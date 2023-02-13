Sport
Rana Naved, Imran Farhat get coaching jobs with Afghanistan Cricket Board
Former Pakistan cricketers Imran Farhat and Rana Navedul Hassan have landed coaching jobs with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Pakistan media reported.
Rana Naved has been appointed the bowling coach of Afghanistan Cricket’s High Performance Centre, while Farhat has been retained as batting coach at the same centre.
The High Performance Centre was recently established in Kabul at the ACB.
Both cricketers have signed a one-year agreement with the ACB, which can be extended based on improved performance. Farhat is expected to fly to Kabul on February 15, while Rana will reach Kabul after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League-8, Pakistani’s Daily Times reported.
Confirming the development Rana said: “Afghan Board has offered me $2,500 per month which also included other benefits, which is more than what the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offers.”
“It is an honour for me to get an international assignment. I will try to share my experience with the young cricketers of Afghanistan,” he said.
Gulf Giants have won the inaugural ILT20 tournament
Chris Lynn was on form in Sunday’s finals of International League T20 as he powered Gulf Giants to a 7 wicket win against Desert Vipers in Dubai.
Chasing 147 runs to win, Gulf Giants were in a spot of bother after losing 2 wickets inside the powerplay. After a 73 run partnership for the 3rd wicket with opener Chris Lynn, Gerhard Erasmus was also dismissed in the 15th over as Gulf Giants were struggling at 99/4, requiring another 48 runs to win off 33 balls, CricketnMore reported.
After an excellent over by Tom Curran, the equation was brought down to 42 runs off 24 balls but then began the Chris Lynn-Shimron Hetmyer show. The duo smacked a combined four boundaries in the 17th over by Chris Wood. In the next over, Shimron Hetmyer smacked three consecutive fours dropping the equation to just 8 runs from 12 balls.
Lynn smacked two boundaries in the 19th over against Sheldon Cottrell to complete the run chase with 8 balls remaining. Lynn remained unbeaten on 72 runs off 50 balls with 9 fours & a six. Hetmyer remained not out after scoring 25 runs off 13 balls with 5 fours as the duo etched an unbroken partnership of 50 runs in 25 balls.
Gulf Giants power through to ILT20 final after beating MI Emirates
Gulf Giants made a giant leap over MI Emirates through James Vince’s knock of 83 in Qualifier 2 of the DP World ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday to book their place in the final.
They will now meet Desert Vipers in the title clash at the same venue on Sunday February 12.
Opening the innings, Vince virtually carried the team on his shoulders through an unbeaten 83 which came off 56 balls with ten boundaries and one six.
MI Emirates had posted a challenging 167 for 5 through their skipper Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 57 runs from 35 balls with three boundaries and four sixes.
Vince, despite wickets falling at the other end, carried his team to the target with 11 balls to spare.
The race for the place in the final began with Gulf Giants winning the toss and electing to bowl.
Afghanistan’s star legspinner Rashid Khan meanwhile joined MI Emirates in Dubai for the ILT20 playoffs after South Africa’s SA20 wrapped up. He was named in the line-up of MI Emirates on Thursday.
But despite registering a comprehensive eight-wicket win against Dubai Capitals on Thursday, MI Emirates lost to Gulf Giants by four wickets on Friday.
Apart from the race to the DP World ILT20 trophy, another interesting and exciting race is being run on the side. The cricketing superstars have focused on taking their team over the line, but have also kept an eye on the unique set of individual awards throughout the month-long tournament being held in the UAE.
The DP World ILT20 will present the Green (top scorer), White (top wicket-taker), Red (Most Valuable Player), Blue (Most Valuable UAE Player) as well as Black (owner of the winning team) Belts at the end of the competition.
Desert Vipers beat Gulf Giants by 19 runs, secure spot in final
Desert Vipers beat Gulf Giants on Wednesday night to become the first side to reach the International League T20 final.
Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga struck 31 and took 3 for 36 in the chase to help secure victory.
Sherfane Rutherford (37) top-scored as Vipers set 179 to win.
The West Indies batter twice left the field with a hamstring injury but powered a four and a quartet sixes during a match-winning knock while Sam Billings (31) and Tom Curran (29) chipped in with vital runs to secure a defendable total, The Cricketer reported.
Giants had won five times chasing in the ILT20 and started well thanks to James Vince (21) and Chris Lynn (26) putting on a 53-run opening stand in the powerplay.
Rutherford battled through injury to help Vipers towards a defendable total.
The fall of four wickets for 22 runs set them back as Curran and Hasaranga led the fightback in the middle overs.
Shimron Hetmyer hammered 36 from 21 balls but when he top-edged Luke Wood to Benny Howell the momentum swung back the way of Vipers.
Dominic Drakes (9) and Carlos Brathwaite (18) hit Hasaranga over the rope but their dismissals in the next two overs ended any glimmer of hope.
After Curran took wickets with his final two deliveries to finish with 4 for 31, Sheldon Cottrell wrapped up victory by ending Chris Jordan’s brief counterattack.
Giants will get a second chance to book a place in the final against the winner of the Eliminator between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals.
