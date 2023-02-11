Sport
Gulf Giants power through to ILT20 final after beating MI Emirates
Gulf Giants made a giant leap over MI Emirates through James Vince’s knock of 83 in Qualifier 2 of the DP World ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday to book their place in the final.
They will now meet Desert Vipers in the title clash at the same venue on Sunday February 12.
Opening the innings, Vince virtually carried the team on his shoulders through an unbeaten 83 which came off 56 balls with ten boundaries and one six.
MI Emirates had posted a challenging 167 for 5 through their skipper Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 57 runs from 35 balls with three boundaries and four sixes.
Vince, despite wickets falling at the other end, carried his team to the target with 11 balls to spare.
The race for the place in the final began with Gulf Giants winning the toss and electing to bowl.
Afghanistan’s star legspinner Rashid Khan meanwhile joined MI Emirates in Dubai for the ILT20 playoffs after South Africa’s SA20 wrapped up. He was named in the line-up of MI Emirates on Thursday.
But despite registering a comprehensive eight-wicket win against Dubai Capitals on Thursday, MI Emirates lost to Gulf Giants by four wickets on Friday.
Apart from the race to the DP World ILT20 trophy, another interesting and exciting race is being run on the side. The cricketing superstars have focused on taking their team over the line, but have also kept an eye on the unique set of individual awards throughout the month-long tournament being held in the UAE.
The DP World ILT20 will present the Green (top scorer), White (top wicket-taker), Red (Most Valuable Player), Blue (Most Valuable UAE Player) as well as Black (owner of the winning team) Belts at the end of the competition.
Desert Vipers beat Gulf Giants by 19 runs, secure spot in final
Desert Vipers beat Gulf Giants on Wednesday night to become the first side to reach the International League T20 final.
Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga struck 31 and took 3 for 36 in the chase to help secure victory.
Sherfane Rutherford (37) top-scored as Vipers set 179 to win.
The West Indies batter twice left the field with a hamstring injury but powered a four and a quartet sixes during a match-winning knock while Sam Billings (31) and Tom Curran (29) chipped in with vital runs to secure a defendable total, The Cricketer reported.
Giants had won five times chasing in the ILT20 and started well thanks to James Vince (21) and Chris Lynn (26) putting on a 53-run opening stand in the powerplay.
Rutherford battled through injury to help Vipers towards a defendable total.
The fall of four wickets for 22 runs set them back as Curran and Hasaranga led the fightback in the middle overs.
Shimron Hetmyer hammered 36 from 21 balls but when he top-edged Luke Wood to Benny Howell the momentum swung back the way of Vipers.
Dominic Drakes (9) and Carlos Brathwaite (18) hit Hasaranga over the rope but their dismissals in the next two overs ended any glimmer of hope.
After Curran took wickets with his final two deliveries to finish with 4 for 31, Sheldon Cottrell wrapped up victory by ending Chris Jordan’s brief counterattack.
Giants will get a second chance to book a place in the final against the winner of the Eliminator between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals.
One step closer to Futsal League kick off
The draw for the much anticipated Afghanistan Premier Futsal League was held this week at the Afghanistan Football Federation offices to determine the line up of the participating teams.
The league will kick off on February 15 and 10 teams will participate.
The second season of the AFPL will be produced and aired live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.
The first match of the season will see Saadat go up against Zaitoon. Two matches will be played every day at the AFF gymnasium in Kabul.
Speaking at this week’s event, Dean Mohammad Safi, the senior advisor of the Afghanistan Football Federation, said: “After the recent developments in the country, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has provided the best privileges for Afghan football and they have also nationalized the sport.”
He also thanked Ariana Television Network for their support and for broadcasting the tournament live in HD format.
Shahpoor Armaghan, the deputy director of Ariana Television said at the event that “tonight, is the place of happiness that Ariana Radio and Television Network has launched the second season of Afghanistan Futsal in close cooperation with the Afghanistan Football Federation.”
Armaghan added that “as you know, Ariana TV and Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) have stood by the country’s sports community and have contributed to sport by supporting sporting programs.”
Lutfullah Stanikzai, sales director of Ariana Television in turn said: “We assure everyone that all viewers not only in the 34 provinces of the country, but also outside Afghanistan, our people, can watch the competitions with the best quality on television, satellite and digital.”
Stanikzai said that sports programs is a priority of Ariana Television and this year the channel will broadcast an exciting line up of world class tournaments, including the upcoming futsal league.
The teams are as follows:
- Saadat
- Zaitoon F.C
- FC Zaher Asad
- Sar-e Pul Bastan AFC
- Ethihad FC
- Jawanan Khrasan
- AFC. Asre Jadeed
- Perozi Panjshir
- Sadaqat
- Shams FC
For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE
It’s down-to-the-wire for ILT20 teams as playoffs loom
An intense battle of nerves and skills will be on display when the DP World International League T20 playoffs begin on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.
First up will be table toppers Gulf Giants against second placed Desert Vipers in Qualifier 1 on February 8 (Wednesday) at the Dubai International Stadium while MI Emirates challenge Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on February 9 (Thursday).
