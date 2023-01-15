Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Financial sanctions on Afghanistan discussed

Published

1 min ago

 on
(Last Updated On: January 15, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: US’s hasty exit from Afghanistan discussed

Published

7 hours ago

on

January 15, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

January 12, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: January 12, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: OIC meeting on Afghanistan discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

January 11, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: January 11, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!