Pakistan hopes next round of talks with Kabul will yield positive results

The Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad has called on Pakistan to immediately reopen Durand Line crossings and halt forced deportations, warning of a growing humanitarian crisis affecting Afghan refugees stranded across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, said that the Torkham and Chaman-Boldak crossing points have remained closed for nearly twenty days following recent unrest, bringing trade, transit, and the movement of people between the two countries to a complete standstill.

“The condition of stranded Afghan refugees has deteriorated severely,” the ambassador said, noting that roughly 10,000 Afghan refugees have already been arrested and transferred to holding centers, while thousands more remain stranded in vehicles along major routes, fearing arrest.

According to the Embassy, convoys of refugees—particularly from Punjab Province—are stuck along the road from Jamrud to Torkham in nearly 400 trucks, facing harsh conditions including cold weather, lack of shelter, clean water, food, and medicine. Tragically, three children and one woman have reportedly died in the past few days due to these conditions.

The statement also raised concerns about alleged harassment and extortion, with refugees reportedly being stopped by police in cities including Sialkot, Khushab, and Attock, forced to pay bribes, or threatened with transfer to holding centers.

“When refugees are being forcibly expelled while all crossings remain closed, they are naturally compelled to live by the roadside, raising serious fears of a major humanitarian disaster,” the ambassador said.

The Embassy urged the Pakistani government to reopen all crossings, including Torkham, Boldak, Chaman, Angoor Adda, and Ghulam Khan, or to temporarily suspend deportations until safe, orderly, and dignified returns can be ensured. It also called for humane treatment of detainees in holding centers and requested UNHCR and other international organizations to provide support and improve facilities at check-in centers.