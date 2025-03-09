Latest News
Roof collapse at Afghan camp in Pakistan leaves six dead
Officials said 10 people had been trapped under the debris after the roof, made of sand and gravel, caved in.
Six young girls died on Saturday night, and four others were injured, when the roof of an under-construction house in Karachi, Pakistan, collapsed, police said Sunday.
Officials said 10 people had been trapped under the debris after the roof, made of sand and gravel, caved in.
Doctors at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital confirmed that six girls, aged between three and 15, had died, while four other family members, including a 40-year-old man and a three-year-old boy, were injured.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, offering prayers for the victims and condolences to the grieving family, Pakistan media reported.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the collapse, while rescue teams continue clearing the debris.
Latest News
Former Afghan military personnel protest Trump’s call for return of arms
A number of former Afghan government officials and soldiers, employed by the previous administration, gathered in Kabul on Sunday protesting against US President Donald Trump’s call for the return of military equipment left behind in the country.
The protesters said that the equipment belongs to Afghanistan and that the United States should pay compensation for destroying military equipment country during their withdrawal.
“The general opinion of the people of Afghanistan is that these weapons, equipment and war technology are the property of the nation and the property of the people,” said Afzal Aman, former deputy minister of defense.
Abdul Sattar Khatgar, a military veteran, also said that Trump’s insistence on regaining control of Bagram Airfield is against international laws and it will never happen.
The former soldiers also asked Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to hand over the planes of the former army to Afghanistan in compliance with international rules and laws.
In the gathering, it was also reported that after the fall of the republic, military equipment and vehicles of the former army were transferred to Pakistan and Iran, 46 aircraft were transferred to Uzbekistan and 18 aircraft were taken to Tajikistan.
Uzbekistan recently handed over seven Black Hawk helicopters of the former Afghan army to the United States.
Some participants at the gathering said that the United States was pursuing its own goals in Afghanistan.
“America did not come to Afghanistan for the people. President Biden himself said that they were not here for nation-building. They had come to steal and loot, to spread drugs, to kill Muslims and to divide Afghanistan,” Kamran Aman, a military veteran, said.
Trump has repeatedly criticized the abandonment of military equipment in Afghanistan and has called for its return.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has said that the leftover US arms are spoils of war and will never be returned.
Latest News
Muttaqi leaves for Oman for talks on boosting ties
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in September last year that the Afghan embassy in Oman has been reopened under the administration of the Islamic Emirate.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the visit of Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting minister of the ministry, to Oman.
Zia Ahmad Takal, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on X on Sunday that Muttaqi is making this trip to Muscat at the invitation of Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman.
Takal wrote that the acting foreign minister is scheduled to discuss the development of political and economic relations and bilateral cooperation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman and other senior officials of the country.
This is Muttaqi’s first visit to Oman.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in September last year that the Afghan embassy in Oman has been reopened under the administration of the Islamic Emirate.
Latest News
Mujahid says IEA’s priority is protecting women’s ‘dignity, honor and sharia rights’
“All manifestations of violence and mistreatment against women have been effectively curtailed. No individual possesses the authority to infringe upon women’s rights or regard them with disdain,” said Mujahid.
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says safeguarding the “dignity, honor and Sharia rights of women” is a priority for the Islamic Emirate.
Mujahid made these remarks in a statement Saturday on his X account, marking March 8th, International Women’s Day.
According to Mujahid, Afghan women now live in complete physical and psychological security, and all forms of violence against women have been prevented.
“All manifestations of violence and mistreatment against women have been effectively curtailed. No individual possesses the authority to infringe upon women’s rights or regard them with disdain,” he said.
Mujahid stressed: “It is incumbent upon the judicial bodies of the Islamic Emirate, alongside other pertinent institutions, to exert their utmost efforts in the protection of women’s rights, guarantee their autonomy in marital decisions, uphold their entitlements to dowry and inheritance, and ensure comprehensive oversight of their legal protections.”
“All fundamental rights afforded to Afghan women have been safeguarded in strict accordance with Islamic Sharia law, as well as the cultural and traditional frameworks of Afghan society. Nonetheless, it is imperative to acknowledge that the discourse on Afghan women’s rights is situated within the specific context of an Islamic and Afghan society, which exhibits distinct divergences from Western societies and their cultural paradigms. Such distinctions must be duly considered in any evaluative discourse,” he added.
Meanwhile, on International Women’s Day, the United Nations in Afghanistan also on Saturday called for the IEA to lift restrictions, which it said, continue to strip women and girls of their fundamental rights.
It also called on Member States to translate solidarity into action—by amplifying Afghan women’s voices, supporting their leadership, and investing in their resilience and future.
This year’s theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment”, is a stark reminder of the reality in Afghanistan, where women and girls face systematic exclusion from education, employment, and public life. These restrictions are not only violations of human rights but also barriers to Afghanistan’s progress, deepening poverty and isolation for millions, UNAMA said in a statement.
Former Afghan military personnel protest Trump’s call for return of arms
Iran’s non-oil export to Afghanistan up 31% in 10 months
Roof collapse at Afghan camp in Pakistan leaves six dead
India upbeat over Champions Trophy win against New Zealand
Muttaqi leaves for Oman for talks on boosting ties
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, New Zealand in Champions Trophy warm-ups
Iran leader Khamenei meets top Hamas leaders in Tehran, state TV says
Afghanistan transports 3.2 million metric tons via railways this year: Ministry
Iran alerts UN to Trump threat of force, says it will defend itself
Trump says US is making progress with Russia, declines to discuss talks with Putin
Tahawol: Efforts to maintain ceasefire and restore Gaza discussed
Saar: Donald Trump’s letter to Iran’s leader discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s last warning to Hamas over hostages discussed
Saar: Deterioration of ceasefire between Hamas-Israel discussed
Tahawol: Ukraine’s readiness to sign minerals deal with US discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Trump welcomes Ukraine’s willingness to sign minerals deal, talk peace
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNSC to hold meeting on Afghanistan next week
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan’s futsal team to face Greenland in Brazil tournament
-
Latest News3 days ago
New Trump travel ban could bar Afghans, Pakistanis soon – Reuters
-
Latest News5 days ago
Diplomacy a better option for Kabul and Islamabad: Khalilzad
-
Business3 days ago
Uzbekistan set to open permanent trade center in northern Afghanistan
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan beat Greenland 5-4 in Brazil futsal tournament
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Omarzai rises to top ICC Men’s ODI All-Rounders Rankings