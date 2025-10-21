Qatar appoints ambassador to Afghanistan

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has appointed Mirdef Al Qashouti as the country’s new Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Afghanistan, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.

Al Qashouti, who currently serves as a senior diplomat at the Qatari Embassy in Kabul, brings over 17 years of diplomatic experience to the post. Since joining the foreign service in 2008, he has held key assignments in Baku, Ottawa, Brussels, and Doha, gaining broad experience in both bilateral and multilateral diplomacy.

Notably, Al Qashouti was a member of the Qatari negotiation team that played a pivotal role in facilitating the Doha Agreement between the United States and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. He has also been actively involved in regional mediation and conflict resolution efforts, areas where Qatar has sought to expand its global influence.

His appointment comes at a time when Qatar continues to play a central role in diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan, particularly in areas of humanitarian assistance, political dialogue, and regional stability.