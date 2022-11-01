Sport
Sri Lanka live to fight another day after defeating Afghanistan by 6 wickets
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets on Tuesday at the Gabba in Brisbane in what was a critical T20 World Cup match for both teams.
Having won the toss, Mohammed Nabi opted to bat first. After a good start in the powerplay for Afghanistan (42/0), Sri Lanka came back in the contest. Lahiru Kumara (2/30) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/13) were the pick of the bowlers as Afghanistan finished at 144/8 in 20 overs.
Sri Lanka then went on to breathe some life back into their T20 World Cup campaign when Dhananjaya de Silva (66 not out off 42 balls) guided his side home with nine balls to spare.
Sri Lanka’s win moves them to four points in Group 1 but they need to beat England (3 points) in their last Super 12 match while also hoping New Zealand (5) or Australia (5) slip up in their final matches.
However, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan appeared to injure his hamstrings in the final minutes of the match. Early reports indicate he wasl being assessed by doctors.
Afghanistan’s loss has meanwhile spelt the end for them to secure a spot in the semi-finals.
Sport
ICC approves Naib as replacement for injured Zazai in Afghanistan squad
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Gulbadin Naib as a replacement for Hazratullah Zazai in the Afghanistan squad.
Naib, who is a traveling reserve, was named as a replacement after Zazai was ruled out due to an abdominal muscle strain sustained during a practice session in Melbourne two weeks ago.
The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.
Zazai sprained his abdominal muscles during a training session and was ruled out of both of Afghanistan’s last two matches – against New Zealand and Ireland, the two games that were washed out due to persistent rain in Melbourne.
The team had hoped he would be well enough to play in Tuesday’s match against Sri Lanka. However, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement on Monday that he developed pain in a kidney during a training session on Sunday, which scuppered hopes of him being cleared for the match.
According to the team doctor’s report, Zazai was taken to a hospital for scans, which picked up some renal anomalies including a small tear in an abdominal muscle.
The ACB also confirmed he has now been ruled out of the World Cup.
Tuesday’s match takes place in Brisbane and for cricket fans in Afghanistan the match can be viewed live on Ariana Television.
For the broadcasting schedule CLICK HERE
Sport
Afghanistan set to face Sri Landa in 4th World Cup match
Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Brisbane on Tuesday, after last week’s run of bad luck which saw both their matches, against New Zealand and Ireland, being washed out in Melbourne.
In fact neither Afghanistan nor Sri Lanka have had a great start to their Super 12 stage of the World Cup. While Afghanistan is yet to win a single game, Sri Lanka managed to register only one win out of the three played.
Sri Lanka lost their last game against New Zealand with a huge margin, and Afghanistan shared two points with their opponents in the last two games as they were abandoned due to rain.
The upcoming fixture will be an exciting battle between Afghanistan’s bowling and Sri Lanka batters.
Meanwhile, in other matches, Zimbabwe lost to Bangladesh by three wickets and Pakistan defeated Holland by six wickets.
But Pakistan’s chances to reach the semi-final of the T20 World Cup has taken a major hit after India was defeated by South Africa in the Super 12 stage of the tournament on Sunday. Pakistan, who lost their first two matches of the T20 World Cup were dependent on India beating South Africa.
For cricket fans in Afghanistan, don’t forget to tune in daily to watch the exciting tournament which is being broadcast live across the country on Ariana Television.
For the broadcasting schedule, CLICK HERE
Sport
Thousands of workers evicted in Qatar’s capital ahead of World Cup
Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the same areas in the center of the capital Doha where visiting soccer fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes told Reuters.
They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and shut down by authorities, forcing the mainly Asian and African workers to seek what shelter they could – including bedding down on the pavement outside one of their former homes.
The move comes less than four weeks before the Nov. 20 start of the global soccer tournament which has drawn intense international scrutiny of Qatar’s treatment of foreign workers and its restrictive social laws.
At one building which residents said housed 1,200 people in Doha’s Al Mansoura district, authorities told people at about 8 pm on Wednesday they had just two hours to leave.
Municipal officials returned around 10.30 pm, forced everyone out and locked the doors to the building, they said. Some men had not been able to return in time to collect their belongings.
