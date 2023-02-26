Saar
Saar: Efforts for expanding Afghanistan trade discussed
(Last Updated On: February 26, 2023)
Saar: US’s call for starting intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
(Last Updated On: February 25, 2023)
Saar: Pakistan delegation visits Kabul discussed
(Last Updated On: February 23, 2023)
Saar: Russia-West confrontation over Ukraine discussed
(Last Updated On: February 22, 2023)
Tahawol3 mins ago
Tahawol: IEA denying asking for funds over TTP discussed
Latest News18 mins ago
IEA rejects reports it asked Pakistan for funds to fight TTP
Saar1 hour ago
Business1 hour ago
Efforts underway to expand exports via air corridors: MoIC
Latest News2 hours ago
Migrant boat carrying Afghans sinks off Italy, leaving 45 dead
World4 weeks ago
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
World4 weeks ago
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Over 160 die in Afghanistan as extreme cold sweeps across the country
World4 weeks ago
US general says country will be at war with China in 2025
World4 weeks ago
Bus crash in southern Pakistan kills at least 41
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s frozen assets discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: US’s call for starting intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Interviews2 days ago
Exclusive interview with Qalandar Ebad, public health minister
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s defense minister makes surprise visit to Kabul
Latest News5 days ago
Sept. 11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank assets: US judge
World5 days ago
U.N. says recorded civilian toll of 8,000 in Ukraine is ‘tip of the iceberg’
Latest News2 days ago
Efforts underway to hand over Afghan consulate in Turkey to IEA
Sport3 days ago
AFPL: Sadaqat FC 10-1 Zaitoon FC; Perozi Panjshir 5-2 Shams FC
Latest News3 days ago
Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hits Afghanistan, Tajikistan, felt in China
Health4 days ago
Every two minutes one woman dies during pregnancy, childbirth: UN
Business3 days ago
IEA sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran