Saar: Afghanistan-Uzbekistan relations discussed
Saar: Afghanistan political situation discussed
(Last Updated On: November 10, 2022)
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
(Last Updated On: November 9, 2022)
Saar: Situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 8, 2022)
Latest News5 mins ago
Uzbekistan president voices concern over Afghanistan situation
Saar1 hour ago
Sport4 hours ago
Afghanistan announce 24-man training squad ahead of Sri Lanka series
Science & Technology5 hours ago
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
Latest News6 hours ago
UN General Assembly adopts resolution accusing IEA of human rights violations
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Efforts on expanding IEA’s diplomatic ties discussed
Business3 weeks ago
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Featured4 weeks ago
Everything you need to know about the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
Kandahar3 weeks ago
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Kabul’s relations with Washington discussed
Saar1 hour ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: UK’s war crimes in Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 days ago
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: India-Russia talks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar3 days ago
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s export volume at $1.85 billion for past 7 months
Featured4 days ago
Pamiris in Badakshan’s Wakhan district receive ID cards
Climate Change5 days ago
Pakistan’s PM tells EU chief unity is essential to combating climate change effects
World4 days ago
Donald Trump says he’ll make ‘big announcement’ on November 15 in Florida
Science & Technology4 days ago
Facebook parent Meta to carry out mass layoffs
Nangarhar3 days ago
Last Sikh in Nangarhar says he’s not leaving Afghanistan
Climate Change4 days ago
Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse the last until 2025
World3 days ago
Powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal