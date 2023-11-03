Pakistan offers 4,500 scholarships for Afghan students

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2023)

At a time when Pakistan is forcibly deporting undocumented Afghan nationals, the education ministry has launched the third phase of a scholarship programme to help Afghan students pursue higher education in the country.

“The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched the 3rd phase of the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships Programme for Afghan Nationals. Under this new phase, 4500 scholarships will be awarded to Afghan students over three years to study at ‘top-ranked’ Pakistani universities,” said the caretaker education minister, Madad Ali Sindhi.

He made these remarks while speaking at a graduation ceremony of 281 Afghan students who completed their studies under the phase-II of the programme, Dawn newspaper reported.

These students graduated from 25 universities across Pakistan and received their Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in various disciplines, including medicine, engineering, agriculture, management and computer science. As many as 6,000 Afghan students were awarded scholarships during the first two phases.

Addressing the students, the caretaker minister emphasised that “this moment is the start of a new chapter in their lives”. He asked them to embrace the “increased sense of responsibility upon their return to Afghanistan”. The caretaker minister urged them to “identify challenges facing Afghanistan and utilise their intellectual capabilities to seek solutions”.

Sindhi emphasized the vital need for capacity building of Afghan students and faculty. He also acknowledged the crucial role of HEC in the provision of higher education opportunities for Afghan students via scholarships in Pakistan.

Earlier, HEC Chairman Mukhtar Ahmed congratulated the students on their achievements, commending them for their hard work and dedication. He appreciated the Afghan students who secured first positions in their respective degree programmes and acknowledged all the students for standing strong against numerous challenges as well.

Mukhtar also highlighted the importance of networking in career development, and encouraged the students to harness their potential, reminding them that “Pakistan is their second home”.

He underlined that Afghanistan deserves to flourish and become a developed nation. He applauded the vice chancellors for fostering an environment that “nurtures bright minds, ready to contribute effectively to their nation upon their return”.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, reflected on the “significant impact of such policies, where many Afghan alumni who pursued higher education opportunities in Pakistan are now actively contributing to various sectors in Afghanistan”. He extended his congratulations to the Afghan graduates and expressed hope that their return to Afghanistan would enable them to serve their nation effectively and take on diverse responsibilities.

He stressed that the knowledge and expertise these individuals acquired “will not only enlighten their families but will also foster informed decision-making in their professional and personal lives”.

He concluded by emphasizing the “symbiotic relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan, underscoring the cherished bond that exists between the two countries and the positive impact it will have on their shared future”.