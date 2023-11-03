Latest News
Pakistan offers 4,500 scholarships for Afghan students
At a time when Pakistan is forcibly deporting undocumented Afghan nationals, the education ministry has launched the third phase of a scholarship programme to help Afghan students pursue higher education in the country.
“The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched the 3rd phase of the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships Programme for Afghan Nationals. Under this new phase, 4500 scholarships will be awarded to Afghan students over three years to study at ‘top-ranked’ Pakistani universities,” said the caretaker education minister, Madad Ali Sindhi.
He made these remarks while speaking at a graduation ceremony of 281 Afghan students who completed their studies under the phase-II of the programme, Dawn newspaper reported.
These students graduated from 25 universities across Pakistan and received their Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in various disciplines, including medicine, engineering, agriculture, management and computer science. As many as 6,000 Afghan students were awarded scholarships during the first two phases.
Addressing the students, the caretaker minister emphasised that “this moment is the start of a new chapter in their lives”. He asked them to embrace the “increased sense of responsibility upon their return to Afghanistan”. The caretaker minister urged them to “identify challenges facing Afghanistan and utilise their intellectual capabilities to seek solutions”.
Sindhi emphasized the vital need for capacity building of Afghan students and faculty. He also acknowledged the crucial role of HEC in the provision of higher education opportunities for Afghan students via scholarships in Pakistan.
Earlier, HEC Chairman Mukhtar Ahmed congratulated the students on their achievements, commending them for their hard work and dedication. He appreciated the Afghan students who secured first positions in their respective degree programmes and acknowledged all the students for standing strong against numerous challenges as well.
Mukhtar also highlighted the importance of networking in career development, and encouraged the students to harness their potential, reminding them that “Pakistan is their second home”.
He underlined that Afghanistan deserves to flourish and become a developed nation. He applauded the vice chancellors for fostering an environment that “nurtures bright minds, ready to contribute effectively to their nation upon their return”.
Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, reflected on the “significant impact of such policies, where many Afghan alumni who pursued higher education opportunities in Pakistan are now actively contributing to various sectors in Afghanistan”. He extended his congratulations to the Afghan graduates and expressed hope that their return to Afghanistan would enable them to serve their nation effectively and take on diverse responsibilities.
He stressed that the knowledge and expertise these individuals acquired “will not only enlighten their families but will also foster informed decision-making in their professional and personal lives”.
He concluded by emphasizing the “symbiotic relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan, underscoring the cherished bond that exists between the two countries and the positive impact it will have on their shared future”.
Latest News
Acting Defense Minister warns Pakistan ‘sow as much as you can reap’
Referring to the mistreatment of Afghan refugees by the Pakistani authorities, Acting Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid has warned the neighboring country to weigh the consequences of its actions.
“We ask the Pakistani regime not to oppress Afghans, not to take their personal property, not to confiscate their property, under no law can it do this. This work will be investigated. We will do our best to prevent this. We will not allow anyone to confiscate and steal the personal property of our Afghan brothers,” Mujahid said in an audio clip released by RTA on Friday.
Mujahid said that Afghans are being treated cruelly while returning from Pakistan, which should be stopped as soon as possible.
He also called on the international organizations to ask Pakistan to stop the mistreatment of Afghan refugees.
“If Pakistan returns the refugees to their country, they should return with dignity. The Pakistani regime should weigh the consequences of everything it does and sow as much as it can reap,” Mujahid warned.
Latest News
Countries should not forcibly deport immigrants: Experts
Afghan Legal experts say according to international immigration laws, countries should not forcibly deport immigrants, emphasizing that if host countries deport refugees, they must act in light of international migration laws and in coordination with international organizations.
“They (Pakistan) should be put on the black list and continue to be recognized as human rights violators and be brought to an international court, for the actions that they have taken against the immigrants,” said Abdul Salam Zaeef, the former ambassador of Afghanistan in Pakistan.
“There migrants are those who were born there, and they do not have the authority to usurp their properties and houses, or to destroy their houses, or to insult them and forcefully expel them,” he added.
In addition to many challenges, there is no promising prospect to ease the overwhelming hardships faced by Afghan refugees in Pakistan, as the country has effectively started the process of deporting Afghan refugees.
