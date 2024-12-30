Sport
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
Afghanistan amassed their highest score of 699 on Monday before the first test against Zimbabwe ended in a draw at the end of the final day at the Queens Sports Club.
Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, batting for a third successive day, scored 246 to reclaim the record test score for an Afghani batsman after Rahmat Shah was dismissed for 234 late on the fourth day on Sunday, Reuters reported.
Hashmatullah held the record with his unbeaten 200 against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi in 2021 but Rahmat bettered it in Bulawayo before Hashmatullah claimed his record back in the same innings.
Afghanistan resumed on the last day on 515-3 and saw Afsar Zazai score a maiden test century before being caught for 113.
That wicket set off a slump in their batting as they lost their last seven wickets for 60 runs with part-time offspinner Brian Bennett claiming 5-95.
Zimbabwe were 65 without loss at tea as they began their second innings but, amid a rain delay, then lost four quick wickets but rallied to 142-4 when the two captains shook hands and agreed to end play shortly before the scheduled close.
Zimbabwe’s first innings score of 586 was also a record test tally for them, bettering the 563-9 which they made against West Indies in Harare in 2001.
Ariana Television to produce and broadcast Ariana Snooker Championship in February
The tournament will be held for a week between February 11 and 17 with the participation of the country's top 16 snooker players.
Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce that it will produce and broadcast the exciting Ariana Snooker Championship tournament, which is scheduled to be held in Kabul in mid-February 2025.
The tournament will be held for a week between February 11 and 17 with the participation of the country’s top 16 snooker players.
“Today, we are witnessing the signing of a contract to hold a snooker tournament. At the Ariana Television, our efforts have always been to develop domestic and international sports and to bring them to our compatriots throughout Afghanistan in a good and efficient way. This is part of our commitment to the development of sports and the sports community in Afghanistan, and we hope that by doing so, we will be able to draw greater attention to snooker,” said Lutfullah Stanikzai, ATN’s deputy managing director and director of sales and acquisitions.
Wahidullah Asghari, the head of the National Snooker Federation of Afghanistan, said: “Today, with the signing of this memorandum of understanding between the National Snooker Federation of Afghanistan and Ariana Television, another positive step has been taken towards the growth and development, encouragement and motivation of young people to this royal sport, and also towards the reflection of the activities of this federation.”
ATN and snooker federation officials also consider the holding of such events effective for the growth of snooker in the country.
Mr. Stanikzai said: “In many parts of Afghanistan, people play snooker, but it is not mechanized. I think such tournaments and such competitions will have a positive impact and I see a bright future for it.”
Mr. Asghari said: “Broadcasting these competitions through this network and this reputable global media outlet can have a valuable impact on the growth and expansion of this royal sport from the capital to the provinces and from the provinces to the villages and towns.”
It is worth mentioning that two Afghan refugee snooker players residing in Iran and Pakistan will also participate in the Ariana Snooker Championship.
ICC announces schedule for 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the fixtures for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which will take place from 19 February to 9 March in Pakistan and UAE.
The 15-match, eight-team event returns to the cricket calendar for the first time since the last edition was staged in 2017, with defending champions Pakistan hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996, alongside the UAE which was confirmed as the neutral venue.
The thrilling 19-day competition, in which every match counts in the bid to claim the iconic Champions Trophy white jackets, will see Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and Pakistan form Group A with Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa in Group B.
The stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi will host the matches in Pakistan, while Dubai will host the matches in the UAE. Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans are encouraged to register their interest for tickets here.
The Champions Trophy begins with hosts Pakistan facing New Zealand on 19 February - the opening day of the event - in Karachi. Other key match-ups include Bangladesh taking on India on the second day of the competition in Dubai and Afghanistan facing South Africa on 21 February in Karachi.
On 22 February, one of cricket’s most celebrated rivalries will pit Australia against England in Lahore, ahead of an unmissable Pakistan versus India contest on 23 February in Dubai.
The quickfire event showcases the very best about cricket in one big day out, with the first semi-final scheduled to be played on 4 March in Dubai and the second semi-final slated for 5 March in Lahore. Lahore will host the final on 9 March, however if India qualifies for the final it will be played in Dubai, where the victorious team will claim the famous white jackets. Both semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.
ICC Chair, Jay Shah said: “The ICC is delighted to release the schedule for the Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, marking the tournament's much-anticipated return since 2017. The thrilling competition, in which eight teams battle it out to claim the iconic white jackets, will provide fans with 15 matches of unmissable entertainment.
“This edition will take place in Pakistan and the UAE, and with Dubai also serving as the home of the ICC headquarters, it represents an opportunity to showcase the best of cricket with heritage and modernity. This Champions Trophy is truly poised to be an unmissable celebration of the World Cricket’s finest.”
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi said: "We are pleased that an agreement has been reached based on the principles of equality and respect, showcasing the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that defines our sport.
“Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the ICC members who played a constructive role in helping us achieve a mutually beneficial solution. Their efforts have been invaluable in promoting the interests of international cricket.
“Hosting the Champions Trophy is a significant milestone for Pakistan, highlighting our commitment to promoting cricket at the highest level and showcasing our capabilities as a premier event organizer. We are dedicated to ensuring that this tournament will be a memorable experience for players, officials, and fans alike.
“Pakistan is elated to welcome the world to the Champions Trophy, and we look forward to extending our renowned hospitality to all."
ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 schedule
19 Feb – Pakistan v New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi
20 Feb – Bangladesh v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
21 Feb – Afghanistan v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi
22 Feb – Australia v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
23 Feb – Pakistan v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
24 Feb - Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
25 Feb – Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
26 Feb – Afghanistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
27 Feb – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
28 Feb – Afghanistan v Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
1 Mar – South Africa v England, National Stadium, Karachi
2 Mar – New Zealand v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
4 Mar – Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
5 Mar – Semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
9 Mar – Final - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
All matches start at 14h00 Pakistan Standard Time
Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify
Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify
If India qualify for the final it will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
About the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy
Australia and India are the two most successful sides in the ICC Champions Trophy since its inception in 1998 when it was known as the ICC Knockout Trophy. Both the sides have won the event twice, with Australia being the only side to win back-to-back titles - in 2006 in Mumbai, India, and in 2009 in Centurion, South Africa. India shared the title with hosts Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2002 before winning again in Birmingham, England, in 2014.
Other past winners are South Africa (Dhaka, Bangladesh, 1998), New Zealand (Nairobi, Kenya, 2000), West Indies (The Oval, London, 2004) and Pakistan (The Oval, London, 2017).
Broadcast Rights in Afghanistan
Cricket fans across Afghanistan will be delighted to hear that Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN) has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live, bringing all the action directly to viewers in Afghanistan.
This will be the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy and it will be hosted in Pakistan.
Afghanistan clinches ODI series victory against Zimbabwe
Afghanistan's national cricket team triumphed over Zimbabwe by 8 wickets in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) to claim the series victory.
In a dominant bowling display, Afghanistan dismissed Zimbabwe for just 127 runs in 30.1 overs. The Afghan batsmen then chased down the target comfortably in 26.5 overs, losing only 2 wickets along the way.
The standout performer of the match was Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, who took a remarkable 5 wickets, while Rashid Khan supported with 3 wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai and Farid Ahmad each claimed 1 wicket.
The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain, but Afghanistan bounced back strongly in the second match, securing a commanding 232-run victory.
This series win follows Afghanistan's earlier success in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, further cementing their dominance in international cricket.
