Pakistan’s interim PM says IEA listening to Islamabad’s concerns
Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has ruled out a perception that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is not listening to Islamabad’s concerns.
“I don’t think that there is a perception that the Taliban (IEA) is not listening to Pakistan, neither there is any such thing Pakistan has some special demand related to the Taliban (IEA),” he said in an interview with the Voice of America Urdu (VOA Urdu) which was aired on Saturday.
He was responding to a query that the IEA were not listening to Pakistan while the South Asian country was urging the world to engage with IEA.
When asked whether there were any options for surgical strikes and drone attacks in Afghanistan were on the cards given the growing threat from Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said: “Pakistan has the right to defence. Wherever we will feel the need for action to protect our land and people, we will take it.”
“I will not go into specifics of the operational decisions that Pakistan can take. But when the need arises due to this threat, we will take decisions accordingly,” he added.
The caretaker PM further said Pakistan’s interests were the top priority in talks with the IEA.
Kakar referred to the Doha deal — under which the IEA agreed not to let Afghan soil be used against other countries — saying he believed that the IEA too were convinced that abiding by this agreement was needed for strong and amicable relations with neighbours in the region.
“Reason behind the agreement’s conditions not being fulfilled could be various … We are playing our role regarding this and are engaged on the rights forums on the role that we expect the other side to play,” he added.
Kakar also maintained that trade ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as Central Asia, were improving.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that the Afghan soil is used in attacks against Pakistan. IEA, however, has denied this and asked Pakistan to look for solutions inside their own territory.
Women’s online university providing education to 14,000 Afghan girls
Fourteen thousand Afghan women are currently studying through the Woman Online University which offers courses across 14 faculties for free.
The university has 450 professors and lecturers based in Afghanistan and around the world who provide the classes.
“In 14 faculties, we have about 14,000 students from all over Afghanistan, even from remote provinces. Despite all the economic problems that exist, including internet issues, girls still join us so as not to stay away from academic environments,” said Adila Zamani, one professor from Woman Online University.
“We believe that there should not be any disruption in the educational process of girls because the education of girls is a prerequisite for the progress of a society,” she said.
Lecturers teach Afghan girls for free and course materials are provided to them on the website.
“I feel happy that as a professor at the Women’s Online University, we are a source of service for the women of our country. Woman Online University has provided education in homes and online for the women of our land,” said another professor.
Meanwhile, the students of this university have urged the Islamic Emirate to remove educational restrictions.
The US National Security Council’s spokesman John Kirby also recently called for the restrictions on education to be lifted.
“If the Taliban want to be recognized, if they want to be seen as a legitimate government, they must fulfill the commitments they have made, including how to deal with women and girls, which includes the education of girls and young women,” said Kirby.
Islamic Emirate officials, however, have repeatedly emphasized that they provide rights to women and girls within the framework of Islamic Sharia.
Afghanistan’s banking situation improving: Union
Officials at the Private Banks Union say the situation of banks in Afghanistan is improving and that currently 12 banks, including three state banks and two foreign banks, are active in the country and that together these banks have 400 branches across the country.
“In 34 provinces, 400 branches of these banks have been opened and they are accessible everywhere. Four banks have invested about 40 billion afghanis in different sectors and provide salaries to 800,000 employees,” said Najibullah Amiri, CEO of the Private Banks Union.
Meanwhile, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) officials say they have supported private banks over the past two years so they can provide services to their customers in a normal way.
“Our technical meetings with commercial banks continue so that we can level the service field for our compatriots in all banking sectors,” said a DAB spokesman, Hasibullah Noori.
In the meantime, investors say they still face problems withdrawing money. They say they hope restrictions on the amount allowed to be withdrawn will be lifted soon.
Economists meanwhile say that private banks have had to deal with many challenges over the past two years and that the central bank needs to step up support.
“The situation in the banks has become relatively good and the important thing is that people’s trust should be regained gradually to these banks.
DAB allows individuals to withdraw up to $600 dollars from their accounts in a week, but traders can withdraw up to $40,000 dollars in a week.
Muttaqi to attend Moscow format meeting in Kazan
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will attend the next Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan, which is scheduled to take place on September 29 in Kazan, Russia.
The development was reported on Saturday by Bakhtar news agency citing deputy spokesman of Foreign Ministry, Hafiz Zia Ahmad.
Recently, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said Moscow format member countries have confirmed their attendance at the upcoming meeting.
He expressed hope that representatives of the current Afghan authorities will also participate.
Rudenko noted that this meeting is a necessary step in the ongoing exchange of views on what is happening in Afghanistan. “And what the international community, in particular the countries of this format, could do to stabilize the general situation there,” he added.
The members of the Moscow format on Afghanistan include Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