No team can be assured of a victory as it hasn’t been a smooth ride for them into the playoffs with all four having tasted defeats during the course of the competition.
Gulf Giants stand tall with only one defeat against Sharjah Warriors who were eliminated in the last league round match. All others have lost over three matches.
Every team will have to produce their best to advance to the final. Given that each of the four teams have internationally acclaimed limited over cricket players, they can be expected to turn the course of the match any moment.
The DP World ILT20 with a total prize pot of $1.3 million will see the winners walk away with a whopping $700,000 while the runners-up receive $300,000.
Gulf Giants are however table toppers and their skipper James Vince leads from the front with 321 runs from eight matches at an average of 45.85.
In addition they have David Wiese, who is the highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets. The other giants in the team are strike bowlers Chris Jordan, the indomitable hard-hitter Shimron Hetmyer, and two UAE players – Sanchit Sharma and 17-year-old Ayan Khan.
Speaking about his team’s success so far, Vince said: “We play every game to try and win it. Great to see guys come in and do well. Conditions will be different for the Wednesday game, but we will approach that match in the best way possible.”
Desert Vipers however have proven that they can sting their opponents hard. They have Alex Hales, the highest run getter of the tournament so far with 465 runs and an average of 58.12, the consistent Sam Billings and bowlers Sheldon Cottrell and Wanindu Hasranga. UAE players Rohan Mustafa and Shiraz Ahmed have also performed well.
The team’s captain, Colin Munro, said: “Everyone has been unbelievable. From the background staff, going back to people in the commercial office, guys doing the media stuff, everyone that’s part of the family. We set out the tournament as a new franchise, as a new team, and we’re trying to make it to the final, and we’re on our way there.”
MI Emirates on the other hand is a mix of youth and experience and they have West Indies giant Kieron Pollard as their skipper.
He is backed by his countrymen Andre Fletcher and Nicholas Pooran who can take their team to victory on their day.
In addition there is the UAE’s pride and joy – the consistent performer and opener Muhammad Waseem, with his national teammate Zahoor Khan, while veterans Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir have encouraged everyone in the team to give their best.
When asked about the team’s approach, Pollard said: “It’s just a matter of understanding and easing the pressure on the boys in the new franchise so that they can understand their roles. We basically break it down for them. It’s a matter of putting all the pieces of the puzzle together and playing exciting cricket that MI is known to play.”
Last but not least is Dubai Capitals who clinched the last spot in the playoffs, when they pulled off a seven-wicket win against MI Emirates. They have batsmen who can turn the course of the match at any time with the likes of experienced Robin Uthappa, George Munsey, Dasun Shanaka and Rovman Powell at the top. All-rounder Sikandar Raza’s contribution has also been immense.
In addition, they have UAE strike bowlers Hazrat Luqman and Akif Raja, along with Jake Ball and Fred Klaassen, who are capable of restricting any opponent.
Yusuf Pathan, who stepped in as skipper from the last match said: “It feels great to be in the playoffs. The group is confident as well. We played really well in our last match. We need to continue doing the good things we did against MI Emirates. We have played well against them in both our league stage matches.”
Match officials
The ILT20 playoffs will also witness some of the world’s most renowned match officials in action. Roshan Mahanama and Alex Wharf will be the on-field umpires for Qualifier 1, while Richard Kettleborough and Leslie Reifer will be officiating as the third and fourth umpires in the game. Meanwhile, Shiju Mannil will be the match referee for the match at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.
The Eliminator game will see Simon Taufel and Richard Kettleborough as on-field umpires. Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Martin Saggers will be the third and fourth umpires. Akbar Ali Khan will officiate as the match referee at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Roshan Mahanama and Leslie Reifer will be the on-field umpires in Qualifier 2. Martin Saggers and Alex Wharf will support them as third and fourth umpires, while Shiju Mannil will be the match referee for the game at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.
Simon Taufel and Richard Kettleborough will take charge as on-field umpires in the final. Meanwhile, Alex Wharf and Leslie Reifer will be the third and fourth umpires. Ruchira Palliyaguruge will be the match referee for the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can meanwhile tune in and watch the playoffs live, exclusively on Ariana Television. For the broadcasting schedule CLICK HERE
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Gulf Giants power through to ILT20 final after beating MI Emirates
Focus turns to quake aid, as rescues continue
Russia and Afghanistan have room for cooperation, says Moscow’s envoy
Pakistan provides explanation over skipping Moscow security meeting on Afghanistan
IEA thwarts sale of 9-year-old girl in Nangarhar province
Nangarhar customs revenue increases by 30% this year: officials
Baradar tells officials to pay close attention to security of contractors
150 foreign investors received licenses since IEA takeover: officials
66 prisoners, including women and children, released from Nangarhar jail
Documentary: Old Kabul
Exclusive interview with Hamdullah Nemani, Minister of Urban Development & Housing
Tahawol: Moscow meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Saar: World’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: New rule for taking cash out of Afghanistan discussed