“No country can forcibly expel immigrants from the country,” said Gul Rahman Qazi, a legal expert.
A number of other analysts say that along with increasing militancy, the economic crisis and the abnormal political situation in Pakistan, the strained relationship between Kabul and Islamabad is another factor behind the mass deportation of immigrants.
However, the Islamic Emirate considers Pakistan’s action a result of the inefficiency of the interim government of this country in changing the minds of Pakistani citizens.
“They (Pakistan) want to divert their people’s thoughts from their internal problems and create a new issue so that both the media and the minds of people get busy with it,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.
Pakistan has no domestic legal framework for migrants and has not signed the United Nations Refugee Convention, thus making Afghan migrants and refugees, both legal and illegal vulnerable to policy changes.
Latest News
Reactions over Pakistan’s forced deportations of Afghan immigrants
The forced deportation of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan has faced various reactions across the country.
Residents of Balkh, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces condemn the expulsion of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan, asking Islamabad to stop this process and let Afghan immigrants leave this country gradually.
Pakistan’s action to forcibly deport Afghan immigrants has triggered the anger of Afghan citizens.
“Pakistan has violated international law with this action. Now that the immigrants are returning from Pakistan, we appreciate and welcome them,” said Nawed, a resident of Balkh.
In the meantime, with the arrival of the cold season, another concern is that the migrants will face serious challenges and need cooperation.
“The cold season is approaching and life is getting difficult, and we ask the government to take care of the migrants,” said Ziba Aminyan, a resident of Balkh.
Residents of Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces also said that they are ready to cooperate with the returnees.
“We ask the aid organizations and the Islamic Emirate to provide work, clothes, food and shelter for the returnees,” said Ghulam Sakhi Frootan, said Sar-e-Pul resident.
“The forced deportation of immigrants from Pakistan is an un-Islamic and inhumane act and is against the culture of neighborliness. I request all my compatriots to stand by their deported compatriots in this difficult situation and ask them to support them in every way and stand beside them,” said Juma Khan, a resident of Jawzjan.
Simultaneously, Balkh province’s directorate of refugees said that they are prepared to deal with returning migrants from Pakistan.
“For all returning migrants, we assure them that the Islamic Emirate is at their service and provides them with work and shelter,” said Asadullah Wafa, head of Balkh’s migrant affairs.
The process of forced deportation of immigrants has also faced international reactions, from the United Nations to other human rights institutions. Everyone has clearly said that Pakistan should stop the current process of deportation.
Although the residents of the northeastern provinces of the country welcome the return of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan, they consider Pakistan’s policy towards immigrants a wrong, inhumane and hasty.
“The Islamic Emirate should provide shelter for the returnees because they are Afghans and should return to Afghanistan,” said Abbas, a resident of Takhar.
“Afghanistan is currently safe. I ask the Afghan immigrants to return to their country,” said Safan, a resident of Takhar.
Residents of the Northeast ask people to help the immigrants who return from Pakistan with coordination, like they gave a handful of hands to the Herat earthquake victims, so that they do not feel indifferent in their homeland.
“We are asking the current government of Afghanistan to create jobs for the immigrants, and just as they took the hands of the Herat earthquake victims, now is the time to take the hands of the immigrants,” said Dawood Ahmadi, a resident of Takhar.
“Pakistan has imposed a restriction on Afghan immigrants that they can only carry 50,000 Pakistani rupees with them when they return,” said Ahmadullah, a resident of Takhar.
The residents of Kunduz and Badakhshan provinces welcome the return of the migrants and call on the IEA and aid institutions to cooperate with them.
In Herat, the residents have also reacted to the wave of deportations of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan. They say that in a situation where the neighboring countries need to be more humble with the Afghan people and help them, they make the current crisis in the country worse.
Some experts also say that the process of deporting Afghan immigrants from Pakistan deepens the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. It is necessary for the interim administration of Pakistan to show flexibility and deal with the Afghan immigrant community in accordance with international conventions.
One month ago, the government of Pakistan announced that it would deport illegal immigrants from the country, now this process has officially started.
