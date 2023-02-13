Rana Naved, Imran Farhat get coaching jobs with Afghanistan Cricket Board

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2023)

Former Pakistan cricketers Imran Farhat and Rana Navedul Hassan have landed coaching jobs with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Pakistan media reported.

Rana Naved has been appointed the bowling coach of Afghanistan Cricket’s High Performance Centre, while Farhat has been retained as batting coach at the same centre.

The High Performance Centre was recently established in Kabul at the ACB.

Both cricketers have signed a one-year agreement with the ACB, which can be extended based on improved performance. Farhat is expected to fly to Kabul on February 15, while Rana will reach Kabul after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League-8, Pakistani’s Daily Times reported.

Confirming the development Rana said: “Afghan Board has offered me $2,500 per month which also included other benefits, which is more than what the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offers.”

“It is an honour for me to get an international assignment. I will try to share my experience with the young cricketers of Afghanistan,” he said.