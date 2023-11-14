Latest News
Pakistan opens new border crossings to expedite Afghans’ repatriation
Pakistan on Monday opened three new border crossings to accelerate the repatriation of undocumented Afghan nationals who have been ordered to leave the country or face expulsion, officials said.
The new crossings were set up at the Afghan border in southwestern Balochistan province in addition to the main crossing in Chaman district, said Jan Achakzai, information minister for the provincial caretaker government, Reuters reported.
The main crossing had been overwhelmed with Afghan refugees seeking to return home voluntarily, he said.
More than 280,000 Afghan nationals have left Pakistan since the new policy was announced in early October, according to the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR).
Islamabad has begun round-up operations across the country after the deadline for voluntary departure expired on Nov. 1.
Pakistan has so far rejected calls from the United Nations, rights groups and Western embassies to reconsider its expulsion plan.
Kabul has also asked Islamabad to give Afghan nationals ample time to leave.
The expulsion drive has driven relations between the neighbours to a new low, with Islamabad reiterating its claim that militants use Afghan soil to plan and carry out attacks in Pakistan. Kabul says Pakistan’s security is a domestic problem.
Pakistan’s mass deportation of Afghans poses risks to regional stability: Crisis Group
Pakistan’s forced repatriation policy risks precipitating a humanitarian catastrophe, with major ramifications for the region and beyond, the International Crisis Group (ICG) warned.
The group said in a report that Pakistan’s expulsion of Afghans may also pose serious security risks for both itself and Afghanistan.
“Should the Taliban (IEA) be unable to manage an influx of returnees desperate for work to sustain their families, as is likely, some might be enticed into criminality or armed opposition to the Taliban’s (IEA) rule,” ICG said.
“Perversely, one of the winners in the ensuing chaos might be the TTP itself, which might find among the returnees’ cohort individuals who are familiar with Pakistan and could be persuaded to attack the state that upended their lives,” it added.
The report also warned that migration from Afghanistan could grow exponentially, raising concerns in Europe and along the migrant trail in countries such as Iran and Turkey.
The group called for Pakistan and Afghanistan to reach an agreement for gradual repatriations, in a manner that does not breach legal and humanitarian rules, norms and principles.
IEA considers expulsion of refugees as a pressure tool of Pakistan, but rejects claims it poses risks to regional stability.
The International Crisis Group is a global non-profit, non-governmental organization founded in 1995. It is a think tank, used by policymakers and academics, conducting research and analysis on global crises.
UN-brokered int’l meeting on Afghanistan may take place in near future: Moscow
Another UN-mediated international meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan could take place in the foreseeable future, Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special envoy to Afghanistan, has said.
“We are planning a range of broad international events on Afghanistan. We and our regional partners remember that UN Secretary General [Antonio] Guterres planned to gather special envoys, just as he did, you will remember, in Doha in the spring, after the presentation of a report from his special coordinator,” Kabulov told TASS news agency.
“As far as I can see, such a report has been presented and distributed. We will have to study it thoroughly, since he [the UN chief] said that after all the parties concerned analyze the report he would like to again bring everyone together somewhere to exchange views on it. Bearing this in mind, we are in no hurry. First, we will scrutinize this report, we have already begun, and then an invitation from New York will probably come,” he noted.
According to Kabulov, such a meeting would give an opportunity “to speak with partners and like-minded people” on its margins.
The conference on Afghanistan was held at Guterres’ initiative in Doha on May 1 to 2, 2023. It was attended by envoys from Russia, Great Britain, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, France, Japan, as well as from the European Union and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
Acting commerce minister meets Pakistan’s FM in Islamabad
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi has met Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani in Islamabad, discussing bilateral ties.
Afghanistan Embassy in Islamabad said on Tuesday the sides discussed bilateral relations, holding of Afghan goods at Karachi port, transfer of properties of Afghan refugees to their country and other issues.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry also said that Minister Jilani, during the meeting, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan.
He said full potential for regional trade and connectivity can be harnessed with collective action against terrorism.