“We don’t have anywhere to go,” one man told Reuters the next day as he prepared to sleep out for a second night with around 10 other men.
He, and most other workers who spoke to Reuters, declined to give their names or personal details for fear of reprisals from the authorities or employers.
Nearby, five men were loading a mattress and a small fridge into the back of a pickup truck. They said they had found a room in Sumaysimah, about 40 km north of Doha.
A Qatari government official said the evictions are unrelated to the World Cup and were designed “in line with ongoing comprehensive and long-term plans to re-organise areas of Doha.”
“All have since been rehoused in safe and appropriate accommodation,” the official said, adding that requests to vacate “would have been conducted with proper notice.”
World soccer’s governing body FIFA did not respond to a request for comment and Qatar’s World Cup organizers directed inquiries to the government.
“DELIBERATE GHETTO-ISATION”
Around 85% of Qatar’s three million population are foreign workers. Many of those evicted work as drivers, day laborers or have contracts with companies but are responsible for their own accommodation – unlike those working for major construction firms who live in camps housing tens of thousands of people.
One worker said the evictions targeted single men, while foreign workers with families were unaffected.
A Reuters reporter saw more than a dozen buildings where residents said people had been evicted. Some buildings had their electricity switched off.
Most were in neighborhoods where the government has rented buildings for World Cup fan accommodation. The organizers’’ website lists buildings in Al Mansoura and other districts where flats are advertised for between $240 and $426 per night, Reuters reported.
The Qatari official said municipal authorities have been enforcing a 2010 Qatari law which prohibits “workers’ camps within family residential areas” – a designation encompassing most of central Doha – and gives them the power to move people out.
Some of the evicted workers said they hoped to find places to live amid purpose-built workers’ accommodation in and around the industrial zone on Doha’s southwestern outskirts or in outlying cities, a long commute from their jobs.
The evictions “keep Qatar’s glitzy and wealthy facade in place without publicly acknowledging the cheap labor that makes it possible,” said Vani Saraswathi, Director of Projects at Migrant-Rights.org, which campaigns for foreign workers in the Middle East.
“This is deliberate ghetto-isation at the best of times. But evictions with barely any notice are inhumane beyond comprehension.”
Some workers said they had experienced serial evictions.
One said he was forced to change buildings in Al Mansoura at the end of September, only to be moved on 11 days later with no prior notice, along with some 400 others. “In one minute, we had to move,” he said.
Mohammed, a driver from Bangladesh, said he had lived in the same neighborhood for 14 years until Wednesday, when the municipality told him he had 48 hours to leave the villa he shared with 38 other people.
He said laborers who built up the infrastructure for Qatar to host the World Cup were being pushed aside as the tournament approaches.
“Who made the stadiums? Who made the roads? Who made everything? Bengalis, Pakistanis. People like us. Now they are making us all go outside.”
Afghanistan-India air corridor reopens
CDC director tests positive for COVID again
Sri Lanka live to fight another day after defeating Afghanistan by 6 wickets
N. Korea demands the US, South Korea halt joint military drills
ICC calls for probe into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan to resume
Women’s handicraft exhibition launched in Balkh
Educational center established for war-affected students in Balkh
Father slaughters sons, buries them in Kandahar
Girls put artworks on display at Herat exhibition
Pakistani minister: Promotion of trade, regional peace are priorities
Tahawol: US call for intra-Afghan talks discussed
Saar: Safety assurance for UN agencies discussed
Tahawol: Importance of Kabul-Moscow relations discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-US relations discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in AFG discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan ‘ready to be included’ in major regional projects
-
World2 days ago
Somalia president: at least 100 people killed in 2 car bombs
-
Latest News4 days ago
DABS calls on int’l donors to finish off incomplete power projects in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
South Korea, Denmark donate $10 million to Afghanistan education sector
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
2,700-year-old rock carvings discovered in Iraq’s Mosul
-
Herat5 days ago
IEA confirms death of five MoD employees in Herat attack
-
Business5 days ago
IEA urges China to include Afghanistan in ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative
-
World3 days ago
Intruder hunting US House Speaker Pelosi attacks her husband with hammer