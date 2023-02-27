Saar
Saar: SIGAR’s concern over US aid in Ukraine discussed
(Last Updated On: February 27, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Efforts for expanding Afghanistan trade discussed
(Last Updated On: February 26, 2023)
Saar
Saar: US’s call for starting intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
(Last Updated On: February 25, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Pakistan delegation visits Kabul discussed
(Last Updated On: February 23, 2023)
Business13 mins ago
Finance ministry scraps ‘permit form’ for imports of perishable goods
Latest News1 hour ago
AWCC expands telecom services to Kandahar’s Registan district
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: SIGAR’s concern over US aid in Ukraine discussed
World3 hours ago
China urges peace in Ukraine after U.S. warns against aiding Russia
Latest News4 hours ago
Security beefed up along Afghanistan-Tajikistan border
World4 weeks ago
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
World4 weeks ago
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Over 160 die in Afghanistan as extreme cold sweeps across the country
World4 weeks ago
US general says country will be at war with China in 2025
World4 weeks ago
Bus crash in southern Pakistan kills at least 41
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: SIGAR’s concern over US aid in Ukraine discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: IEA denying asking for funds over TTP discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Efforts for expanding Afghanistan trade discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s frozen assets discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: US’s call for starting intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Efforts underway to hand over Afghan consulate in Turkey to IEA
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Sadaqat FC 10-1 Zaitoon FC; Perozi Panjshir 5-2 Shams FC
-
Health5 days ago
Every two minutes one woman dies during pregnancy, childbirth: UN
-
Business4 days ago
IEA sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran
-
Latest News4 days ago
Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hits Afghanistan, Tajikistan, felt in China
-
Business2 days ago
Afghanistan collects $136 million in customs duties from coal exports
-
Health3 days ago
More than 200 clinics to be built across Afghanistan: Health minister
-
World4 days ago
Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head World Bank