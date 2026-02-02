Saar
Saar: Afghanistan and Iran’s expanding ties discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s allegations of India backing Balochistan attacks
Saar: BLA’s attacks on Pakistani army bases discussed
Saar: Ongoing tensions between US and Iran reviewed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s bid to engage with SCO
Latest News4 hours ago
Central Asia and Afghanistan are key security concerns for CSTO: Lavrov
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghanistan to establish first-ever faculty of ‘prophetic medicine’
Sport6 hours ago
Afghanistan crush Scotland in ICC T20 World Cup warm-up
Latest News4 weeks ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Latest News3 weeks ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Business3 weeks ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan set to face West Indies in crucial T20I series
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s bid to engage with SCO
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Tense regional situation over Iran discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: BLA’s coordinated attacks in Balochistan discussed
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan shine on Day Two of AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan eye second straight win ahead of Malaysia clash at AFC Futsal Asian Cup
Sport1 day ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan dominates Malaysia 7–0 in AFC Futsal Asian Cup
Latest News4 days ago
Australia announces $50 million in new humanitarian aid for Afghanistan
Sport2 days ago
T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan national cricket team arrives in India
Business2 days ago
Pakistan, China plan to extend CPEC to Afghanistan, revive trilateral framework
Health5 days ago
Pakistan becomes latest Asian country to introduce checks for deadly Nipah virus