Russian official praises Afghan authorities, says drug trafficking reduced by nearly 90%

The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages is intensifying as several teams have already secured their places in the Round of 32, while others face must-win matches in the final round of group-stage action.

Hosts Mexico, the United States, Germany, Argentina, France and Norway have all booked their spots in the knockout rounds after strong performances in the opening matches of the tournament. Meanwhile, Haiti, Türkiye, Tunisia, Jordan and Panama have been eliminated from contention.

Mexico have already wrapped up top spot in Group A and will enter the knockout phase as one of the tournament’s early success stories. The United States have also impressed, winning Group D after victories over Paraguay and Australia. Germany sealed first place in Group E with a dramatic comeback victory over Ivory Coast, while Argentina secured Group J thanks to Lionel Messi’s record-breaking brace against Austria.

Several groups remain wide open heading into the final matchday. In Group B, Canada and Switzerland are level on four points and will battle for first place, while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar face elimination if they fail to win. Group C also remains tightly contested, with Brazil leading Morocco on goal difference and Scotland still in the hunt for automatic qualification.

One of the most intriguing groups is Group H, where Spain, Cape Verde, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia all still have realistic hopes of advancing. Spain are favourites to finish top, but Cape Verde’s impressive performances have kept them firmly in contention for a historic place in the knockout rounds.

The expanded 48-team tournament has introduced a new Round of 32 format, allowing the eight best third-placed teams from the 12 groups to advance. As a result, even teams that fail to finish in the top two of their groups may still qualify, making every goal and every point crucial in the final standings.

The knockout bracket is also beginning to take shape. Mexico, Germany, the United States and Argentina already know they will face either runners-up or qualifying third-placed teams from other groups, with several potential blockbuster matchups looming.

With the final group-stage fixtures set to be played over the coming days, nations across the globe will be watching closely as the battle for a place in the World Cup knockout rounds reaches its decisive stage.