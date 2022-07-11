World
Russia launches widespread shelling, says Ukraine
Russia opened fire with artillery, multiple rocket launchers and tanks around Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv and shelled cities in the east, where an earlier strike killed 15 people in an apartment building, Ukraine’s general staff said on Monday.
An apartment building in Kharkiv was hit by a missile overnight, but no casualties have been reported, authorities said.
A rocket strike on a five-storey apartment building in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar on Saturday night killed 15 people and left two dozen people feared trapped in the rubble, Reuters reported.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said the strike was “another terrorist attack” and that Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.
Moscow denies it targets civilians, but Ukrainian cities, towns and villages have been left in ruins after Russian shelling, with basements and bomb shelters the only safe place for those who remain, Reuters reported.
On Sunday, rescuers in Chasiv Yar used a crane to lift a concrete slab and their hands to dig for survivors.
North Korea fires suspected rocket launchers
North Korea fired what appeared to be multiple rocket launchers Sunday, Seoul said, the latest in a series of provocations by the nuclear-armed nation to heighten tensions in the region.
The South Korean military detected “flight trajectories” that were suspected to be shots from North Korean artillery, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
“Our military spotted flight trajectories that are suspected to be North Korea’s multiple rocket launchers from around 18:21 to 18:37 pm today,” said the Joint Chiefs of Staff in a text message to reporters, the US Defense Post reported.
“Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance, and maintained a thorough readiness posture while keeping close US-South Korea cooperation,” it added, without further details.
Seoul authorities did not share how many trajectories were detected in total.
North Korea has carried out a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.
Sri Lanka president and prime minister to resign after tumultuous protests
Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister agreed to resign Saturday after protesters stormed both officials’ homes and set fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation’s severe economic crisis.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave office once a new government is in place, and hours later the speaker of Parliament said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would step down Wednesday, NBC reported.
Pressure on both men grew as the economic meltdown set off acute shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to buy food, fuel and other necessities.
On Saturday, thousands of protesters entered the capital, Colombo, and swarmed into Rajapaksa’s fortified residence.
Video images showed jubilant crowds splashing in the garden pool, lying on beds and using their cellphone cameras to capture the moment. Some made tea, while others issued statements from a conference room demanding that the president and prime minister go.
It was not clear if Rajapaksa was there at the time, and government spokesman Mohan Samaranayake said he had no information about the president’s movements, NBC reported.
Protesters also targeted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, setting on fire his private residence in an affluent neighborhood in the capital.
The announcements by both men to step down were welcomed by protesters as this marked a historic victory for them. Protesters have been demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation for months over his government’s failure to address the country’s economic collapse.
Four other ministers also stepped down over the weekend. They were Minister of Tourism and Land Harin Fernando, Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara and Minister of Transport and Highways and co-spokesperson for the cabinet Bandula Gunawardena.
Minister of Investment Promotion Portfolio Dhammika Perera told CNN he resigned on Sunday.
CNN reported the economic turmoil has plunged the Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million into a dire humanitarian crisis, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine and fuel.
Saturday’s drastic escalation of unrest could meanwhile spell the end of the Rajapaksa family’s political dynasty, which has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.
Pakistanis celebrate Eid ul-Adha as country battles COVID-19 surge
Pakistanis are celebrating Eid ul-Adha Sunday despite a steady increase in COVID-19 cases across the country – mostly being attributed to the sub-variants of Omicron.
In addition to the virus, several parts of the country are also recovering from damaging rains this past week, Geo TV reported.
In his Eid message to the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Muslims can fulfill their obligation during the special occasion of Eid ul-Adha by helping out orphans, widows, needy and the poor.
“We should share the happiness of Eid with the needy and deprived around us, who are affected by the wave of international inflation,” the premier said.
”We should also not forget those affected by the recent floods and rains and fully help them in this hour of need. It is our duty to support them and share their grief.”
He appealed to the public to strictly follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic, Geo TV reported.
While millions of Muslims around the world marked Saturday as the first day of Eid, much of Asia, including Indonesia, India and Pakistan, observed the holiday on Sunday.
