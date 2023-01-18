Latest News
Qatar to stand with Afghan women amid ‘irrational’ restrictions
Qatar has vowed to stand with Afghan women amid the “irrational” restrictions imposed on them by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Tuesday.
In an interview with CNBC Middle East, Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar has been reaching out to the IEA government to understand the rationale behind the restrictive policies towards women and girls.
The top diplomat said Doha is currently involved in consultations with other Muslim nations to “deal” with the situation.
“It’s just more and more provoking and making the situation much worse for them and for the Afghan people, we’ve been trying to reach out recently after these decisions take place. We’ve been trying also through other means jointly with other Muslim countries to talk to them and to go together,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
This comes after the IEA imposed a ban on women and girls attending university late last year, as well as a ban on women working for NGOs.
Latest News
UN’s top woman in Afghanistan for talks
The highest-ranking woman in the United Nations arrived in Kabul on Tuesday at the head of a delegation promoting the rights of women and girls, a response to the recent crackdown by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), AP reported.
Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, a former Nigerian Cabinet minister and a Muslim, was joined by Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, the U.N. agency promoting gender equality and women’s rights, and Assistant Secretary General for political affairs Khaled Khiari, U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.
Haq said he could not disclose their schedule or specific meetings in Kabul for security reasons.
According to AP the U.N. officials have held a series of high-level consultations across the Gulf, Asia and Europe “to discuss the situation in Afghanistan in an effort to promote and protect women’s and girls’ rights, peaceful coexistence and sustainable development,” the spokesman said.
Members of the delegation met with leaders of the 57-nation Organization of the Islamic Conference, the Islamic Development Bank, groups of Afghan women in Ankara, Turkey, and Islamabad, and a group of ambassadors and special envoys to Afghanistan based in Doha, the capital of Qatar, he said.
“Throughout the visits,” Haq said, “countries and partners recognized the critical role of the U.N. in finding a pathway to a lasting solution as well as the need to continue to deliver lifesaving support” and asked that efforts be intensified “to reflect the urgency of the situation.”
Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, meanwhile met with Amina Mohammed and the accompanying delegation on Wednesday.
In this meeting, Karzai expressed his gratitude for the cooperation of the United Nations with Afghanistan, especially the humanitarian aid provided by this organization, and requested the continuation of this cooperation.
Both sides emphasized the vital importance of education and the reopening of educational centers for girls in the country and the return of women to their duties.
Latest News
Over 450 prominent figures return home in 7 months: commission
The Contact Commission for Afghan Personalities said that around 471 political and former government figures have returned home from abroad since May 2022.
In the past three months alone, more than 100 former Afghan officials and politicians returned, the commission said in a statement.
Ahmadullah Wasiq, a spokesman for the commission, said the returnees included former ministers, provincial governors and other political figures.
“The returned individuals included at the level of deputies, ministers, governors, security chiefs, members of parliament, intelligence and military officers and every level,” said Wasiq.
The commission said that in total, 471 political and former government figures have returned from abroad since May 2022.
The Contact Commission for Afghan Personalities was formed based on a decree of the Islamic Emirate’s supreme leader in May 2022.
Latest News
Cold weather, snow leave at least 26 dead in Afghanistan
At least 26 people have lost their lives due to extreme cold and heavy snowfall over the past week in Afghanistan, officials said Tuesday.
Deaths have happened in Badghis, Ghazni, Nimruz, Ghor, Paktika, Herat and Faryab provinces, said Abdullah Mohammadi, head of emergency operations of the State Ministry for Disaster Management.
According to the official, more than 70,000 livestock have perished in Badghis, Sar-i-Pul, Jowzjan and Faryab provinces.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Disaster Management stressed the need for humanitarian assistance to prevent more deaths.
Earlier on Friday, the United Nations Humanitarian Office (OCHA) said that humanitarian partners were providing winterization support to families, but distributions had been severely impacted by the ban on female NGO aid workers.
UN’s top woman in Afghanistan for talks
Qatar to stand with Afghan women amid ‘irrational’ restrictions
Afghanistan exports goods to Turkey over land
Ukraine says 16 killed in helicopter crash, including interior minister
Over 450 prominent figures return home in 7 months: commission
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
IEA bans female NGO staff, jeopardizing aid efforts
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
Real Madrid preparing a 1 billion euro deal to sign Kylian Mbappe
Thousands welcome Messi, Argentina team after World Cup victory
Tahawol: Media situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s demand from international community discussed
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-India relations discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Iran relations discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
NRC chief writes to Kandahar governor, clerics over ban on female workers
-
Sport3 days ago
MI Emirates begin ILT20 campaign with clinical win against Warriors
-
Latest News3 days ago
Former female MP killed in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan hurt the prestige of America: Pompeo
-
Sport4 days ago
ILT20’s maiden match ends in 73-run win for Dubai Capitals
-
Business5 days ago
Baradar tells officials to pay close attention to security of contractors
-
World3 days ago
At least 16 killed in Nepal plane crash
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNSC calls for IEA to reverse bans affecting women and girls