Pakistan PM visits Turkish embassy amid ongoing relief efforts
As the world rallies in support of earthquake-stricken Turkey, leaders of multiple countries have reached out to Turkish officials to express condolences and to offer support in their time of need.
Among those has been Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who visited the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad on Monday to pay his respects.
Sharif was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, and Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarrar, among others.
This comes after another plane carrying humanitarian aid from Pakistan landed in Turkey on Sunday. The PIA flight delivered five tonnes of relief goods.
A PIA spokesman confirmed that the airline had transported a 51-member rescue team to Turkey in the past week, along with a total so far of about 72 tonnes of relief assistance.
“The relief flights are being operated by Boeing-777 aircraft from Lahore and Islamabad,” he said, adding PIA is actively participating in the relief activities on behalf of the government of Pakistan.
In his visit on Monday to the Turkish embassy in Islamabad, Sharif assured the Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Paçaci “that in these testing times, the government and the people of Pakistan stand in strong solidarity with the people of Turkiye.”
According to a statement issued by his office, Sharif reiterated that “Pakistan will continue its rescue and relief efforts for Turkish brothers and sisters until the last affected person is rehabilitated”.
He also highlighted the relief efforts of Pakistan for the earthquake victims of Turkey. In turn, Paçaci thanked the people of Pakistan for their support.
Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll rises to 35,000, but more survivors rescued
The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria last week crossed 35,000 on Monday as rescue workers continued to pull survivors from the rubble of collapsed buildings.
According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD,) the death toll from last week’s earthquake in the country stood at 31,643 on Monday morning.
In an update shared on Sunday, the Syrian government said 1,414 people have died in areas under the control of the Assad regime, while the rebel group White Helmets noted that the toll in the region under their control stood at 2,166.
On Monday, rescuers were able to rescue a 40-year-old woman from under a collapsed building in the Gaziantep province, just hours after a 62-year-old woman and a child were rescued in Hatay province.
Hailed as “miracle rescues” by the Turkish media, such incidents are becoming rarer and rarer as more people likely succumb to cold temperatures and lack water and food.
As rescue work continues in Turkey, adequate relief has failed to reach civil-war-hit Syria, especially in the rebel-held north-west region, raising fears that the actual death toll may be significantly higher than what has been recorded so far.
U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths visited the Turkish-Syrian border on Sunday and tweeted that international help hasn’t arrived in north-west Syria and people in the region “rightly feel abandoned.”
Griffiths on Sunday said he expects the final toll will be “double or more” than the 28,000 that had been reported at the time. This means the final number could be near 60,000. This is nearly three times the estimate made by the WHO last week.
The earthquake is already the world’s deadliest natural disaster since the 2010 Haiti Earthquake which killed more than 100,000 people.
Last Monday, Turkey and Syria were hit by a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake followed by over 2,000 aftershocks, including a 7.7 magnitude, between Monday last week and Sunday.
The quake’s epicenter was located just 20 miles from the major Turkish city of Gaziantep, according to the United States Geological Survey. As of Sunday, nearly 25,000 buildings had collapsed due to the earthquake.
Pakistan bars embassies in EU from issuing visas to Afghan nationals
The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday directed embassies in European countries not to issue visas to Afghan nationals after reports emerged of an alleged visa scandal.
Pakistan officials were quoted in local media as saying the action was taken after an alleged scandal emerged of Pakistan visas having been issued to 1,600 Afghan nationals on fake Swedish residency permits.
Islamabad issued orders to the Pakistani embassies in the United Kingdom (UK), Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Greece, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands.
Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an inquiry into the matter.
The foreign ministry has also ordered the cancellation of the visas granted to the Afghans.
Anonymous Pakistani donates $30 million for quake-hit victims
An anonymous Pakistani walked into the Turkish embassy in the US and donated $30 million for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria, news agencies reported on Saturday.
Commenting on Twitter, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he was deeply moved by the example and generosity of the man.
“These were such glorious acts of philanthropy that enabled humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds,” he added.
