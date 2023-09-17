Pakistan’s interim PM says IEA listening to Islamabad’s concerns

(Last Updated On: September 17, 2023)

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has ruled out a perception that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is not listening to Islamabad’s concerns.

“I don’t think that there is a perception that the Taliban (IEA) is not listening to Pakistan, neither there is any such thing Pakistan has some special demand related to the Taliban (IEA),” he said in an interview with the Voice of America Urdu (VOA Urdu) which was aired on Saturday.

He was responding to a query that the IEA were not listening to Pakistan while the South Asian country was urging the world to engage with IEA.

When asked whether there were any options for surgical strikes and drone attacks in Afghanistan were on the cards given the growing threat from Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said: “Pakistan has the right to defence. Wherever we will feel the need for action to protect our land and people, we will take it.”

“I will not go into specifics of the operational decisions that Pakistan can take. But when the need arises due to this threat, we will take decisions accordingly,” he added.

The caretaker PM further said Pakistan’s interests were the top priority in talks with the IEA.

Kakar referred to the Doha deal — under which the IEA agreed not to let Afghan soil be used against other countries — saying he believed that the IEA too were convinced that abiding by this agreement was needed for strong and amicable relations with neighbours in the region.

“Reason behind the agreement’s conditions not being fulfilled could be various … We are playing our role regarding this and are engaged on the rights forums on the role that we expect the other side to play,” he added.

Kakar also maintained that trade ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as Central Asia, were improving.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that the Afghan soil is used in attacks against Pakistan. IEA, however, has denied this and asked Pakistan to look for solutions inside their own territory.