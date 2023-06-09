Latest News
Reports of significant drop in poppy production in Afghanistan ‘credible’: US special envoy
Reports that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have implemented policies to significantly decrease opium poppy production this year are credible and important, US special envoy Thomas West said.
“Every country in the region and beyond has a shared interest in an Afghanistan free of drugs,” West said in a tweet.
The BBC reported on Tuesday that an investigation by the media outlet has found a marked decrease in poppy cultivation across Afghanistan this year.
The BBC reported that it traveled in Afghanistan – and used satellite analysis – to examine the effects of a decree issued in April 2022 by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada that the cultivation of poppies, from which opium, the key ingredient for the drug heroin can be extracted, was strictly prohibited.
One expert quoted in the report said that poppy cultivation has declined 80 percent this year. Helmand, in particular, has seen 99 percent drop.
Mining of lead and zinc starts in Kandahar’s Shah Wali Kot district
The Directorate of Mines and Petroleum in Kandahar says a private company, that has a five year contract, has officially started extracting “lead and zinc” from mines in Shah Wali Kot district.
Kandahar Mining and Petroleum Department Director Mawlavi Abdul Hanan said the company will build a 72 km long road from Shahr Safai district of Zabul province to Qalat city, in exchange for the mining contract.
The company officials have also assured the Islamic Emirate that they will extract the minerals in accordance with their contract.
“We do the mining in the right way and we build roads in exchange for mines,” said Rahimullah, the head of the contracting company.
Over the past few years, most mines in the country have been worked on an ad-hoc basis or illegally. Since retaking control of the country, the Islamic Emirate has systematically worked to regulate the sector and attract investors.
The Islamic Emirate has said that it intends to use the proceeds from mines to develop the country.
India sends ‘technical team back to its embassy’ in Kabul
The Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar, said on Thursday that India has sent a technical team back to its embassy in Afghanistan and that their job is essentially to monitor the situation to see how New Delhi can support the Afghan people, Indian media reported.
“We pulled back the India-based diplomats and staff after the Taliban (IEA) took control of Kabul because we had legitimate security concerns — a lot of other countries also did it.
“With the passage of time, we have sent back a technical team to the embassy. They have been there for some time, their job is essentially in a sense to monitor the situation and see how we can support the Afghan people in their hour of need,” he told a press conference marking nine years of the Modi government, as quoted by The Times of India.
Alakbarov’s three-year term as UN’s humanitarian chief in Afghanistan ends
Ramiz Alakbarov Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (Humanitarian) has ended his three year term in Afghanistan and thanked the aid community and humanitarian partners for their “unwavering support to the people of Afghanistan.”
Taking to Twitter, Alakbarov said the end of his term with UNAMA came with “mixed feelings” and that he leaves behind “three tumultuous years.”
“My farewell wish is to see a path carved out for Afghanistan where gender equality, social/economic opportunities and inclusivity lead to stability and prosperity for 40 million Afghans.”
He also said that with the “unwavering support” of humanitarian partners and aid organizations, “together, we were able to save lives and avert a humanitarian catastrophe.”
Ramiz Alakbarov was appointed in December 2020 as the Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan with UNAMA, serving also as the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator.
