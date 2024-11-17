Saar
Saar: Climate change effects in Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Increase in Pakistan’s security issues discussed
Saar
Saar: Calls for complete implementation of Doha Agreement discussed
Saar
Saar: Obstacles and opportunities for IEA’s recognition
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Detention of former Canadian soldier in Afghanistan discussed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Climate change effects in Afghanistan discussed
Sport8 hours ago
FIFA unveils Innovative Club World Cup Trophy ahead of new tournament in 2025
Latest News8 hours ago
Canada sent 19 failed asylum seekers back to Afghanistan last year
Business9 hours ago
Mullah Baradar inaugurates a blanket factory in Kabul
Business3 weeks ago
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Business2 weeks ago
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
Regional1 week ago
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Sport6 days ago
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
World7 days ago
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Detention of former Canadian soldier in Afghanistan discussed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Climate change effects in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Calls for formation of inclusive govt in Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Increase in Pakistan’s security issues discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Transfer of 1,000 Afghan prisoners from Iran to Kabul discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Biden is sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year, Blinken says
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: NATO’s concern over proximity of Russia & North Korea discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA committed to freedom of media within Islamic principles: Mujahid
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA prioritizing poverty reduction and job opportunities, says deputy PM
-
4 days ago
AWCC customer in Kandahar wins 1 million AFN in ‘lucky lottery’
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA cuts mobile phone and internet rates
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad: Turning our back on Afghanistan would not be wise
-
World4 days ago
China’s largest air show off to flying start with fighter jets and attack drones