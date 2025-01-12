Saar
Saar: Efforts for ceasefire in Gaza discussed
Saar: Iran’s concern over water rights from Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Acting FM’s meetings with UAE and India officials discussed
Saar: Rejecting claims of billions in US aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: UNAMA head’s meeting with Pakistan envoy discussed
Saar4 hours ago
Latest News5 hours ago
Muttaqi calls for increase in Afghanistan’s Hajj quota
Latest News6 hours ago
Procurement commission approves projects worth 3 billion afghanis
Sport8 hours ago
Afghanistan names squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Business3 weeks ago
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan clinches ODI series victory against Zimbabwe
Business3 weeks ago
Russia is using bitcoin in foreign trade, finance minister says
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan crush Zimbabwe by 232 runs in second ODI
Business2 weeks ago
China’s first railway consignment arrives in Afghanistan via Iran
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Int’l conference on girls’ education in Pakistan reviewed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Iran’s concern over water rights from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts to expand acting government’s relations discussed
Trending
Latest News4 days ago
Former Australian hostage in Afghanistan Timothy Weeks dies in Kabul
Sport4 days ago
ACB appoints Younis Khan as Mentor for Champions Trophy 2025
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan’s Farooqi outlines his goal for upcoming DP World ILT20
Latest News4 days ago
Balkh’s copper industry hit hard by struggling economy
Regional5 days ago
Urgency mounts in search for survivors of Tibet earthquake
Latest News5 days ago
Trump claims Russia invaded Ukraine due to U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
US, Afghanistan in talks to swap detainees, WSJ reports
Latest News2 days ago
Pakistan announces launch of second tranche of 4,500 scholarships for Afghan students