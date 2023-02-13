Gulf Giants have won the inaugural ILT20 tournament

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2023)

Chris Lynn was on form in Sunday’s finals of International League T20 as he powered Gulf Giants to a 7 wicket win against Desert Vipers in Dubai.

Chasing 147 runs to win, Gulf Giants were in a spot of bother after losing 2 wickets inside the powerplay. After a 73 run partnership for the 3rd wicket with opener Chris Lynn, Gerhard Erasmus was also dismissed in the 15th over as Gulf Giants were struggling at 99/4, requiring another 48 runs to win off 33 balls, CricketnMore reported.

After an excellent over by Tom Curran, the equation was brought down to 42 runs off 24 balls but then began the Chris Lynn-Shimron Hetmyer show. The duo smacked a combined four boundaries in the 17th over by Chris Wood. In the next over, Shimron Hetmyer smacked three consecutive fours dropping the equation to just 8 runs from 12 balls.

Lynn smacked two boundaries in the 19th over against Sheldon Cottrell to complete the run chase with 8 balls remaining. Lynn remained unbeaten on 72 runs off 50 balls with 9 fours & a six. Hetmyer remained not out after scoring 25 runs off 13 balls with 5 fours as the duo etched an unbroken partnership of 50 runs in 25 balls.