Latest News
Qatar appoints ambassador to Afghanistan
Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has appointed Mirdef Al Qashouti as the country’s new Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Afghanistan, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.
Al Qashouti, who currently serves as a senior diplomat at the Qatari Embassy in Kabul, brings over 17 years of diplomatic experience to the post. Since joining the foreign service in 2008, he has held key assignments in Baku, Ottawa, Brussels, and Doha, gaining broad experience in both bilateral and multilateral diplomacy.
Notably, Al Qashouti was a member of the Qatari negotiation team that played a pivotal role in facilitating the Doha Agreement between the United States and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. He has also been actively involved in regional mediation and conflict resolution efforts, areas where Qatar has sought to expand its global influence.
His appointment comes at a time when Qatar continues to play a central role in diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan, particularly in areas of humanitarian assistance, political dialogue, and regional stability.
Latest News
India restores full diplomatic presence in Afghanistan
India has officially restored its full diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, upgrading its Technical Mission in Kabul to the level of an embassy, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.
The decision follows recent discussions during the visit of Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister to New Delhi, marking a renewed phase in India-Afghanistan relations. The MEA said the move reflects India’s “resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest.”
“The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India’s contribution to Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society,” a statement read.
India had maintained a limited diplomatic presence in Kabul since the fall of the former Afghan government in 2021, operating through a technical mission primarily focused on humanitarian and development assistance.
The latest move signals New Delhi’s intent to expand cooperation and strengthen people-to-people ties amid improving regional engagement.
Analysts say the decision aligns with India’s long-term strategic and developmental interests in Afghanistan, where it has historically invested in major infrastructure projects, education, and healthcare programs. It also comes as several regional powers — including China, Russia, and Iran — have stepped up engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
By restoring its embassy, India positions itself to play a more active diplomatic and developmental role in Afghanistan’s evolving landscape, while reaffirming its commitment to supporting stability and inclusive progress in the country.
Latest News
Iran: Regional countries stress respect for Afghanistan’s territorial integrity
Speaking at a recent press conference, Baghaei criticized the presence of the United States and NATO forces in Afghanistan prior to 2021, saying it resulted in increased insecurity and a rise in terrorism.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated that regional countries unanimously emphasize the importance of respecting Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and strongly oppose any foreign presence that threatens the country’s security.
Speaking at a recent press conference, Baghaei criticized the presence of the United States and NATO forces in Afghanistan prior to 2021, saying it resulted in increased insecurity and a rise in terrorism.
Addressing discussions around reopening of U.S. military bases in Afghanistan, he underscored that regional countries maintain a unified position against such moves, deeming them contrary to the interests of the region.
Baghaei further noted that during the recent Quadrilateral Summit in New York, as well as a subsequent meeting in Moscow, all participating regional nations reaffirmed their commitment to respecting Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
These statements highlight ongoing regional efforts to promote peace, stability, and cooperation in Afghanistan while resisting unilateral foreign interventions in the country’s internal affairs.
Latest News
Austria carries out first deportation to Afghanistan since IEA takeover
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner confirmed the deportation and said more are planned.
Austria has deported a convicted criminal to Afghanistan for the first time since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) returned to power in 2021, signaling a tougher approach to its deportation policy.
On Saturday morning, a 31-year-old Afghan man was flown from Austria to Kabul via Istanbul, accompanied by Austrian police officers. He had been convicted of rape and grievous bodily harm and had served four years in prison.
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner confirmed the deportation and said more are planned.
“We announced the deportation of convicted criminals to Afghanistan, and now we are implementing it,” Karner said. “We will continue to pursue this tough but necessary course. Further deportations of convicted criminals to Afghanistan are currently being prepared.”
Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker also stressed the government’s strict stance, stating that individuals who commit serious crimes forfeit their right to asylum and will face “zero tolerance.”
To enable the deportation, an Austrian delegation held talks with IEA officials in Afghanistan earlier this year. In September, a delegation from the Islamic Emirate traveled to Vienna to coordinate the deportation process. Media reports suggest that around 30 individuals are currently on the list for deportation to Afghanistan.
Austria has recently resumed deportations to several countries after long suspensions. In July, a criminal was deported to Syria — the first such case from any EU member state since the Assad regime’s fall. On September 2, Austria deported two convicted drug offenders to Somalia, marking the first deportation to that country in two decades.
Despite this tougher deportation policy, Austria continues to see high numbers of asylum applications. Between January and September 2025, over 13,000 asylum claims were registered, including more than 4,200 from Afghan nationals.
The policy shift has also drawn criticism. Gernot Darmann, a member of parliament and security spokesperson for the opposition Freedom Party (FPÖ), accused the government of posturing without real impact.
“Stocker’s announcements about making deportations to Syria and Afghanistan standard practice have had no effect on immigration levels. Karner is only deporting in dribs and drabs. It’s all show politics — nothing more than hot air,” Darmann said.
The Austrian government’s approach is already facing legal obstacles. A planned deportation of a Syrian national was postponed for several weeks after intervention from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
Saar: Truce between Afghanistan and Pakistan reviewed
Qatar appoints ambassador to Afghanistan
India restores full diplomatic presence in Afghanistan
Iran: Regional countries stress respect for Afghanistan’s territorial integrity
Pakistani delegation to visit Afghanistan for border, trade talks today
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
Cyberattack disrupts Heathrow, Berlin and Brussels airports
Chronic illness and mental health challenges threaten millions across Afghanistan
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan’s qualification hopes still alive despite defeat to India
Afghanistan futsal team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup 2026
Saar: Truce between Afghanistan and Pakistan reviewed
Tahawol: Kabul’s denial of India’s role in Pakistan clashes
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire agreement
Tahawol: Pakistan’s violation of Afghan airspace discussed
Saar: Pakistan military regime’s attacks on Afghan civilians discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran to issue 200,000 work visas to Afghan nationals
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U19 team to tour Bangladesh for five-match ODI series
-
Sport4 days ago
AHKPL: Pamir Stars and Knight Riders edge out rivals in thrilling finishes
-
Latest News2 days ago
Nineteen EU countries and Norway call for return of Afghans living illegally in Europe
-
Latest News5 days ago
TTP leader claims group is operating from Pakistan, not Afghan soil
-
Latest News2 days ago
No agreement on Durand Line, says Afghan defense minister
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan withdraws from cricket series with Pakistan after three players killed in airstrikes
-
Latest News4 days ago
India, Central Asian nations discuss Afghanistan, regional security cooperation in Bishkek