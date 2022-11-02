Rashid Khan expected to be fit after twisting his knee in Sri Lanka match

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2022)

Afghanistan’s spin bowling sensation Rashid Khan twisted his left knee while fielding on the boundary during Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup Game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Afghanistan Cricket Board said.

“The team’s Doctor reports that he has considerably improved from the time he was rushed into the ground. Rashid is currently under the supervision of the ACB’s medical team and is expected to be fully fit soon,” ACB said.

Rashid took 2 wickets and gave away 31 runs in his 4-over spell until he twisted his knee while fielding against Sri Lanka at the Gabba on Tuesday – ending his day on a painful note.

The spinner is an integral part of the team and Afghanistan is hoping Rashid will indeed be fit enough to play in their final match against Australia on Friday.