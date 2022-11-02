Sport
Rashid Khan expected to be fit after twisting his knee in Sri Lanka match
Afghanistan’s spin bowling sensation Rashid Khan twisted his left knee while fielding on the boundary during Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup Game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Afghanistan Cricket Board said.
“The team’s Doctor reports that he has considerably improved from the time he was rushed into the ground. Rashid is currently under the supervision of the ACB’s medical team and is expected to be fully fit soon,” ACB said.
Rashid took 2 wickets and gave away 31 runs in his 4-over spell until he twisted his knee while fielding against Sri Lanka at the Gabba on Tuesday – ending his day on a painful note.
The spinner is an integral part of the team and Afghanistan is hoping Rashid will indeed be fit enough to play in their final match against Australia on Friday.
Sport
Sri Lanka live to fight another day after defeating Afghanistan by 6 wickets
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets on Tuesday at the Gabba in Brisbane in what was a critical T20 World Cup match for both teams.
Having won the toss, Mohammed Nabi opted to bat first. After a good start in the powerplay for Afghanistan (42/0), Sri Lanka came back in the contest. Lahiru Kumara (2/30) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/13) were the pick of the bowlers as Afghanistan finished at 144/8 in 20 overs.
Sri Lanka then went on to breathe some life back into their T20 World Cup campaign when Dhananjaya de Silva (66 not out off 42 balls) guided his side home with nine balls to spare.
Sri Lanka’s win moves them to four points in Group 1 but they need to beat England (3 points) in their last Super 12 match while also hoping New Zealand (5) or Australia (5) slip up in their final matches.
However, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan appeared to injure his hamstrings in the final minutes of the match. Early reports indicate he wasl being assessed by doctors.
Afghanistan’s loss has meanwhile spelt the end for them to secure a spot in the semi-finals.
Sport
ICC approves Naib as replacement for injured Zazai in Afghanistan squad
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Gulbadin Naib as a replacement for Hazratullah Zazai in the Afghanistan squad.
Naib, who is a traveling reserve, was named as a replacement after Zazai was ruled out due to an abdominal muscle strain sustained during a practice session in Melbourne two weeks ago.
The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.
Zazai sprained his abdominal muscles during a training session and was ruled out of both of Afghanistan’s last two matches – against New Zealand and Ireland, the two games that were washed out due to persistent rain in Melbourne.
The team had hoped he would be well enough to play in Tuesday’s match against Sri Lanka. However, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement on Monday that he developed pain in a kidney during a training session on Sunday, which scuppered hopes of him being cleared for the match.
According to the team doctor’s report, Zazai was taken to a hospital for scans, which picked up some renal anomalies including a small tear in an abdominal muscle.
The ACB also confirmed he has now been ruled out of the World Cup.
Tuesday’s match takes place in Brisbane and for cricket fans in Afghanistan the match can be viewed live on Ariana Television.
For the broadcasting schedule CLICK HERE
Sport
Afghanistan set to face Sri Landa in 4th World Cup match
Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Brisbane on Tuesday, after last week’s run of bad luck which saw both their matches, against New Zealand and Ireland, being washed out in Melbourne.
In fact neither Afghanistan nor Sri Lanka have had a great start to their Super 12 stage of the World Cup. While Afghanistan is yet to win a single game, Sri Lanka managed to register only one win out of the three played.
Sri Lanka lost their last game against New Zealand with a huge margin, and Afghanistan shared two points with their opponents in the last two games as they were abandoned due to rain.
The upcoming fixture will be an exciting battle between Afghanistan’s bowling and Sri Lanka batters.
Meanwhile, in other matches, Zimbabwe lost to Bangladesh by three wickets and Pakistan defeated Holland by six wickets.
But Pakistan’s chances to reach the semi-final of the T20 World Cup has taken a major hit after India was defeated by South Africa in the Super 12 stage of the tournament on Sunday. Pakistan, who lost their first two matches of the T20 World Cup were dependent on India beating South Africa.
For cricket fans in Afghanistan, don’t forget to tune in daily to watch the exciting tournament which is being broadcast live across the country on Ariana Television.
For the broadcasting schedule, CLICK HERE
Rashid Khan expected to be fit after twisting his knee in Sri Lanka match
Jawzjan to get a dedicated carpet weaving facility
US concerned about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia
Elon Musk to charge $8 a month for Twitter’s verification tick
Tahawol: ICC’s Afghanistan war crimes probe discussed
Educational center established for war-affected students in Balkh
Father slaughters sons, buries them in Kandahar
Girls put artworks on display at Herat exhibition
Dozens of Daesh members surrender in Nangarhar
Another $40 million cash aid package arrives in Kabul
Tahawol: ICC’s Afghanistan war crimes probe discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Turkey relations discussed
Tahawol: US call for intra-Afghan talks discussed
Saar: Safety assurance for UN agencies discussed
Tahawol: Importance of Kabul-Moscow relations discussed
Trending
-
World3 days ago
Somalia president: at least 100 people killed in 2 car bombs
-
Latest News5 days ago
DABS calls on int’l donors to finish off incomplete power projects in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
South Korea, Denmark donate $10 million to Afghanistan education sector
-
World4 days ago
Intruder hunting US House Speaker Pelosi attacks her husband with hammer
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
2,700-year-old rock carvings discovered in Iraq’s Mosul
-
Latest News4 days ago
US seeking new deal with IEA: Hekmatyar
-
Sport4 days ago
How net run rate could decide fate of teams in Group 1 of World Cup
-
Sport3 days ago
Thousands of workers evicted in Qatar’s capital ahead of World Cup