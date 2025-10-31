Connect with us

Pakistan hopes next round of talks with Kabul will yield positive results

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Tahir Andrabi says Islamabad is hopeful for a “positive outcome” from the next round of talks with the Islamic Emirate, which is scheduled to take place on November 6.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Andrabi said that the second round of negotiations between Pakistan and IEA concluded yesterday evening in Istanbul, with mediators in attendance.

He emphasized that Pakistan is not seeking to further escalate hostilities, but expects IEA to uphold its commitments to the international community and to address Pakistan’s security concerns by taking verifiable action against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)  and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The Islamic Emirate has previously denied the presence of the TTP in Afghanistan, saying that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failures.”

Afghan embassy urges Pakistan to reopen crossings for returning refugees

8 hours ago

October 31, 2025

The Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad has called on Pakistan to immediately reopen Durand Line crossings and halt forced deportations, warning of a growing humanitarian crisis affecting Afghan refugees stranded across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, said that the Torkham and Chaman-Boldak crossing points have remained closed for nearly twenty days following recent unrest, bringing trade, transit, and the movement of people between the two countries to a complete standstill.

“The condition of stranded Afghan refugees has deteriorated severely,” the ambassador said, noting that roughly 10,000 Afghan refugees have already been arrested and transferred to holding centers, while thousands more remain stranded in vehicles along major routes, fearing arrest.

According to the Embassy, convoys of refugees—particularly from Punjab Province—are stuck along the road from Jamrud to Torkham in nearly 400 trucks, facing harsh conditions including cold weather, lack of shelter, clean water, food, and medicine. Tragically, three children and one woman have reportedly died in the past few days due to these conditions.

The statement also raised concerns about alleged harassment and extortion, with refugees reportedly being stopped by police in cities including Sialkot, Khushab, and Attock, forced to pay bribes, or threatened with transfer to holding centers.

“When refugees are being forcibly expelled while all crossings remain closed, they are naturally compelled to live by the roadside, raising serious fears of a major humanitarian disaster,” the ambassador said.

The Embassy urged the Pakistani government to reopen all crossings, including Torkham, Boldak, Chaman, Angoor Adda, and Ghulam Khan, or to temporarily suspend deportations until safe, orderly, and dignified returns can be ensured. It also called for humane treatment of detainees in holding centers and requested UNHCR and other international organizations to provide support and improve facilities at check-in centers.

 

Pakistan cannot solve its problems with Afghanistan through threats: Fazlur Rehman

8 hours ago

October 31, 2025

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of Pakistan’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, says that Islamabad cannot resolve its security issues with Afghanistan through threats.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the veteran politician stated that if Pakistan is unwilling to compromise on its own sovereignty, it must also respect Afghanistan’s national sovereignty.

He added, “The two brotherly Islamic countries should build good relations based on the principle of equality.”

Referring to the recent visit of the Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister to India, Fazlur Rehman said Pakistan should review its policy toward Afghanistan to avoid creating a major problem.

In a separate gathering, he criticized Pakistan’s military strategy, saying that the army’s main problem is that it both fights and negotiates at the same time.

He said, “One who fights cannot negotiate, and one who negotiates cannot fight. Leave this matter to us — we succeeded in the past, and we will succeed again.”

Pakistan, which claims that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has sanctuaries inside Afghanistan, carried out airstrikes in Kabul and Paktika provinces about three weeks ago, leading to deadly clashes between the two sides.

The Islamic Emirate has denied the presence of TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

UNAMA stresses Afghan women’s participation key to nation’s stability and global standing

10 hours ago

October 31, 2025

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has reaffirmed that the meaningful participation of Afghan women in all spheres of public life is vital to the country’s stability, prosperity, and international standing.

Marking the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, UNAMA joined the global community in recognizing the landmark resolution’s impact on advancing women’s participation in peace and security efforts worldwide.

The mission described Resolution 1325 as a cornerstone in promoting women’s involvement in conflict prevention, peace negotiations, humanitarian response, and post-conflict recovery.

“In Afghanistan, the principles of Resolution 1325 remain more relevant than ever. Afghan women have long demonstrated extraordinary resilience, leadership, and courage in the face of extreme adversity,” said Georgette Gagnon, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Officer-in-Charge of UNAMA.

Gagnon noted that despite significant challenges, Afghan women continue to support their families and communities — providing education, mediating disputes, leading local initiatives, and delivering humanitarian assistance.

UNAMA reiterated that the meaningful participation of Afghan women in all aspects of public life, including political dialogue and humanitarian response, is essential to Afghanistan’s stability, prosperity, and legitimacy on the world stage.

On the anniversary of Resolution 1325, the Mission called on all stakeholders, including the Islamic Emirate, to uphold Afghanistan’s obligations under international law and to restore women’s full participation in public, political, and economic life.

The Islamic Emirate has previously said that it respects the rights of women according to the Sharia law.

