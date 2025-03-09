Muttaqi leaves for Oman for talks on boosting ties

(Last Updated On: )

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says safeguarding the “dignity, honor and Sharia rights of women” is a priority for the Islamic Emirate.

Mujahid made these remarks in a statement Saturday on his X account, marking March 8th, International Women’s Day.

According to Mujahid, Afghan women now live in complete physical and psychological security, and all forms of violence against women have been prevented.

“All manifestations of violence and mistreatment against women have been effectively curtailed. No individual possesses the authority to infringe upon women’s rights or regard them with disdain,” he said.

Mujahid stressed: “It is incumbent upon the judicial bodies of the Islamic Emirate, alongside other pertinent institutions, to exert their utmost efforts in the protection of women’s rights, guarantee their autonomy in marital decisions, uphold their entitlements to dowry and inheritance, and ensure comprehensive oversight of their legal protections.”

“All fundamental rights afforded to Afghan women have been safeguarded in strict accordance with Islamic Sharia law, as well as the cultural and traditional frameworks of Afghan society. Nonetheless, it is imperative to acknowledge that the discourse on Afghan women’s rights is situated within the specific context of an Islamic and Afghan society, which exhibits distinct divergences from Western societies and their cultural paradigms. Such distinctions must be duly considered in any evaluative discourse,” he added.

Meanwhile, on International Women’s Day, the United Nations in Afghanistan also on Saturday called for the IEA to lift restrictions, which it said, continue to strip women and girls of their fundamental rights.

It also called on Member States to translate solidarity into action—by amplifying Afghan women’s voices, supporting their leadership, and investing in their resilience and future.

This year’s theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment”, is a stark reminder of the reality in Afghanistan, where women and girls face systematic exclusion from education, employment, and public life. These restrictions are not only violations of human rights but also barriers to Afghanistan’s progress, deepening poverty and isolation for millions, UNAMA said in a statement.