of waging an imperial-style war of conquest.
World
UAE, upgrading ties with Iran, says envoy to return to Tehran
The United Arab Emirates said on Sunday that its ambassador to Iran, Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, would return to Tehran “in coming days”, more than six years after the Gulf Arab state downgraded ties with the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported.
The move is in line with UAE efforts to strengthen relations with Iran “to achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
According to the report the UAE downgraded its ties with Iran after Saudi Arabia severed its own relations with Tehran in January 2016. The move followed the storming of the Saudi embassy in Tehran by Iranian protesters after Riyadh executed a prominent Shi’ite cleric.
After years of animosity on different sides of geo-political rivalries, the UAE started re-engaging with Tehran in 2019 following attacks in Gulf waters and on Saudi energy sites amid heightened tensions after Washington quit global powers’ nuclear pact with Iran.
Last year Sunni Muslim powerhouse Saudi Arabia moved to improve ties with foe Shi’ite Muslim Iran with five rounds of direct talks so far. This has come at a time when Gulf Arab states are closely eyeing efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear pact, which they deem flawed for not addressing Iran’s missiles programme and behavior, Reuters reported.
Though Riyadh and Abu Dhabi want an end to Tehran’s push for dominance in the region, they also want to contain the tensions as they focus on economic priorities.
According to Reuters the UAE has business and trade ties with Iran stretching back more than a century, with Dubai emirate long being one of Iran’s main links to the outside world.
Fellow Gulf state Kuwait earlier this month appointed its first ambassador to Iran since 2016. Then, in solidarity with Riyadh, it had recalled its envoy to Tehran while maintaining relations as part of a balanced foreign policy.
Six wounded in explosion in Balkh province
Floods in Kandahar leave six dead
Putin discusses upcoming SCO summit with Tajik counterpart: Kremlin
US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine
Warnings of heavy rain continue for flood-hit Afghanistan
Tajikistan increases export volume to Afghanistan by 38%
Ireland announce squad for South Africa, Afghanistan T20Is
Kajaki Dam power plant to be switched back on this week
Female entrepreneur runs successful all-women business in Kandahar
Afghanistan, Pakistan likely to endorse air-to-road corridor: report
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast ACC Asia Cup 2022
-
Latest News5 days ago
Finance ministry increases customs tariff of mineral exports to 25%
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Samsung Electronics breaks ground on new research centre
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan repeats call for release of Afghan assets
-
World4 days ago
At least 12 killed in Mogadishu hotel siege
-
COVID-194 days ago
North Korea imports of Chinese masks, gloves surged before it declared COVID victory
-
Sport4 days ago
Ariana TV scores ‘hat trick’, secures rights to broadcast ICC T20 World Cup
-
Latest News3 days ago
India delivers 10th consignment of medical aid to Afghanistan