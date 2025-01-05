Sport
Rashid Khan puts victory in sight for Afghanistan v Zimbabwe
Three wickets in the last hour of play for Rashid Khan put Afghanistan on the cusp of victory in the second test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, with the home team still 73 runs shy of their target at the close of day four.
Zimbabwe were 205 for eight at stumps on Sunday, chasing 278 to win the series after the first test ended in a high scoring draw, Reuters reported.
Captain Craig Ervine (53 not out) and Richard Ngarava (3 not out) will resume on Monday after Afghanistan hauled themselves back into the contest when veteran Khan’s leg-break bowling put the brakes on the home team’s march.
Afghanistan set for second test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo
The first test ended in a draw, with both teams showcasing exceptional batting performances. Zimbabwe set an imposing target with a first-innings score of 586, putting Afghanistan under pressure.
Afghanistan’s cricket team will face Zimbabwe in the second Test of their series on Thursday at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Kabul time.
The first test ended in a draw, with both teams showcasing exceptional batting performances. Zimbabwe set an imposing target with a first-innings score of 586, putting Afghanistan under pressure. However, Afghanistan’s batsmen responded brilliantly, led by the remarkable efforts of Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi.
Shah delivered a stunning innings, scoring 234 runs from 434 balls, while Shahidi went on to notch an even more impressive 246 runs from 474 balls. Both players achieved double centuries, creating a memorable display of resilience and skill. Afsar Zazai further bolstered Afghanistan’s batting lineup, contributing a solid 113 runs from 169 balls.
Although both sides amassed significant runs, the game ended without a result. Persistent rain interruptions and a deliberate pace of play from both teams hindered progress, ultimately preventing a decisive outcome.
The upcoming match presents another opportunity for both teams to push for victory and showcase their talent on the test stage.
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
Afghanistan amassed their highest score of 699 on Monday before the first test against Zimbabwe ended in a draw at the end of the final day at the Queens Sports Club.
Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, batting for a third successive day, scored 246 to reclaim the record test score for an Afghani batsman after Rahmat Shah was dismissed for 234 late on the fourth day on Sunday, Reuters reported.
Hashmatullah held the record with his unbeaten 200 against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi in 2021 but Rahmat bettered it in Bulawayo before Hashmatullah claimed his record back in the same innings.
Afghanistan resumed on the last day on 515-3 and saw Afsar Zazai score a maiden test century before being caught for 113.
That wicket set off a slump in their batting as they lost their last seven wickets for 60 runs with part-time offspinner Brian Bennett claiming 5-95.
Zimbabwe were 65 without loss at tea as they began their second innings but, amid a rain delay, then lost four quick wickets but rallied to 142-4 when the two captains shook hands and agreed to end play shortly before the scheduled close.
Zimbabwe’s first innings score of 586 was also a record test tally for them, bettering the 563-9 which they made against West Indies in Harare in 2001.
Ariana Television to produce and broadcast Ariana Snooker Championship in February
The tournament will be held for a week between February 11 and 17 with the participation of the country’s top 16 snooker players.
Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce that it will produce and broadcast the exciting Ariana Snooker Championship tournament, which is scheduled to be held in Kabul in mid-February 2025.
The tournament will be held for a week between February 11 and 17 with the participation of the country’s top 16 snooker players.
“Today, we are witnessing the signing of a contract to hold a snooker tournament. At the Ariana Television, our efforts have always been to develop domestic and international sports and to bring them to our compatriots throughout Afghanistan in a good and efficient way. This is part of our commitment to the development of sports and the sports community in Afghanistan, and we hope that by doing so, we will be able to draw greater attention to snooker,” said Lutfullah Stanikzai, ATN’s deputy managing director and director of sales and acquisitions.
Wahidullah Asghari, the head of the National Snooker Federation of Afghanistan, said: “Today, with the signing of this memorandum of understanding between the National Snooker Federation of Afghanistan and Ariana Television, another positive step has been taken towards the growth and development, encouragement and motivation of young people to this royal sport, and also towards the reflection of the activities of this federation.”
ATN and snooker federation officials also consider the holding of such events effective for the growth of snooker in the country.
Mr. Stanikzai said: “In many parts of Afghanistan, people play snooker, but it is not mechanized. I think such tournaments and such competitions will have a positive impact and I see a bright future for it.”
Mr. Asghari said: “Broadcasting these competitions through this network and this reputable global media outlet can have a valuable impact on the growth and expansion of this royal sport from the capital to the provinces and from the provinces to the villages and towns.”
It is worth mentioning that two Afghan refugee snooker players residing in Iran and Pakistan will also participate in the Ariana Snooker Championship.
