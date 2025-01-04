Saar
Saar: Pakistani officials’ remarks against Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestine discussed
Saar: World’s concern over barring women from working at NGOs in Afghanistan
Saar: 2024 Middle East overview discussed
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan in the US spotlight discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Latest News5 hours ago
Recent attack on Afghanistan was a justified response to Pakistan’s foes: Sharif
World7 hours ago
US plans $8 billion arms sale to Israel, US official says
Latest News7 hours ago
Unemployment rate rising in Herat
World3 weeks ago
Lebanese man returns home after 32 years in Syrian prisons
Health4 weeks ago
Excluding Afghan women from medical institutes threatens the future of health care in the country: MSF
Latest News3 weeks ago
Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan in House appearance
Business2 weeks ago
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
Latest News3 weeks ago
EU, UNAMA condemn attack at refugees ministry in Kabul
Tahawol1 hour ago
Saar3 hours ago
Interviews14 hours ago
Debate with acting Minister of Industry and Commerce
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s response to accusations of Pakistan
Saar2 days ago
Latest News4 days ago
South Korea pledges $5 million to support vulnerable families in Afghanistan
World4 days ago
US announces $5.9 billion in military and budget aid to Ukraine
Science & Technology5 days ago
US Treasury says Chinese hackers stole documents in ‘major incident’
Latest News2 days ago
Ministry: $1 billion invested in Afghanistan’s poultry production sector
Regional4 days ago
U.N. body accuses Israel of destroying Gaza healthcare
Latest News4 days ago
Shah wa Arus dam inaugurated in Kabul
Latest News2 days ago
Declining water levels affect 50 percent of fish farms in Kandahar
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran confirms arrest of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala